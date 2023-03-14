Monday, March 6
1044 — An 18-wheeler was stuck on the railroad tracks at Mills Lane.
1244 — A U-Haul had been parked on Edwards Street for over two weeks. Police contacted the person who’d rented it. They planned to move it on Tuesday.
1319 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Silverado.
1404 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on San Lucas Court.
1435 — Report of a red truck parked on Sylvaner Avenue for a few months.
1602 — Chewy, a brown Great Pyranees wearing a pink collar, was reported missing from Meadowcreek Circle.
2200 — A sewer was backing up on Grove Court.
Tuesday, March 7
0847 — Police cited a driver near College/Pope.
1105 — A caller reported receiving a suspicious call from a woman who said, “Please help, some guys threw me in a car.” Police took a report.
1137 — Report of a person using a gas-powered leaf blower on McCorkle Avenue. The city is still in an education phase and will start enforcing the gas-powered leaf blower ban in April.
1228 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.
1243 — Someone flagged down an officer about a road rage incident.
1443 — Report of black smoke coming out of a chimney on Pope Street.
1529 — Medical aid on Main Street.
1634 — A cat wearing a cone post-surgery was reported missing from Hudson Avenue.
2124 — Report of domestic violence on Edwards Street. Police arrested a 43-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of domestic battery.
Wednesday, March 8
0011 — Report of loud music on Hunt Avenue.
1504 — Report of vehicles continually driving in the bike lane on Spring Street. The caller asked for extra traffic patrol.
1606 — Report of a utility line hanging low at McCullough Park.
1824 — A necklace was found in a bathroom at Crane Park.
Thursday, March 9
1912 — Report of a rock slide near Silverado/Deer Park.
1948 — Report of boulders in the road on Silverado Trail just north of Pratt Avenue.
2111 — Report of a rock slide near Silverado/Pope.
2252 — Report of two basketball-sized boulders in the road near Howell Mountain/Silverado.
Friday, March 10
0218 — Report of the Napa River overflowing onto a residential property just north of the Pope Street Bridge.
0718 — A backpack was found near Adams Street.
0750 — Report of an injured bird on Pratt Avenue.
0831 — People were reportedly banging on the door of a business on Adams Street.
1404 — Report of a delivery truck blocking the left turn lane near Main/Spring.
1441 — Report of a reckless driver swerving near Silverado/Pope.
1606 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and texting while driving near Grayson/Main.
2031 — Report of a vehicle doing doughnuts on College Avenue.
2231 — Report of a suspicious white van cruising around the Spring/Sylvaner area.
Saturday, March 11
0237 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.
0257 — Following a traffic stop near Hunt/Church, police arrested a 25-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant.
1242 — Report of a possible drunken driver on Adams Street.
1322 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford pickup on Arrowhead Drive sometime in the last week or two.
1811 — Police took a report on a gift card scam.
2025 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and almost running off the road near Highway 29/Ehlers Lane.
Sunday, March 12
0149 — Lift assist on Los Robles Court.
1522 — Police assisted with a child custody exchange at the police department.
1600 — Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Main Street. Police took a report.
1709 — Report of a verbal argument in front of the police department. Police spoke to both people.
Monday, March 13
0018 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0037 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.
0110 — Police cited another driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.
0952 — A caller was concerned about a girl’s bike found near Sulphur Creek.
1304 — Police cited a driver on Pope Street.
1648 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Pope/Hollis.
1946 — Someone’s tax documents were found at a bus stop on Main Street.