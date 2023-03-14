Monday, March 6

1044 — An 18-wheeler was stuck on the railroad tracks at Mills Lane.

1244 — A U-Haul had been parked on Edwards Street for over two weeks. Police contacted the person who’d rented it. They planned to move it on Tuesday.

1319 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Silverado.

1404 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on San Lucas Court.

1435 — Report of a red truck parked on Sylvaner Avenue for a few months.

1602 — Chewy, a brown Great Pyranees wearing a pink collar, was reported missing from Meadowcreek Circle.

2200 — A sewer was backing up on Grove Court.

Tuesday, March 7

0847 — Police cited a driver near College/Pope.

1105 — A caller reported receiving a suspicious call from a woman who said, “Please help, some guys threw me in a car.” Police took a report.

1137 — Report of a person using a gas-powered leaf blower on McCorkle Avenue. The city is still in an education phase and will start enforcing the gas-powered leaf blower ban in April.

1228 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.

1243 — Someone flagged down an officer about a road rage incident.

1443 — Report of black smoke coming out of a chimney on Pope Street.

1529 — Medical aid on Main Street.

1634 — A cat wearing a cone post-surgery was reported missing from Hudson Avenue.

2124 — Report of domestic violence on Edwards Street. Police arrested a 43-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of domestic battery.

Wednesday, March 8

0011 — Report of loud music on Hunt Avenue.

1504 — Report of vehicles continually driving in the bike lane on Spring Street. The caller asked for extra traffic patrol.

1606 — Report of a utility line hanging low at McCullough Park.

1824 — A necklace was found in a bathroom at Crane Park.

Thursday, March 9

1912 — Report of a rock slide near Silverado/Deer Park.

1948 — Report of boulders in the road on Silverado Trail just north of Pratt Avenue.

2111 — Report of a rock slide near Silverado/Pope.

2252 — Report of two basketball-sized boulders in the road near Howell Mountain/Silverado.

Friday, March 10

0218 — Report of the Napa River overflowing onto a residential property just north of the Pope Street Bridge.

0718 — A backpack was found near Adams Street.

0750 — Report of an injured bird on Pratt Avenue.

0831 — People were reportedly banging on the door of a business on Adams Street.

1404 — Report of a delivery truck blocking the left turn lane near Main/Spring.

1441 — Report of a reckless driver swerving near Silverado/Pope.

1606 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and texting while driving near Grayson/Main.

2031 — Report of a vehicle doing doughnuts on College Avenue.

2231 — Report of a suspicious white van cruising around the Spring/Sylvaner area.

Saturday, March 11

0237 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.

0257 — Following a traffic stop near Hunt/Church, police arrested a 25-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant.

1242 — Report of a possible drunken driver on Adams Street.

1322 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford pickup on Arrowhead Drive sometime in the last week or two.

1811 — Police took a report on a gift card scam.

2025 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and almost running off the road near Highway 29/Ehlers Lane.

Sunday, March 12

0149 — Lift assist on Los Robles Court.

1522 — Police assisted with a child custody exchange at the police department.

1600 — Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Main Street. Police took a report.

1709 — Report of a verbal argument in front of the police department. Police spoke to both people.

Monday, March 13

0018 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0037 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.

0110 — Police cited another driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.

0952 — A caller was concerned about a girl’s bike found near Sulphur Creek.

1304 — Police cited a driver on Pope Street.

1648 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Pope/Hollis.

1946 — Someone’s tax documents were found at a bus stop on Main Street.

Tuesday, March 14

0818 — Multiple items were reported stolen from a construction site on Grove Court, including power tools, lights and copper wire. They were last seen at 4 p.m. Monday.

1030 — A motorcycle and other items were reported stolen from a shed on Pope Street.

1235 — Report of a fallen tree branch blocking both lanes of Main Street.

1236 — Report of a blown transformer on Main Street. There was also a power outage.

1238 — A large oak tree fell onto an unoccupied house on Allyn Avenue.

1252 — A large oak tree fell onto a church parking lot on Main Street.

1310 — Report of an abandoned pickup near Kidd Ranch/McCorkle.

1402 — Crews responded to reports of fallen trees on Spring Mountain Road and near Adams/Stockton.

1519 — A loose dog was reunited with its owner.

1921 — A tree branch fell onto a house on Kearney Street and brought down some utility lines.

2155 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

