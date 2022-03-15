St. Helena Police Log, March 8-15

Tuesday, March 8

1833 — The mirror of a passing vehicle clipped a parked car near Pope/Edwards.

2049 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2210 — An officer cited someone for running a stop sign during a traffic stop at Deer Park/Silverado.

Wednesday, March 9

0055 — Police received a complaint about noise near Crane Avenue. There was a noise permit on file.

0320 — An officer found someone in a parked car and reminded them of the city’s “no camping” ordinance.

0734 — Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle on Crinella Drive.

1045 — A person received a text message claiming that the person had ordered something from Amazon. The message said to call if the person hadn’t bought anything. The person called the number and was asked for information about their bank account. The person realized it was a scam and hung up. The police department reminds people not to give out personal information to any unknown source over the phone or via text.

1105 — A pair of gold earrings were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Crinella Drive.

1155 — Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle near Main/Crinella.

1358 — Report of three vehicles parked on Monte Vista for over two months. Police identified two of them and marked them to be towed in 72 hours.

1453 — Medical aid for someone who fell while working on a tree on Hunt Avenue.

1544 — Non-injury lift assist on El Bonita Avenue.

2330 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Thursday, March 10

0352 — A man went outside and found a woman sitting in his car.

0458 — While investigating the previous call, police arrested a 29-year-old Vallejo woman on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy, drug possession and violating probation.

0523 — Lift assist on Grayson Avenue.

0723 — Someone rifled through a vehicle on Brown Street and stole about $5.

0854 — Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle on Allison Avenue and stole a wallet and an iPhone.

1427 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.

1633 — Non-injury lift assist on El Bonita Avenue.

1824 — A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Rosebud Lane.

2205 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/El Bonita.

Friday, March 11

1032 — Report of a suspicious woman near El Bonita/Dahlia.

1144 — Medical aid for a fall victim with a head injury at the cemetery.

1633 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1706 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Grayson. One person had a bloody nose but was medically cleared at the scene.

1951 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell.

2037 — An officer cited someone for driving with a suspended license and using a cell phone while driving on Main Street.

Saturday, March 12

1249 — Medical aid on Spring Mountain Road.

1837 — A small white Maltese named Charlie was reported missing from McCorkle Avenue.

2124 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Sunday, March 13

1643 — A tenant reported that her front and back yards had been completely wrecked and her garden had been destroyed. She said she’s moving out at the end of the month, but her landlord hadn’t given her any notice that this was going to happen. She asked to talk to an officer.

2129 — Report of a juvenile taking items from a business.

2257 — The LEDs on the southbound side of the Main/Charter Oak intersection were failing to light up. The caller had reported this once before. Caltrans was advised of the situation. It is not a city Public Works issue.

2346 — An officer cited someone for driving with a suspended license near Oak/Mitchell.

Monday, March 14

0436 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0459 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0948 — A person reported losing $950 in cash somewhere downtown on Friday.

1253 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Adams Street.

1323 — Non-injury accident involving a Public Works vehicle at Charter Oak/Main.

1432 — Police arrested a 59-year-old Madera man for a felony warrant.

1610 — Report of a man sitting in a pickup smoking weed out of a bong on Mitchell Drive. The caller was concerned that the man might start driving. Police checked the area.

1650 — A caller was concerned about two small boys who appeared to be playing inside a car unattended on Birch Street.

1752 — Report of a control burn fire on Spring Mountain Road. The caller was concerned that it was continuing even though it was getting windy.

2334 — An officer cited a driver for expired registration near Main/Adams.

Tuesday, March 15

0014 — An officer cited a driver for using the center turn lane to pass vehicles on Highway 29 near Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0332 — An officer found a dog on Vineyard Avenue and returned it to its owner.