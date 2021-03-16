St. Helena Police Log, March 9-15

Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”