Tuesday, March 19
1809 -- Solicitors were spotted on Scott Street.
2329 -- A caller on Adams Street heard gunshots for about 10 minutes.
Wednesday, March 20
1008 -- Report of a rockslide near Deer Park Road and Mund Road. Police notified the CHP.
1010 -- A woman gave a caller claiming to be from Apple access to her computer so he could download her financial information. The man gave her step-by-step on instructions on what to do when she logged on. He also told her to stop moving her purse when she was moving it. She plans to contact her credit card companies about the issue.
1123 -- Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street near Spring Street.
1814 -- Police notified Caltrans that Public Works was fixing a water main at Main/Vidovich.
1909 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hillview Place.
1928 -- A drunk patron drove away from a Main Street restaurant in a gray Infiniti. Police checked the area and notified the sheriff’s office and CHP.
2041 -- Report of a loose dog on Pope Street.
Thursday, March 21
1126 -- A caller from the previous day said hackers were still trying to access her money and appeared to have made purchases using her computer. Police took a report.
1315 -- Someone left graffiti at Wappo Park.
1644 -- Non-injury fender-bender on Highway 29.
2003 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
2013 -- Police responded to a family disturbance on Starr Avenue.
Friday, March 22
0133 -- Report of a possible vehicle theft on Mitchell Drive.
1007 -- Gas was leaking into the road at Main/Spring.
1032 -- St. Helena police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a family disturbance on Sunnyside Road.
1311 -- A car had been keyed sometime since Dec. 28.
1345 -- Three shots were heard from Pinot Way.
1347 -- Medical aid for an employee injured by a power tool on Inglewood Avenue.
1611 -- The crosswalk lights at Main/Charter Oak weren’t working.
Saturday, March 23
1838 -- The CHP asked police to check on the St. Helena owner of a pickup they’d found with blood inside.
1953 -- Medical aid for a possible diabetic problem on Hunt Avenue.
Sunday, March 24
2251 -- Report of a dog barking and whining near Grove Court.
2313 -- Report of a car swerving and passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.
Monday, March 25
0921 -- Report of a large pothole in the elm tunnel, causing cars to swerve around it.
0921 -- A black Camaro was seen weaving and speeding on Silverado Trail.
1041 -- Police took a missing person report.
1416 -- A Lexus had been left running, unlocked, with its lights on for two hours on Main Street.
1559 -- An officer presented a First Aid badge at a Girl Scouts meeting.
1907 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and traveling very slowly on northbound Highway 29 north of St. Helena. Police notified the CHP.