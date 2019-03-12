Monday, March 4
0835 -- A caller requested extra patrol near Voorhees/Mitchell due to a suspicious male cyclist who rides there at 5:30 every morning. The caller said nobody rides a bike in that neighborhood, so he shouldn’t be there. The caller couldn’t explain why the cyclist seemed suspicious.
1504 -- A car ran into the city limits sign on Highway 29 at Deer Park Road. Police arrested the driver, a 47-year-old Calistoga man, on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
1521 -- The fire department responded to a house fire on Saint James Drive. The fire was contained to the flue.
1756 -- A disabled driver was unable to park in a disabled space on Main Street because a limo was parked there. Police cited the limo.
1930 -- A person reported having trouble serving a family member with court papers.
Tuesday, March 5
0256 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 26-year-old Napa man for a probation violation.
1209 -- Police were asked to check on someone on Crane Avenue.
1409 -- Medical aid for a person having seizures on Hunt Avenue.
1443 -- A car damaged a parked car in a hit-and-run. A witness saw what happened.
1647 -- Report of a slippery metal grate along Main Street north of Adams Street.
2026 -- Medical aid on Crane Avenue.
Wednesday, March 6
1116 -- A person reported being the victim of fraud. Money was taken out of their Visa account.
1129 -- A boss said she’d just confronted her employee about stealing. The employee said she was going to make a phone call and then sped away in a silver Honda. Police took a report.
1132 -- The traffic lights at Main/Pope/Mitchell went out. Public Works placed stop signs at the intersection until the problem was fixed.
1232 -- A man inside a Hunt Avenue store filled up a bag with liquor, covered it, and left in a silver Nissan.
1506 -- Report of three teens sitting on a sewer pipe near the Sulphur Creek bridge. The caller was concerned about their safety.
1531 -- Medical aid on Pine Street.
1551 -- Report of an ongoing problem with dogs barking on Mitchell Drive.
1724 -- Report of a tree down on Silverado Trail.
Thursday, March 7
0353 -- A car broke down along Highway 29 in south St. Helena. A second car that had stopped to help was blocking the road.
0943 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1005 -- A signal light was knocked out of whack on Main Street.
1128 -- Report of cars speeding on Crane Avenue.
1256 -- Report of a dog barking really loudly on Main Street.
1309 -- Report of petty theft.
1347 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Grayson.
1544 -- Officer Sandra Felix attended a Reading is Fun! event.
1624 -- Police were asked to check on a woman on San Lucas Court, after a family member received a troubling text. Police made sure she was OK.
1658 -- Report of child abuse.
1731 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a silver Prius on Pope Street.
Friday, March 8
0634 -- A white dog wearing a red collar was running loose in the 900 block of Pope Street.
1004 -- A Tesla had reportedly been parked on Allison Avenue for about a week.
1254 -- A white van had reportedly been parked in a 5-minute zone near Pine/Main for about 24 hours.
1556 -- A Eureka resident reported receiving multiple scam phone calls from a St. Helena number. Upon callback, a robotic voice answers and says “goodbye.”
1705 -- Police checked on a disabled man on Grayson Avenue to make sure he was OK.
2030 -- The lights were flickering on La Cuesta Court due to an ongoing PG&E issue. PG&E had been working on the problem earlier, and had already been notified of the flickering.
2208 -- Police detained a 37-year-old Los Angeles man on suspicion of public intoxication.
Saturday, March 9
1117 -- Police cited a car partially blocking a driveway near Main/Elmhurst.
1537 -- A toddler got locked inside a room on Laguna Seca Court. An officer unlocked the door.
2002 -- A wooden fence fell over and was blocking a sidewalk on McCormick Street.
Sunday, March 10
0842 -- Report of a lit candle and a bicycle at Lewis Station Park.
1325 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pratt Avenue.
1842 -- Police cited a car parked along a red curb on Rosebud Lane.
2348 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, March 11
0317 -- A woman said she was locked inside her car and the engine wouldn’t start. Police helped her.
0508 -- Police checked on a noise complaint in a vineyard near Monte Vista.
0909 -- Police found graffiti in several locations at the skatepark.
1250 -- Report of a wire-haired dog running down Main Street between Charter Oak and Grayson.
1449 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 in Yountville.
1522 -- A person came to the police department to ask about a lost bike.
1715 -- Personal items and what looked like a car door lock were found in a back lot near Hunt Avenue.
1924 -- Medical aid for an unresponsive person on Pope Street.
2017 -- Report of someone holding a sign and maybe asking for money near Main/Pope.