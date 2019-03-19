Tuesday, March 12
0841 -- Police and fire units responded to a house fire on Vineyard Avenue.
2045 -- Report of people yelling and playing loud music in a car parked on Tainter Street.
2334 -- Calistoga police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit at 82 mph approaching the elm tunnel and continuing through St. Helena. The sheriff’s office and CHP were notified.
Wednesday, March 13
1021 -- Report of an unwelcome person in the Crane/Vallejo area.
1043 -- A person asked about leaving a moving pod on Sylvaner Avenue. Police said to go to City Hall for an encroachment permit.
1126 -- Report of a human-shaped bundle dropped over an embankment on Deer Park Road. Officers inspected and found no human remains.
1147 -- A witness saw a man in a pickup back into a newsrack near Main/Spring and break his taillight. Police contacted him and got his information.
1243 -- Someone said the traffic light at Main/Madrona was taking a long time to change signals.
1314 -- A box of tequila was found near the elementary school. Police took a report.
1325 -- Report of a suspicious man going through mailboxes on Grayson Avenue. Police checked the area and didn’t see him. He was described as a Hispanic man wearing brown glasses, coat, pants, backpack, and carrying an A&W bag.
1444 -- Report of a truck parked in a red zone on Monte Vista.
1805 -- A white Chevy F-10 was reported stolen from Crane Avenue. Police were given the name of the suspect.
1854 -- A caller was concerned about the construction taking place at a winery near Main/Grayson and whether the work violated the noise ordinance.
1939 -- Police contacted Caltrans about the slow traffic light at Main/Madrona.
Thursday, March 14
0859 -- A person fell and needed help getting up on Pope Street.
0913 -- Two suspicious men approached a store owner and asked questions about the store. They had a black SUV.
0951 -- Medical aid for a sick person on Chiles Avenue.
1012 -- Report of an unwelcome person trespassing on Crane Avenue. Police arrested the 52-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of trespassing.
1021 -- Report of utility lines down on Madrona Avenue.
1308 -- A stolen iPhone appeared to be somewhere in Calistoga. The owner asked to file a police report.
1346 -- Report of a yellow hauler swerving and trying to run people off the road near Spring Mountain/Madrona. It continued onto Highway 29.
1401 -- A caller said a big white truck parks on Pine Street for days at a time.
1520 -- There was a swarm of bees on Spring Street.
1656 -- A house was broken into on Crinella Drive.
2106 -- Police pulled over a driver for failing to yield to pedestrians on Mitchell Drive. The 30-year-old St. Helena man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of an open container of cannabis while driving.
2251 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Valley View. Police checked the area.
Friday, March 15
0653 -- Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
1014 -- A woman asked to speak to an officer. She expressed how thankful she is for the police department’s service.
1223 -- Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
1242 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1444 -- A black and white cat named Porsha was reported missing from Olive Avenue.
1523 -- Report of an out-of-compliance leaf blower on Spring Street.
1630 -- Police received another leaf blower complaint, this one on Stockton Street.
1726 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 at Elmhurst Avenue.
2006 -- Alcohol was reported stolen from a Hunt Avenue store.
Saturday, March 16
0815 -- The signal lights were out at Main/Pope.
1206 -- The faucet in the men’s bathroom at Crane Park wouldn’t stop running.
1550 -- A feral cat came into a house on Monte Vista and got stuck under the bed.
1820 -- Police responded to Main/Pope for a verbal dispute between a man and a woman.
1843 -- Police responded to a complaint of loud amplified music coming from an apartment building on Hunt Avenue.
1938 -- Report of a fire at a winery in south St. Helena.
2042 -- A black puppy with a white stripe from his chin to his belly and white fur on his paws was found on Spring Street. Police put him in the city kennel. The person who found him would like to keep him if his owner doesn’t come forward.
2300 -- Report of a suspicious man causing problems on Edwards Street. He was last seen following a girl who appeared to be drunk. Police checked the area.
Sunday, March 17
0058 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pratt Avenue.
0618 -- A Pratt Avenue woman reported a prowler knocking on her windows and walking around in her front and back yards. She said the noises had stopped 10 minutes ago. Police checked the area.
0725 -- Someone left graffiti at the skatepark, in the restrooms at Crane Park next to the playground, the Little League field, the Head Start building, and the women’s restroom at Meily Park. Police took a report.
0934 -- Police found more vandalism at Lewis Station Park.
0955 -- A man picking up a co-worker on Monte Vista said he’d been contacted at 8:30 a.m. by a hostile resident of Monte Vista who’d asked him who he was and why he was there. He said he’s been picking up and dropping off his friend every day for two years.
1102 -- A silver Mercedes was parked in a red zone with its door open and its keys in the ignition near Main/Grayson. Its owner agreed to move it.
1232 -- A silver Honda had been parked near Pratt/Main for four days.
1320 -- Report of a possible drunk driver heading into St. Helena from Calistoga on Highway 29.
1943 -- A person reported being the victim of fraud and hacking that started in 2016.
2119 -- A driver reportedly crashed into a parked car on College Avenue. Nobody was hurt, but police arrested the 34-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of an open container of marijuana while driving, and child endangerment.
Monday, March 18
0302 -- Someone said there was a big cow in the 1900 block of Vallejo Street.
0341 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over Main Street near Grayson Avenue.
0443 -- Police found two cows in the middle of Vallejo Street. The officer canvassed the area but couldn’t find the cows’ owners.
1922 -- The traffic lights were out at Main/Pope.
2336 -- Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Grayson Avenue and arrested a 54-year-old transient for a misdemeanor bench warrant.