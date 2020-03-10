St. Helena Police Log, March 2-9

Monday, March 2
1805 -- Report of a fight on Main Street. A 56-year-old Houston man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. A 55-year-old Houston woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting a police officer and disturbing the peace.
2221 -- Report of a problem with a juvenile on Grove Court. Police made an arrest.
Tuesday, March 3
0945 -- Someone received a fraudulent check.
1038 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1305 -- Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
1457 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a black truck that ran a stop sign at Allyn/Adams.
1529 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Adams.
1753 -- Medical aid for a person with a severe headache on Saint Andrews Court.
2012 -- An officer saw a driver of a BMW station wagon make an aggressive right turn from Main Street onto Pratt Avenue. The officer activated his lights, made a U-turn, and pursued the car, which had already passed the CIA dorms. The officer reduced speed for safety reasons and then discovered that the car had collided with an oak tree and a power pole along Pratt. The officer removed the driver, who was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries. The 24-year-old Angwin man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. There was nobody else in the car.
2054 -- A man reportedly stole several bottles of alcohol from a Hunt Avenue store.
2231 -- Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
Wednesday, March 4
0932 -- A person reported being harassed. Police arrested a 22-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of false imprisonment, violating a restraining order, and violating probation.
0949 -- Police took two petty theft reports at a Hunt Avenue store.
0952 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Adams Street.
1048 -- A woman got a call on her cell phone from someone saying he works for PG&E and asking for the gate code to her property. She was outside the city limits, so police referred her to the sheriff’s office.
1131 -- Police notified Public Works of a downed tree branch blocking the roadway near Sylvaner/Spring.
1327 -- Report of a noisy leaf blower near Dean York Lane.
1433 -- Report of a forged check. Police referred the matter to the sheriff’s office.
1502 -- The water feature wasn’t working at the McCullagh Park playground. Police notified Public Works.
1523 -- Lift assist on Chiles Avenue.
1712 -- Smoke was visible in the mountains toward Angwin. Cal Fire was investigating.
1939 -- Napa dispatch asked St. Helena police to check on a possible domestic violence incident.
1950 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
2122 -- Report of a loud noise (maybe an electric saw) near Mitchell/Oak.
Thursday, March 5
0507 -- Lift assist on Chiles Avenue.
0639 -- One or two people were reportedly sleeping in a car parked near Pope Street.
0747 -- Medical aid for a woman with a severe nosebleed on Hunt Avenue.
0825 -- A car was reported stolen from Hudson Avenue.
0902 -- Report of a panhandler asking for money on Charter Oak Avenue.
0957 -- Report of a man smoking marijuana near Park Street, with kids in the area.
1008 -- An employer recorded a meeting via video and audio. An employee was not happy about being recorded, and asked to file a report.
1022 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.
1201 -- Someone asked for directions to the hospital.
1412 -- A car with its flashers on was partially blocking Deer Park Road. The matter was referred to the CHP.
1416 -- A woman asked to speak to an officer about pornographic mail she’d received. She wanted an officer to tell the sender to stop.
1437 -- Police cited a trailer with a boat that had been parked on La Fata Street since Monday.
1440 -- A crossing signal pole was knocked down at Fulton/Main. Police notified Caltrans.
2132 -- Medical aid for a person with stomach pain on Main Street.
2320 -- Medical aid on Main Street.
Friday, March 6
0104 -- An elderly female with dementia came to the police department with two younger women who were trying to help her.
0752 -- A crossing signal pole at Park/Pratt was knocked down in a hit-and-run.
0945 -- A resident said he received a suspicious call from a man telling him he had two warrants for his arrest and needed to change his Social Security number. The resident gave his Social Security number to the fraudulent caller. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1024 -- A bike belonging to a Calistoga resort was found near Hunt Avenue and returned to the resort.
1049 -- A man said he received various text messages from an unknown person requesting $5,000 and threatening to post a naked video of him on Youtube. Police told him to block the phone number and not give out any personal information.
1358 -- Report of a semi truck using Park Street to deliver gravel to a construction site on Pratt Avenue. There’s a sign prohibiting trucks from using the Crinella subdivision.
1416 -- Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows near Main/Deer Park.
Saturday, March 7
0023 -- A drunk man was yelling and shoved a person on Main Street. Police arrested the 41-year-old San Marcos man on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats.
1014 -- A Pope Street resident said someone entered her residence three times without permission, most recently Friday morning. Some money is missing. There is video footage. Police took a burglary report.
1206 -- A cell phone was reported missing. It was last seen in Davis, so the owner was referred to the Davis Police Department.
1210 -- A driver got a flat tire and requested a AAA tow.
1928 -- Non-injury accident at Charter Oak/Main.
Sunday, March 8
1105 -- Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
1110 -- A cat was stuck under a house on Christine Court. Officers helped it get out.
1201 -- A water pipe broke on Voorhees Circle.
Monday, March 9
0938 -- A woman received a fraudulent call from a man claiming to be her grandson. He told her he’d been arrested this morning and was being held in Napa. He said he needed $9,000 for bail. The caller clarified her husband’s name, but she didn’t give out any other personal information to the scammer.
1118 -- Report of a gardener using a loud chainsaw near Edwards/Hunt.
1130 -- Two men were asked to leave a Pratt Avenue property.
1243 -- A man called a Main Street business Sunday and tried to make a $3,300 purchase with two different credit card numbers. Both were from different states and both were declined. He said he wanted the item shipped to his uncle in Pennsylvania.
1425 -- A tractor hit a gas line at the cemetery.
1521 -- A big rig and a pickup collided head-on near Main/Sulphur Springs. The road was briefly closed following the major-injury accident.
1805 -- Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.