St. Helena Police Log, March 2-9

2012 -- An officer saw a driver of a BMW station wagon make an aggressive right turn from Main Street onto Pratt Avenue. The officer activated his lights, made a U-turn, and pursued the car, which had already passed the CIA dorms. The officer reduced speed for safety reasons and then discovered that the car had collided with an oak tree and a power pole along Pratt. The officer removed the driver, who was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries. The 24-year-old Angwin man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. There was nobody else in the car.