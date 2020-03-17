St. Helena Police Log, March 10-16

1154 -- A local resident received an email thinking it was from a neighbor. She responded by saying she’d be out of town. Then the sender (who was not her neighbor after all) asked her to go buy some gift cards. She didn’t fall for the scam.

1235 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Chiles Avenue.

1426 -- Police took a vandalism report on Library Lane.

1529 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Inglewood Avenue.

1526 -- A loud bang was heard from the Madrona/Riesling area. A construction worker said it might have been gunshots outside the city limits.

1737 -- Report of a reckless driver running off the road on Pope Street.

Friday, March 13

0910 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on San Lucas Court.

0929 -- A man said someone used his credit card to make two fraudulent purchases online. One transaction was stopped. The other was scheduled to be delivered to a local hotel this week. Police took a report.

1449 -- The owner of a Charter Oak Avenue business reported that an unauthorized person might have a key to the business. Nothing was stolen.