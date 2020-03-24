St. Helena Police Log, March 17-23

Tuesday, March 17
0821 -- A woman said she was scammed on Craigslist and lost $1,300 on a fake post. Police took a fraud report.
1034 -- Police took a report on an issue involving a juvenile on Grove Court.
1453 -- A resident in a nearby apartment complex keeps parking in front of someone’s house on Meadowcreek Circle for several days at a time. The car has been there since Friday.
Wednesday, March 18
0313 -- Medical aid for a person having a seizure on North Crane Avenue.
0553 -- Report of a loose dog near Main/Adams.
1240 -- Kids were playing in Sulphur Creek under the bridge at North Crane Avenue.
1354 -- A caller was concerned about the coronavirus spreading because there were more than 50 people inside a downtown store.
1654 -- A chocolate lab was loose near Grayson/Main.
1742 -- Medical aid for a person having difficulty breathing on Hunt Avenue.
1844 -- A caller asked for advice on how to handle a civil matter.
Thursday, March 19
0619 -- Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman on Monte Vista. The dispute was strictly verbal, and both parties were separated.
0735 -- Report of a loud leaf blower on Hunt Avenue.
0844 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.
0925 -- A caller saw smoke in the Sanitarium/Crystal Springs area. Cal Fire confirmed that burning was permitted.
0939 -- Someone smashed the window of a car near Railroad Avenue.
1159 -- Report of a loud leaf blower on Dean York Lane.
1214 -- Police were asked to check on a man on Grayson Avenue.
1316 -- Report of a gray Infiniti going 100 mph, crossing over double yellows, and almost causing a head-on collision at Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.
1927 -- Report of a family disturbance on Hunt Avenue.
Friday, March 20
0423 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.
0911 -- Report of an encampment under the bridge near Main/Pope. An officer responded. It looked like kids had been making a fort and playing there.
1110 -- Report of someone using a commercial leaf blower on Adams Street. The activity was not illegal.
1241 -- Someone left graffiti near Library Lane.
1626 -- Report of four men throwing a ball back and forth at the baseball field along Grayson Avenue. They were not allowed to be there, but they’d refused to leave. An officer found two men who agreed to stop playing and leave.
1922 -- A person asked about a child custody issue.
2206 -- An ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave the front porch of a Hunt Avenue home. He left momentarily.
2345 -- A College Avenue resident had seen a suspicious man walk by her residence a few times on her Ring camera. She doesn’t think he lives in the area.
Saturday, March 21
0909 -- Someone broke into a mailbox on Big Rock Road and damaged two or three others. Mail was strewn all over the street.
1301 -- An officer spoke with a foreman at a McCorkle Avenue construction site about maintaining social distancing while working.
1313 -- Report of a possible drunk driver speeding and crossing over double yellows on Silverado Trail near Zinfandel Lane.
1427 -- More men were playing on the baseball field on Grayson Avenue without permission.
1431 -- Report of a plumbing problem on Oak Avenue.
1525 -- A small minivan went into a ditch on Silverado Trail near Lodi Lane. There were minor injuries.
1934 -- A woman took her boyfriend’s vehicle without his permission.
2011 -- A loose Aussie dog was seen running near the railroad tracks at Hunt Avenue.
Sunday, March 22
0431 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on Madrona Avenue.
0951 -- Someone broke into a bathroom at Crane Park by kicking in the door. Police took a vandalism report.
1105 -- The police chief contacted the foreman of a McCorkle Avenue construction site and advised all workers to wear personal protective equipment while on the job.
1129 -- A scared little Yorkie was found wandering on Wallis Court. The dog did not have a microchip. Dispatch notified Wine Country Animal Lovers and sent a photo of the dog to be posted on social media.
Monday, March 23
0523 -- A person in a white Cadillac was fleeing from police on Highway 29 and Silverado Trail. Police used spikes to disable its tires. The car finally stopped at Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.
0815 -- A delivery truck hit a fire hydrant at Vallejo/Sulphur Springs. Public Works shut off the water. Nobody was hurt.
1224 -- An officer found someone having lunch at Lyman Park and reminded them the park is closed.
1616 -- An officer found four people playing tennis at Crane Park and told them the park is closed.
1820 -- Report of suspicious people smoking in a car on Edwards Street. They were waiting for a pizza to be ready. They were told to be on their way.
