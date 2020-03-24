St. Helena Police Log, March 17-23

Sunday, March 22

0431 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on Madrona Avenue.

0951 -- Someone broke into a bathroom at Crane Park by kicking in the door. Police took a vandalism report.

1105 -- The police chief contacted the foreman of a McCorkle Avenue construction site and advised all workers to wear personal protective equipment while on the job.

1129 -- A scared little Yorkie was found wandering on Wallis Court. The dog did not have a microchip. Dispatch notified Wine Country Animal Lovers and sent a photo of the dog to be posted on social media.

Monday, March 23

0523 -- A person in a white Cadillac was fleeing from police on Highway 29 and Silverado Trail. Police used spikes to disable its tires. The car finally stopped at Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.

0815 -- A delivery truck hit a fire hydrant at Vallejo/Sulphur Springs. Public Works shut off the water. Nobody was hurt.

1224 -- An officer found someone having lunch at Lyman Park and reminded them the park is closed.

1616 -- An officer found four people playing tennis at Crane Park and told them the park is closed.

1820 -- Report of suspicious people smoking in a car on Edwards Street. They were waiting for a pizza to be ready. They were told to be on their way.

