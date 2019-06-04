Tuesday, May 28
0917 -- An Oak Avenue resident found a pregnant cat outside his home a month ago. Police advised him to take it to Wine Country Animal Lovers.
0939 -- Report of possible child abuse in Yountville.
1005 -- A woman reported being the victim of credit card fraud. She was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1057 -- A campaign sign was stolen from a Pope Street property and replaced with another.
1415 -- A fraudulent caller left a voicemail asking a local resident to pay $85,000 because her son had been involved in a car accident. Her son was fine, and she didn’t send any money.
1435 -- Police were asked to provide civil standby while an ex-partner picked up his belongings from a house on Chiles Avenue.
1544 -- A man came to the lobby saying his friend’s ex-boyfriend had approached her in Lyman Park and acted aggressively, putting his hands on her and preventing her from coming to the police station. The incident was related to the previous call.
1824 -- There was a dead raccoon near Pope/Silverado. Police notified Public Works.
2031 -- The railroad arms at Fulton Lane were flashing red, but the arms were up and there was no train in sight.
2324 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over Adams Street.
Wednesday, May 29
0925 -- A large black truck had been parked on Hunt Avenue for four days.
1341 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1401 -- Report of two dogs in a car parked on Main Street. The windows were up and the engine was running.
1843 -- Report of a noisy leaf blower near Hollis Lane.
1925 -- Police followed up on a matter involving Measure F election signs.
2145 -- A parked car was damaged in a hit-and-run in a Main Street parking lot.
2204 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
Thursday, May 30
1305 -- Report of scam phone calls using the St. Helena Police Department’s number, 707-967-2850. The caller claims to be an officer and asks for the victim’s Social Security number and personal information. Never give out personal information to unknown callers. If you get a phone call from the police department and doubt its authenticity, hang up and call 707-967-2850.
1453 -- A moving van was stuck on the Pope Street bridge.
1536 -- A mannequin in front of a downtown store was wearing an apron displaying profanity. The caller was concerned about children walking by and seeing the bad language.
1604 -- Report of a leaf blower blowing after hours on Spring Street. It was four minutes past the 4 p.m. cutoff time imposed by the city’s ordinance.
2045 -- Report of people living near the trees and bushes near Sulphur Creek and Valley View.
2332 -- A mountain lion was spotted in a driveway.
Friday, May 31
0030 -- Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and arrested a 22-year-old Napa man on suspicion of drug possession and violating probation.
0951 -- Minor-injury accident at Pope/Silverado.
1119 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
1427 -- Police took a report on a three-car accident near Main/Grayson. One of the vehicles was a limo.
1648 -- A caller asked police to conduct traffic control at Silverado/Pope because traffic was backing up due to Auction Napa Valley.
1716 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail between Pope Street and Zinfandel Lane.
Saturday, June 1
0543 -- A light blue Ford Ranger was reported stolen from Park Street. Its owner’s wallet and money had been inside the cab. The truck had been unlocked with the keys inside.
0820 -- Report of a loose yellow lab walking along Oak Avenue toward Tainter Street.
1110 -- A yellow lab was loose near Library/Adams.
1352 -- A woman reported being threatened and stalked by her soon-to-be ex-husband.
1530 -- Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows in Calistoga.
2011 -- Report of loud music on College Avenue.
Sunday, June 2
0025 -- Three children snuck out of their house on Hollis Lane. Their parents eventually contacted them and they came home.
0141 -- A car was towed because it was parked in a red zone at Main/Pope.
0215 -- Police contacted several pedestrians near Main/Pope. One of them had fallen and couldn’t get up. Police called for medical aid.
0314 -- A caller said a driver had hit his vehicle and was now walking down Main Street. Police took a report.
1102 -- Medical aid for a possible broken ankle suffered during a rugby game on Hillview Place.
1433 -- Police were notified of issues involving No on F campaign signs.
1537 -- A black full-face helmet with red and blue designs was reported lost at the skatepark.
1904 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 68-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and violating probation.
1958 -- Report of a large burn pit sending smoke into a neighbor’s yard on Chiles Avenue.
Monday, June 3
0331 -- Report of loud music coming from a parked car on Church Street. Police told the occupant not to sleep in their vehicle.
1050 -- About 150 Oxycodone pills were reported missing from someone's purse.
1203 -- A large tree limb was blocking one lane of Howell Mountain Road near Meadowood Lane.
1251 -- The fire department responded to investigate the smell of smoke in a building on Hillview Place.
1326 -- Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Main Street.
1414 -- Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.
1518 -- Police took a report on suspected child abuse.
1555 -- A man said his daughter was locked in the back office of a Starbucks during a shooting at a mall in Torrance. The father wanted to notify Torrance police of his daughter’s whereabouts. St. Helena police contacted Torrance police, who said the shopping center was on lockdown. One person was injured in the shooting, and the suspect was still at large.
2021 -- A Samsung phone was lost somewhere on Main Street on Saturday.