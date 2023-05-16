Wednesday, May 10

1020 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Adams Street.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

1245 — A car accident occurred Tuesday night in a parking lot on Quail Court.

1313 — Following a traffic stop near Fulton/Railroad, police cited a 36-year-old American Canyon man for a misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a signed promise to appear in court.

1330 — A caller reported issues with a fraudulent check.

1420 — Report of three reckless drivers near Main/Adams.

1448 — Police took a petty theft report on Main Street.

1553 — Some glass fell off a truck and broke near Madrona/Kearney, leaving a large amount of broken glass blocking one lane. Public Works was called in to clean it up.

1703 — Report of a reckless driver passing six other cars over double yellows on Main Street.

1937 — Report of a salesman peddling solar panels on Vineyard Avenue and Madrona Avenue. Police contacted the solicitor and told him he needed a permit.

Thursday, May 11

1900 — Junk had been dumped on the side of Hunt Avenue. Public Works was asked to clean it up.

1957 — Report of a suspicious man trying to sell solar systems on Park Street.

2105 — Report of a man passed out drunk near Main/Adams. He was taken back to his hotel room.

Friday, May 12

0942 — Non-injury accident involving a big rig and a van at Main/Charter Oak.

1031 — Tables, chairs and other belongings had been left for months on public property near the Adams Street vineyards.

1056 — An RV hit a no-parking sign on Main Street.

1125 — A car parked on Railroad Avenue was damaged by a passing work truck that was last seen on northbound Main Street.

1510 — A car was reportedly blocking a school bus loading zone on Oak Avenue.

2125 — Report of two young men smoking, playing loud music and revving the engine of a white Escalade on McCorkle Avenue.

Saturday, May 13

0926 — Tree roots were clogging a sewer line on Main Street. Public Works was notified.

1524 — While a St. Helena officer was covering a shift in Calistoga, a traffic stop near Foothill/Petrified Forest resulted in police citing a 39-year-old Santa Clara resident for a misdemeanor warrant.

2204 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.

Sunday, May 14

1718 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 in Rutherford.

1910 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Vineyard Avenue.

Monday, May 15

2012 — Report of a woman possibly intoxicated or having a medical emergency on Main Street.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena