1703 — Report of a reckless driver passing six other cars over double yellows on Main Street.
1937 — Report of a salesman peddling solar panels on Vineyard Avenue and Madrona Avenue. Police contacted the solicitor and told him he needed a permit.
Thursday, May 11
1900 — Junk had been dumped on the side of Hunt Avenue. Public Works was asked to clean it up.
1957 — Report of a suspicious man trying to sell solar systems on Park Street.
2105 — Report of a man passed out drunk near Main/Adams. He was taken back to his hotel room.
Friday, May 12
0942 — Non-injury accident involving a big rig and a van at Main/Charter Oak.
1031 — Tables, chairs and other belongings had been left for months on public property near the Adams Street vineyards.
1056 — An RV hit a no-parking sign on Main Street.
1125 — A car parked on Railroad Avenue was damaged by a passing work truck that was last seen on northbound Main Street.
1510 — A car was reportedly blocking a school bus loading zone on Oak Avenue.
2125 — Report of two young men smoking, playing loud music and revving the engine of a white Escalade on McCorkle Avenue.
Saturday, May 13
0926 — Tree roots were clogging a sewer line on Main Street. Public Works was notified.
1524 — While a St. Helena officer was covering a shift in Calistoga, a traffic stop near Foothill/Petrified Forest resulted in police citing a 39-year-old Santa Clara resident for a misdemeanor warrant.
2204 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
Sunday, May 14
1718 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 in Rutherford.
1910 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Vineyard Avenue.
Monday, May 15
2012 — Report of a woman possibly intoxicated or having a medical emergency on Main Street.
PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena