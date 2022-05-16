 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, May 10-16

St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, May 10

0831 — A garbage truck hit a blue sedan on Pope Street. Nobody was hurt.

1029 — Report of a suspicious man walking past the high school and looking in the windows. He was last seen near Main/Mitchell.

1121 — Non-injury accident at Main/Hunt.

1137 — Police issued a parking citation near Hunt/Main.

1439 — Report of a Honda parked in a red zone on Main Street.

1455 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Vallejo Street.

1545 — Report of a refrigerator being dropped in the middle of Spring Street during a hailstorm.

1556 — A small black dog ran away from its Zinfandel Lane home during the thunderstorm.

1617 — A driver said he hit another vehicle during the hailstorm, but the other vehicle kept driving south on Main Street.

1639 — A small black lab named Zoe ran away from her Vineyard Avenue home during the storm.

1640 — Report of flooding at Pope/Main. Public Works was on the way.

1710 — Report of a verbal dispute between neighbors on Pope Street.

1918 — An officer removed a large branch from Pratt Avenue.

Wednesday, May 11

0019 — Report of a car parked on Crane Avenue since Sunday night.

1020 — Police responded to the primary school to help with a violently out-of-control student.

1211 — A Sylvaner Avenue resident said someone intentionally turned on her irrigation system at around 2 a.m. and wasted thousands of gallons of water. Police took a report.

1346 — Police took a report on an identity theft case.

1443 — Police took a report on a problem involving a juvenile.

1538 — A power line was hanging from a transformer near Adams/Stockton.

1602 — Report of a suspicious man riding a bike and pushing a second bike near Main/Sulphur Springs.

2210 — Police checked on two occupied vehicles at Crane Park and notified the drivers that the park was closed for the night.

Thursday, May 12

0030 — An officer found a car with its windows down and the keys inside. The officer notified the car’s owner.

0445 — An officer cleared a ripped-up tire that was posing a traffic hazard near Deer Park/Silverado.

1143 — Police notified Public Works of a dead squirrel on Spring Street.

1252 — An officer led a fifth-grade DARE class.

1349 — Report of a semi-truck blocking a parked vehicle near Railroad/Hunt.

1733 — Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.

Friday, May 13

0150 — Medical aid on Main Street.

0402 — An officer found a Safeway cart on Main Street and returned it to the store.

0834 — Report of a dispute between a resident and a tree company serving a neighboring property on Elmhurst Avenue.

0943 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Main/Mills.

1336 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the car.

1539 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a black Nissan SUV that almost hit another car. It was last seen heading north from Yountville.

1542 — Report of a Bentley passing another car in the center turn lane of Highway 29. Police found the car on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1619 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Vidovich, police arrested a 58-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of DUI.

1737 — A caller witnessed a man in a bike trying to break into a neighbor’s house on Brown Street. He was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and jean shorts, with a gray bicycle. He was last seen turning toward Allison Avenue. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

1853 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Hudson Avenue.

2020 — An officer cited someone for driving without a license and speeding near Main/Grayson.

2050 — An officer cited a bicyclist for riding without headlights.

Saturday, May 14

0432 — Lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.

1110 — Report of a huge water leak on the west side of Crane Park.

1132 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a motorcycle on Main Street.

1340 — Report of a landlord/tenant dispute on McCorkle Avenue.

1349 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Main Street.

1426 — Medical aid/lift assist for a woman going in and out of consciousness on Vineyard Avenue.

1439 — An officer helped a driver with a flat tire on Vintage Avenue.

1450 — Report of a large black limousine blocking the Pope Street Bridge and causing a traffic jam.

1705 — Drivers were reportedly having a dispute after a non-injury accident on Main Street.

2012 — Report of leaking irrigation on Madrona Avenue.

2120 — Report of a man almost getting hit by a car while riding a bike with no headlights.

Sunday, May 15

0433 — An officer warned a driver about running a red light on Main Street.

0456 — An officer warned another driver about running a red light on Main Street.

0527 — A bike was reported stolen.

0649 — Tools were reported stolen from a work truck parked near Hunt Avenue.

1120 — a male driver reported being involved in a road rage incident on his way to St. Helena. The car in front of him kept brake-checking him.

1428 — A vehicle was stuck on the Pope Street Bridge.

1840 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near June/Chiles.

2114 — Report of a burglary on Granada Court.

2201 — Report of loud music coming from a red Mercedes on Hillview Place.

Monday, May 16

0218 — An officer cited a driver for passing vehicles in the center turn lane of Highway 29.

