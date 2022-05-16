St. Helena Police Log, May 10-16

Tuesday, May 10
0831 — A garbage truck hit a blue sedan on Pope Street. Nobody was hurt.
1029 — Report of a suspicious man walking past the high school and looking in the windows. He was last seen near Main/Mitchell.
1121 — Non-injury accident at Main/Hunt.
1137 — Police issued a parking citation near Hunt/Main.
1439 — Report of a Honda parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1455 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Vallejo Street.
1545 — Report of a refrigerator being dropped in the middle of Spring Street during a hailstorm.
1556 — A small black dog ran away from its Zinfandel Lane home during the thunderstorm.
1617 — A driver said he hit another vehicle during the hailstorm, but the other vehicle kept driving south on Main Street.
1639 — A small black lab named Zoe ran away from her Vineyard Avenue home during the storm.
1640 — Report of flooding at Pope/Main. Public Works was on the way.
1710 — Report of a verbal dispute between neighbors on Pope Street.
1918 — An officer removed a large branch from Pratt Avenue.
Wednesday, May 11
0019 — Report of a car parked on Crane Avenue since Sunday night.
1020 — Police responded to the primary school to help with a violently out-of-control student.
1211 — A Sylvaner Avenue resident said someone intentionally turned on her irrigation system at around 2 a.m. and wasted thousands of gallons of water. Police took a report.
1346 — Police took a report on an identity theft case.
1443 — Police took a report on a problem involving a juvenile.
1538 — A power line was hanging from a transformer near Adams/Stockton.
1602 — Report of a suspicious man riding a bike and pushing a second bike near Main/Sulphur Springs.
2210 — Police checked on two occupied vehicles at Crane Park and notified the drivers that the park was closed for the night.
Thursday, May 12
0030 — An officer found a car with its windows down and the keys inside. The officer notified the car’s owner.
0445 — An officer cleared a ripped-up tire that was posing a traffic hazard near Deer Park/Silverado.
1143 — Police notified Public Works of a dead squirrel on Spring Street.
1252 — An officer led a fifth-grade DARE class.
1349 — Report of a semi-truck blocking a parked vehicle near Railroad/Hunt.
1733 — Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.
Friday, May 13
0150 — Medical aid on Main Street.
0402 — An officer found a Safeway cart on Main Street and returned it to the store.
0834 — Report of a dispute between a resident and a tree company serving a neighboring property on Elmhurst Avenue.
0943 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Main/Mills.
1336 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the car.
1539 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a black Nissan SUV that almost hit another car. It was last seen heading north from Yountville.
1542 — Report of a Bentley passing another car in the center turn lane of Highway 29. Police found the car on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1619 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Vidovich, police arrested a 58-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of DUI.
1737 — A caller witnessed a man in a bike trying to break into a neighbor’s house on Brown Street. He was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and jean shorts, with a gray bicycle. He was last seen turning toward Allison Avenue. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.
1853 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Hudson Avenue.
2020 — An officer cited someone for driving without a license and speeding near Main/Grayson.
2050 — An officer cited a bicyclist for riding without headlights.
Saturday, May 14
0432 — Lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
1110 — Report of a huge water leak on the west side of Crane Park.
1132 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a motorcycle on Main Street.
1340 — Report of a landlord/tenant dispute on McCorkle Avenue.
1349 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Main Street.
1426 — Medical aid/lift assist for a woman going in and out of consciousness on Vineyard Avenue.
1439 — An officer helped a driver with a flat tire on Vintage Avenue.
1450 — Report of a large black limousine blocking the Pope Street Bridge and causing a traffic jam.
1705 — Drivers were reportedly having a dispute after a non-injury accident on Main Street.
2012 — Report of leaking irrigation on Madrona Avenue.
2120 — Report of a man almost getting hit by a car while riding a bike with no headlights.
Sunday, May 15
0433 — An officer warned a driver about running a red light on Main Street.
0456 — An officer warned another driver about running a red light on Main Street.
0527 — A bike was reported stolen.
0649 — Tools were reported stolen from a work truck parked near Hunt Avenue.
1120 — a male driver reported being involved in a road rage incident on his way to St. Helena. The car in front of him kept brake-checking him.
1428 — A vehicle was stuck on the Pope Street Bridge.
1840 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near June/Chiles.
2114 — Report of a burglary on Granada Court.
2201 — Report of loud music coming from a red Mercedes on Hillview Place.
Monday, May 16
0218 — An officer cited a driver for passing vehicles in the center turn lane of Highway 29.
