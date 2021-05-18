St. Helena Police Log, May 11-17

Tuesday, May 11
1031 — Report of a car driving in the oncoming lane of Deer Park Road, alongside another car. Police contacted the driver at Oak/Pine.
1258 — Report of drivers speeding and running the stop sign at Hudson/Adams.
1315 — Non-injury accident at Main/Grayson. One of the drivers did not have a valid license.
1435 — Medical aid for a trip-and-fall victim at Main/Adams.
2252 — Police took a report on a petty theft incident on Hunt Avenue.
Wednesday, May 12
0626 — Report of a large man hitting a smaller man with a stick on Main Street.
0729 — A 20-month-old child got stuck in a high chair on Main Street. Police were able to remove the child.
0825 — Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Main Street.
1333 — Report of a water leak in a lawn near Pope Street.
1527 — Police cited an oversized vehicle that crossed the Pope Street Bridge.
1930 — Medical aid for a person with stomach pain on Pine Street.
2001 — Two women near Mills Lane asked for directions on how to get back to downtown St. Helena.
Thursday, May 13
0528 — A pipe burst next to a store on Adams Street. Police turned off the water and contacted the property owner.
1129 — A black lab was reported missing from Kennedy Court.
1209 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.
1254 — It appeared that someone had been living in a truck on Church Street. The matter was referred to code enforcement.
1528 — A driver reported being rear-ended by a Camry near Main/Hunt. Both parties exchanged information, but the other driver smelled like alcohol and acted confrontational. The Camry was last seen going north on Main Street. Police alerted the CHP.
1839 — A laptop and lunchbox were stolen from the trunk of an unlocked car on Hunt Avenue.
1841 — Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.
2134 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a civil matter.
2302 — Report of a party at the end of White Sulphur Springs Road.
Friday, May 14
0305 — A person asked to use the police department’s landline to call AT&T. she believed her electronics had been compromised and someone was impersonating her phone/computer’s IP number.
1235 — Four-car non-injury accident at Main/Grayson.
1432 — An officer helped remove some kittens that were stuck in an air conditioning unit near Hillview Place.
1450 — Medical aid on Pine Street.
2002 — Medical aid on Kidd Ranch Road.
2029 — Report of a water leak on Money Way.
2342 — An officer saw a large flash, possibly from the Silverado/Lodi area.
Saturday, May 15
1858 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
1922 — A St. Helena man had been receiving weird calls and texts from someone demanding money. At one point the caller mentioned his family’s name and address. Police took a report.
1935 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Grayson, police arrested a 25-year-old Phoenix, Arizona man on suspicion of DUI.
2249 — Police responded to a loud party on Grayson Avenue. The music was turned off.
2304 — A woman reported her mother missing from the downtown area. She’d last been seen heading to the public restroom on Money Way. Police performed an extensive search and found the woman near Adams/Main.
Sunday, May 16
0056 — An officer cited a driver for making an illegal U-turn on Main Street.
0149 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst, police cited a driver for not having a license in their possession.
0808 — Police received a complaint about power tools running nonstop near Tainter Street.
1151 — A storm drain on Money Way was backed up. Public Works was aware of the situation and would address it on Monday.
1158 — A person was concerned about a contractor who hadn’t returned to her home to collect his equipment.
1310 — A person behind the police department asked where to get Pepto-Bismol.
1349 — A person asked about wedding venues.
1656 — Medical aid for a sick person on Main Street.
1828 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Allyn Avenue.
1902 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to an EMS vehicle.
1949 — A caller asked to talk to an officer about a citation her friend had received.
2212 — The lights were left on at Carpy Field, even though nobody was using it. Police notified the school district.
Monday, May 17
0514 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police cited a driver for not having registration.
0631 — Non-injury single-vehicle accident on Silverado Trail.
0737 — Report of cars speeding in the Hunt/Starr area when the school bus is picking up children.
0919 — A person came to the lobby to file a fraud report.
1021 — A baseball bag was found near Tainter Street.
1452 — Report of a suspicious man following kids and whistling at them at Meily Park. Several people had left the park because they felt uncomfortable. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, with a medium build, wearing a red baseball hat, jeans with gold embroidery on the pockets, and a white sweatshirt with gray sleeves.
1518 — A person asked how to contact the FBI to report fraud.
2136 — An officer was flagged down about a possible drunk driver. Following a traffic stop at Oak/Mitchell, police arrested a 36-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.
