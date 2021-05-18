St. Helena Police Log, May 11-17

Thursday, May 13

0528 — A pipe burst next to a store on Adams Street. Police turned off the water and contacted the property owner.

1129 — A black lab was reported missing from Kennedy Court.

1209 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1254 — It appeared that someone had been living in a truck on Church Street. The matter was referred to code enforcement.

1528 — A driver reported being rear-ended by a Camry near Main/Hunt. Both parties exchanged information, but the other driver smelled like alcohol and acted confrontational. The Camry was last seen going north on Main Street. Police alerted the CHP.

1839 — A laptop and lunchbox were stolen from the trunk of an unlocked car on Hunt Avenue.

1841 — Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.

2134 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a civil matter.

2302 — Report of a party at the end of White Sulphur Springs Road.

Friday, May 14