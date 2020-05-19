St. Helena Police Log, May 11-19

0948 -- An officer provided traffic control for the food distribution event in front of Vintage Hall.

1121 -- Someone broke into a yard on Crane Avenue.

1254 -- A pickup with no right front tire was blocking the intersection at Rosebud/El Bonita. The owner was waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

1612 -- A woman said she used an ATM on Adams Street, withdrew money, and noticed that the account listed on the receipt was not hers. Police told her to contact the bank.

1639 -- A caller complained about a short-term rental on Allyn Avenue. The matter was referred to code enforcement.

1643 -- Medical aid for a fallen cyclist near Spring/Oak.

1842 -- A juvenile was reported missing from home after an argument with her father.

2224 -- A caller driving a red Prius said he was afraid someone was following him near Zinfandel Lane, and he also believed there was someone on his roof. Sheriff’s deputies were on the way and asked St. Helena police to cover them.

2338 -- Someone rang the doorbell of a home on El Bonita Avenue, startling the occupants. Four or five suspicious people were seen near the house.