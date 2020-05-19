St. Helena Police Log, May 11-19

Monday, May 11
0749 -- Report of a woman refusing to leave a Main Street property. Police arrested the 36-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. She was taken to the police station for processing and released with a promise to appear in court.
0858 -- Report of a bomb threat at Adventist Health St. Helena. Law enforcement searched the premises and didn’t find any suspicious devices.
0908 -- A black kitten was reported missing from Kennedy Court.
1045 -- A resident got a scam phone call from someone claiming to be from AT&T and saying her bill was overdue. She contacted AT&T, who confirmed her account was current. Police remind citizens not to give out their personal information.
1315 -- A power pole was on fire near the wastewater treatment plant on Chaix Lane.
1927 -- A transformer blew at Main/Elmhurst.
Tuesday, May 12
1308 -- A resident got a phone call claiming to be from a local health care facility and asking for her personal information. She gave out her Social Security number and payment information.
1315 -- Report of a backhoe speeding while delivering loads of gravel up and down Charter Oak Avenue.
1420 -- A caller said a car was parked in a red zone in front of his house, blocking him from putting his trash cans out. An officer thought the red-painted curb in front of the house was suspicious. Police and Public Works confirmed that the curb had not been painted by city personnel. It will be painted over in gray.
1656 -- A housesitter on Madrona Avenue said a suspicious car was parked in the house’s driveway.
1843 -- A caller said a house on Crinella Drive looked suspicious because vines were growing from inside of the house to the outside.
2056 -- Medical aid for a person with a possible broken shoulder on Church Street.
2145 -- A person asked to talk to a Spanish-speaking officer.
2306 -- Someone vandalized school property.
2359 -- Report of a possible water leak on Stockton Street.
Wednesday, May 13
0431 -- A Stockton Street resident said someone was pounding on their door.
1220 -- Report of a reckless driver heading to Angwin from St. Helena, last seen on Pope Street.
1318 -- Lift assist on Quail Court.
1411 -- A caller noticed two businesses with their doors open to the public, with what appeared to be customers inside. An officer checked the area and didn’t find any violations of shelter-at-home.
1419 -- Police took a report on an alleged Craigslist scam.
1555 -- Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Redondo Court.
1835 -- Medical aid for a man vomiting on Chiles Avenue.
1912 -- A juvenile found a syringe on Hudson Avenue. An officer picked it up for proper disposal.
2055 -- Calistoga police said to be on the lookout for a reckless driver in a gray Mitsubishi who’d been doing burnouts in Calistoga.
Thursday, May 14
0748 -- A caller noticed an employee not wearing a mask while preparing her food at a local restaurant. An officer followed up with the business.
1013 -- The railroad arms were stuck in the down position at Whitehall Lane.
2120 -- Police contacted a man walking back and forth in front of the police station.
2324 -- Someone called trying to reach St. Helena Parish in Louisiana. Police clarified the mix-up and transferred the caller to the correct agency.
Friday, May 15
0633 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
0734 -- Someone broke into a mailbox on Hunt Avenue.
0948 -- An officer provided traffic control for the food distribution event in front of Vintage Hall.
1121 -- Someone broke into a yard on Crane Avenue.
1254 -- A pickup with no right front tire was blocking the intersection at Rosebud/El Bonita. The owner was waiting for a tow truck to arrive.
1612 -- A woman said she used an ATM on Adams Street, withdrew money, and noticed that the account listed on the receipt was not hers. Police told her to contact the bank.
1639 -- A caller complained about a short-term rental on Allyn Avenue. The matter was referred to code enforcement.
1643 -- Medical aid for a fallen cyclist near Spring/Oak.
1842 -- A juvenile was reported missing from home after an argument with her father.
2224 -- A caller driving a red Prius said he was afraid someone was following him near Zinfandel Lane, and he also believed there was someone on his roof. Sheriff’s deputies were on the way and asked St. Helena police to cover them.
2338 -- Someone rang the doorbell of a home on El Bonita Avenue, startling the occupants. Four or five suspicious people were seen near the house.
Saturday, May 16
0950 -- Approximately 20 Maseratis were racing up and down Highway 29 near Oakville Cross. They were seen passing over double yellows, tailgating and blocking the bike lane.
1032 -- A caller reported spotting a large cat – not a domestic-looking cat – on Crinella Drive at about 5:15 a.m.
1209 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving on northbound Highway 29 near Deer Park Road and almost hitting a cyclist.
1338 -- Report of a disturbance in a house on Valley View Street.
1446 -- A Hummer had been parked on Edwards Street for a week. Police said the owner might be sheltering in place, so they won’t take any action while the order remains in effect.
1745 -- Report of a man yelling racial slurs at the owner of a Main Street gas station.
Sunday, May 17
0210 -- Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.
1345 -- Report of a man passed out or sleeping in the doorway of a Hunt Avenue business. He told police he was just waiting for the bus. Police gave him a ride to the bus stop.
Monday, May 18
0630 -- A downed tree was blocking the eastbound lane of Spring Mountain Road.
0821 -- The fire department responded to help after five ducklings fell into a storm drain near Pope Street.
0942 -- Someone rummaged through an unlocked car on Chablis Circle overnight.
1020 -- Report of a suspicious man cracking a bullwhip in front of a Hunt Avenue store. Police contacted the man inside the store and advised him of their concern of doing so in public view.
1523 -- A bike was reported stolen from College Avenue. A witness saw a neighbor cut the bike lock and take the bike last Wednesday. Police took a report.
1658 -- A caller said that employees at a Dowdell Lane business were not wearing face coverings or gloves while working on customers’ cars.
Tuesday, May 19
0546 -- Report of an elderly woman walking alone near Pope/Allison. The caller was concerned that the woman looked confused and cold.
