St. Helena Police Log, May 16-23

Monday, May 16
0844 — Non-injury accident on College Avenue.
1004 — Medical aid on Vallejo Street.
1016 — Police investigated a case involving a juvenile.
1157 — Report of petty theft on La Fata Street.
1252 — An officer participated in a fifth-grade DARE class.
1555 — A car was vandalized on Grayson Avenue.
1753 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Elmhurst Avenue.
2217 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Adams.
Tuesday, May 17
0415 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Main/Pope.
1300 — Police cited a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant and facing in the wrong direction on Railroad Avenue.
1448 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1602 — A caller reported being involved in a road rage incident.
1640 — Report of a large oak limb hanging on power lines near Highway 29 and Ehlers Lane.
1958 — A car sideswiped another car on Mitchell Drive. Nobody was hurt.
Wednesday, May 18
0448 — A caller asked police to check on their mother on Redondo Court.
0959 — A gas line was hit on Pope Street. The matter was referred to Cal Fire.
1053 — Medical aid on Oak Avenue.
1139 — Police were notified of a civil problem involving a person who was insisting on moving into a friend’s house.
1606 — A caller asked to talk to an officer about a leaf blower on Colombard Court.
1936 — Police cited an unlicensed driver with expired registration and no proof of insurance near Crane Park.
Thursday, May 19
0208 — Police notified PG&E of a problem with power lines on Main Street.
1118 — Medical aid for a woman with shortness of breath on Redondo Court.
1209 — Report of a dog in a hot car near Oak/Adams. The car left before police arrived.
1617 — An officer cleared metal scraps from the northbound lane of Main Street near Elmhurst Avenue.
2212 — Police found a mountain bike frame with no wheels or tires near Main Street.
Friday, May 20
0020 — An officer cited a driver for speeding on Highway 29.
0308 — An officer found an abandoned bike near Spring Street.
1205 — A caller asked how to obtain a restraining order.
1245 — Report of a white van parked near Allyn/Pine for three days. The caller believed someone was living in it. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1314 — A caller asked how to get “police approval” for valet parking.
1505 — An officer took a report involving Public Utilities Commission enforcement north of St. Helena.
1558 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near the Upper Reservoir.
1617 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.
1645 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.
1652 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Dowdell Lane.
1719 — Report of a dog barking for an hour on Allison Avenue.
1724 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.
1813 — Police were asked to check on a woman who seemed lost and incoherent near Main/Adams.
1853 — Report of a reckless motorcyclist on Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.
2008 — Police were told to be on the lookout for an at-risk man who’d left a mental facility in Angwin. He was found within a few hours.
2306 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and told the occupants to move on.
2336 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.
2356 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.
Saturday, May 21
1024 — Medical aid for a sick baby on Brown Street.
1229 — The railroad crossing arms at Hunt/Railroad wouldn’t go up all the way. Police provided traffic control while the problem was fixed.
1355 — Police cited a car blocking a carport on Spring Mountain Court.
1410 — Report of a white Chevy into a ditch on Silverado Trail.
1420 — Report of a drunk woman stumbling and staggering on Main Street. Police contacted the woman, who was not drunk or in distress.
2000 — Report of a loud generator associated with an event near Adams Street. The caller was aware there was a noise permit on file but wanted to lodge a complaint about the generator disturbing a residential neighborhood.
Sunday, May 22
0028 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Silverado/Pope.
0323 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29 south of town.
2107 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Hunt, police arrested a 22-year-old Santa Cruz man for a misdemeanor warrant.
2128 — Report of a car with no headlights weaving on Main Street.
Monday, May 23
0007 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29.
