Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, May 16-23

  Updated
D.A.R.E.

St. Helena Elementary School fifth-graders graduated Thursday from the D.A.R.E. program, hosted by the St. Helena Police Department.

 Submitted photo

Monday, May 16

0844 — Non-injury accident on College Avenue.

1004 — Medical aid on Vallejo Street.

1016 — Police investigated a case involving a juvenile.

1157 — Report of petty theft on La Fata Street.

1252 — An officer participated in a fifth-grade DARE class.

1555 — A car was vandalized on Grayson Avenue.

1753 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Elmhurst Avenue.

2217 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Adams.

Tuesday, May 17

0415 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Main/Pope.

1300 — Police cited a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant and facing in the wrong direction on Railroad Avenue.

1448 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Main Street.

1602 — A caller reported being involved in a road rage incident.

1640 — Report of a large oak limb hanging on power lines near Highway 29 and Ehlers Lane.

1958 — A car sideswiped another car on Mitchell Drive. Nobody was hurt.

Wednesday, May 18

0448 — A caller asked police to check on their mother on Redondo Court.

0959 — A gas line was hit on Pope Street. The matter was referred to Cal Fire.

1053 — Medical aid on Oak Avenue.

1139 — Police were notified of a civil problem involving a person who was insisting on moving into a friend’s house.

1606 — A caller asked to talk to an officer about a leaf blower on Colombard Court.

1936 — Police cited an unlicensed driver with expired registration and no proof of insurance near Crane Park.

Thursday, May 19

0208 — Police notified PG&E of a problem with power lines on Main Street.

1118 — Medical aid for a woman with shortness of breath on Redondo Court.

1209 — Report of a dog in a hot car near Oak/Adams. The car left before police arrived.

1617 — An officer cleared metal scraps from the northbound lane of Main Street near Elmhurst Avenue.

2212 — Police found a mountain bike frame with no wheels or tires near Main Street.

Friday, May 20

0020 — An officer cited a driver for speeding on Highway 29.

0308 — An officer found an abandoned bike near Spring Street.

1205 — A caller asked how to obtain a restraining order.

1245 — Report of a white van parked near Allyn/Pine for three days. The caller believed someone was living in it. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1314 — A caller asked how to get “police approval” for valet parking.

1505 — An officer took a report involving Public Utilities Commission enforcement north of St. Helena.

1558 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near the Upper Reservoir.

1617 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.

1645 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.

1652 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Dowdell Lane.

1719 — Report of a dog barking for an hour on Allison Avenue.

1724 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.

1813 — Police were asked to check on a woman who seemed lost and incoherent near Main/Adams.

1853 — Report of a reckless motorcyclist on Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.

2008 — Police were told to be on the lookout for an at-risk man who’d left a mental facility in Angwin. He was found within a few hours.

2306 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and told the occupants to move on.

2336 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

2356 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.

Saturday, May 21

1024 — Medical aid for a sick baby on Brown Street.

1229 — The railroad crossing arms at Hunt/Railroad wouldn’t go up all the way. Police provided traffic control while the problem was fixed.

1355 — Police cited a car blocking a carport on Spring Mountain Court.

1410 — Report of a white Chevy into a ditch on Silverado Trail.

1420 — Report of a drunk woman stumbling and staggering on Main Street. Police contacted the woman, who was not drunk or in distress.

2000 — Report of a loud generator associated with an event near Adams Street. The caller was aware there was a noise permit on file but wanted to lodge a complaint about the generator disturbing a residential neighborhood.

Sunday, May 22

0028 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Silverado/Pope.

0323 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29 south of town.

2107 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Hunt, police arrested a 22-year-old Santa Cruz man for a misdemeanor warrant.

2128 — Report of a car with no headlights weaving on Main Street.

Monday, May 23

0007 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29.

