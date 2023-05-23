Tuesday, May 16
1358 — Report of a person behaving weirdly, in a weird posture, on Starr Avenue.
1810 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and swerving on Highway 29. It was last seen turning off near El Bonita Avenue.
1918 — Report of four juveniles harassing little boys on a playground near Grayson Avenue. Police talked to both parties and the issue was resolved.
2027 — Report of a large truck parked on Pope Street for a long time. An officer talked to its owner, who said it’s constantly being moved.
Wednesday, May 17
1159 — Report of an unleashed white pit bull acting aggressively toward employees near the library. Police issued a citation.
1239 — Report of someone making threats. Police arrested a 40-year-old Napa man on suspicion of making criminal threats.
1243 — Report of a dog barking in a hot car parked on Church Street. Its owner returned to the car momentarily.
1339 — A broken-down vehicle was blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Adams Street.
1445 — Report of a low-flying aircraft over Hudson Avenue. The caller was directed to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.
1708 — Someone driving a blue Honda backed into a parked Volkswagen on Main Street and then left the scene. The Volkswagen was not badly damaged.
Thursday, May 18
0651 — Report of a coyote calling out for help in someone’s driveway on Sylvaner Avenue. Officers responded and observed that the animal seemed to be enjoying nature.
0810 — Report of a water leak and vandalism on Oak Avenue. Someone had broken in Wednesday night between 6 and 10 p.m., hooked the water line to the toilet, and flooded the unit. Water was going into the next unit. Police took a report.
1025 — Report of someone swerving and driving unsafely on Highway 29.
1134 — Report of a suspicious man in a bright orange vest walking on Madrona Avenue and talking on a cellphone. An officer contacted the man, who was a PG&E worker checking gas meters for leaks.
1233 — Report of a vehicle parked in the wrong direction on Pratt Avenue. It was gone when police arrived.
1245 — A broken-down SUV with its hazard lights on was reportedly blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.
1440 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving into a bike lane on Highway 29. The CHP and Calistoga Police were notified.
1505 — Report of an abandoned trailer on McCorkle Avenue.
1627 — A sewer was backing up into a shower on Main Street.
2056 — Police cited a driver for running a red light on Adams Street.
2107 — Medical aid for a caller with chest pains on Crinella Drive.
2153 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Vintage. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver wasn’t DUI.
Friday, May 19
0121 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Grayson, police arrested a 28-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
0331 — Report of a drunk man knocking on someone’s door and screaming on Springbrook Court. Police detained the man and released him to his roommate at the correct house.
0931 — Non-injury collision on Deer Park Road. CHP responded to take a report.
0932 — A cellphone was found and turned in at the police department.
1009 — Report of a reckless and possibly drunk driver on northbound Main Street near Sulphur Springs Avenue. Police issued a citation.
1409 — A license plate photographed by one of the police department’s Flock cameras matched that of a lost/stolen plate belonging to a different vehicle. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the vehicle with the lost/stolen plate.
1655 — Report of a parked car blocking the entrance to an apartment on Monte Vista. It was moved when an officer arrived.
2139 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
2249 — People were at Crane Park after hours. The people were packing up their six vehicles and leaving the volleyball courts.
Saturday, May 20
0155 — An officer clocked a red BMW sedan at 127 mph just before it crashed on Highway 29 north of Rutherford. Two occupants were killed in the crash and two sustained moderate injuries.
1640 — Police were asked to check on a man walking in circles, pointing up at the sky, talking to himself, and walking in and out of the northbound lane of Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel.
1703 — A caller said a box truck was parked at the Pope/Chiles intersection, blocking views and creating a hazard for drivers.
1721 — Personal property had been left near Adams/Library. Police contacted the owner, who will move his property back to his trailer.
Sunday, May 21
0116 — A caller heard what sounded like a party, someone starting a fight, and a crashing noise on Fulton Lane. Police arrested a 23-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.
0412 — Report of suspicious men dressed in black walking around in ski masks on Valley View Street.
0924 — Someone left a lot of cigarette butts behind the vineyard at Meily Park.
1358 — Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.
1439 — Report of an unsuccessful attempted break-in.
1536 — Someone called 911 asking about the time. The caller was provided with the police department’s non-emergency number (707-967-2850) for future reference.
Monday, May 22
0833 — Report of work occurring at the Pope/Allison bridge without an encroachment permit.
0906 — A vehicle parked on Oak Avenue was significantly damaged Friday in a hit-and-run.
1123 — A person asked to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred over the weekend.
1338 — A birthday card was found in an envelope on Adams Street, but there was nothing to identify the intended recipient.
1503 — Report of a possible drunk driver traveling in the bike lane near Silverado/Zinfandel.
1525 — Report of an abandoned trailer blocking the sidewalk at Pinot/Chablis.
1936 — A caller said a small black Volkswagen kept driving through a Pratt Avenue property at a high rate of speed.
Tuesday, May 23
0149 — A caller said a bright red liquid was running down her property. It was coming from a pipe on her neighbor’s property.