St. Helena Police Log, May 18-25

Tuesday, May 18
1300 — Report of a white Mercedes passing over double yellows, last seen on Adams Street.
1514 — An officer assisted at a vaccine clinic in Calistoga.
2037 — Police were asked to check on a distraught woman on Voorhees Circle.
Wednesday, May 19
0042 — Police responded to a verbal dispute on Monte Vista.
0541 — A coyote was spotted near Meily Park. The caller said it came close to attacking her. Police gave her the phone number for animal control.
0827 — Report of construction vehicles parked more than 24 inches from the curb, creating a traffic hazard at Vineyard/Hillview.
0939 — Three juveniles who were not students were on a Grayson Avenue school campus. They’d already been kicked off the campus twice.
1023 — A caller asked police to contact a gardener who’d been hired on a short-term basis but was now insisting on meeting again.
1059 — Report of a loud gas leaf blower on Hillview Place.
1130 — Loud music complaint in the Mitchell Drive area. It was loud enough to rattle pictures on a neighbor’s wall.
1131 — Report of someone violating a restraining order.
1236 — A caller’s children had been offered mushrooms and marijuana by another juvenile three times. The last time was over the weekend.
1253 — Medical aid near the police department.
1547 — A cat was reported missing from Hunt Avenue.
1705 — A vehicle had been parked on Mitchell Drive for two weeks. An officer called its owner, who agreed to move it.
2037 — Someone came to the police department to contest a parking citation.
2125 — Report of a driver swerving and speeding while smoking weed near Main/Grayson. Police stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was not DUI.
Thursday, May 20
1027 — A white van was parked in a no-parking zone near Mitchell/Voorhees.
Friday, May 21
0820 — Medical aid for a woman with a head injury in a Main Street restaurant.
1226 — An old black lab was wandering around Mitchell Drive.
1301 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Oak/Spring.
1816 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
1937 — Report of a suspicious man smoking marijuana in a car parked on Pratt Avenue.
2003 — Police cited a car parked near Main/Saint Andrews for expired registration.
2300 — Report of a dog crying for two hours on Olive Avenue.
2316 — Police responded to a loud party on Mitchell Drive.
2330 — An officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy who was following a wrong-way driver on Silverado Trail north of Taplin Road.
2352 — Calistoga police said to be on the lookout for someone who’d violated a restraining order before heading south on Highway 29.
Saturday, May 22
0048 — A woman said her drunk husband was trying to get into his car. He went back in the house before police arrived.
0106 — Police were asked to check on a car that was parked where it shouldn’t be. A bottle of wine had been smashed against the door.
0935 — Report of a loose chihuahua on Charter Oak Avenue.
0942 — Police responded to a disturbance on Monte Vista. Police arrested a 24-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of domestic battery.
1123 — Police were asked to check on a car that had been parked on Tainter Street for three weeks.
1512 — Report of a reckless driver on Deer Park Road approaching Highway 29.
1525 — Medical aid for a man with possible head trauma on Charter Oak Avenue.
1624 — A car broke down in the elm tunnel and couldn’t get completely off the road.
2000 — A man walked up to a place in the 600 block of Main Street where a drive-in movie was showing. He asked about getting tickets, and when he was told it was sold out he got into his car and drove it aggressively toward a volunteer, who had to move to avoid getting hit. He was also asking questions regarding a congressman. He was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, with a slender build, wearing a blue shirt that said “Reagan Bush.”
2113 — A woman called to thank Dispatcher Yin for her help the night prior. The caller was told she could fill out a commendation letter to be handed to the chief in regards to her appreciation.
Sunday, May 23
0321 — Report of someone walking in the Pope/Allison area. They weren’t doing anything suspicious. Police told the caller that people jog and start to cycle around this time of day. Officers confirmed the walker was a resident and a local employee.
0900 — Medical aid for a person with severe neck pain on Tainter Street.
1149 — Medical aid for a man feeling dizzy and having trouble breathing on Pope Street.
1331 — Medical aid for a person who fell from the train at a local winery.
1344 — An Edwards Street resident said her neighbor’s cat had been in her magnolia tree for a day and a half. She’s going to ask other neighbors if they have a ladder.
1619 — A citizen came to the lobby and apologized for yelling at dispatch yesterday when they’d been very upset. They also asked to talk to an officer.
1646 — Non-injury lift assist on Kidd Ranch Road.
1700 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.
1858 — Police cited some for texting and driving on Highway 29.
1921 — Police cited someone for driving without a license and failing to yield to pedestrians on Main Street.
1952 — Police cited someone for a red light violation.
2034 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Voorhees Circle. An officer told the homeowners about the noise ordinance taking effect at 10 p.m. The homeowners said the noise wouldn’t go later than 9 p.m.
2246 — Report of a possible drunk driver who stumbled out of a Main Street establishment and got into a blue Honda. Police arrested the 24-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI, DUI while on probation, violating probation, and resisting arrest.
Monday, May 24
0808 — Non-injury lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
0812 — Police responded to Grayson Avenue to take a report on possible gang involvement.
0929 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1024 — Report of a very loud leaf blower on Edwards Street.
1041 — Report of two large trucks blocking visibility while unloading furniture near Oak/Madrona.
1134 — Report of trucks blocking visibility and causing traffic to back up near Oak/Madrona.
1329 — Report of a construction vehicle speeding with children present and parking on the wrong side of the road on Hillview Place. The caller said this is an ongoing issue with the construction company.
1511 — Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Tainter Street.
1539 — Three-car major-injury accident at Main/Dowdell.
2144 — Report of a reckless driver speeding down Pope Street in a vehicle with a loud muffler sound. Police checked the area.
