St. Helena Police Log, May 18-25

1123 — Police were asked to check on a car that had been parked on Tainter Street for three weeks.

1512 — Report of a reckless driver on Deer Park Road approaching Highway 29.

1525 — Medical aid for a man with possible head trauma on Charter Oak Avenue.

1624 — A car broke down in the elm tunnel and couldn’t get completely off the road.

2000 — A man walked up to a place in the 600 block of Main Street where a drive-in movie was showing. He asked about getting tickets, and when he was told it was sold out he got into his car and drove it aggressively toward a volunteer, who had to move to avoid getting hit. He was also asking questions regarding a congressman. He was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, with a slender build, wearing a blue shirt that said “Reagan Bush.”

2113 — A woman called to thank Dispatcher Yin for her help the night prior. The caller was told she could fill out a commendation letter to be handed to the chief in regards to her appreciation.

Sunday, May 23