Tuesday, May 2

1924 — Someone got locked out of their house on Mariposa Lane.

2219 — Report of suspicious men running around a Pope Street property. Police determined it was just a bunch of students doing an activity.

Wednesday, May 3

0720 — A driver briefly tried to evade a traffic stop before yielding to police. The 30-year-old woman was arrested and booked on charges of evading police, drug possession, and violating probation.

1154 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Pope Street.

1414 — Report of three or four men throwing punches at Meily Park, with 15 to 20 juveniles watching and screaming, “Fight!”

1801 — A large water leak in the attic of a Main Street building was causing an electrical problem with lighting.

Thursday, May 4

0443 — An alarm was sounding in the city parking lot near Money Way. Police found a discarded smoke detector in a trash bag near a Dumpster.

0452 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop near Pope/College.

0655 — Police picked up a loose dog from the Main/Pope area.

1256 — Police issued a parking citation near Oak/Adams.

1608 — A man reportedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the doorway of a Main Street business. He left on foot toward Pope Street. He was described as a black man dressed in all-black clothing. Police checked the area and took a report.

1615 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car at Main/Spring and determined the driver was not drunk but was driving without a license.

1643 — A caller’s 12-year-old son got in trouble at school for having a little blue plastic gun filled with candy. He’d bought it at a local store, and the caller said maybe stores shouldn’t sell items like that, especially close to schools, because they cause problems and concerns.

2128 — Medical aid for a woman who collapsed on Chablis Circle.

2211 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.

2239 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Deer Park Road.

Friday, May 5

0200 — Police arrested two men following a traffic stop on Main Street: A 32-year-old Tuolumne man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, providing false identification, and four out-of-county misdemeanor warrants, and a 43-year-old Sonora man was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken to the Napa County jail for booking.

0731 — Report of a tan Chihuahua roaming near Allison/Charter Oak.

0846 — A vehicle sideswiped another on the Pope Street Bridge. The drivers exchanged information on Edwards Street. Nobody was hurt.

1740 — A caller requested extra patrol on Pratt Avenue around 5 p.m., when vehicles often travel more than 40 mph.

1814 — A group of teens in a blue truck were doing doughnuts and driving recklessly near Hunt Avenue. Two kids were reportedly riding in the bed of the truck.

1815 — A vehicle was reported stolen from Crinella Drive.

1829 — Someone came to the police department to ask about the restraining order process.

2032 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

2054 — Report of people with fighting with boxing gloves near Crane Park. There was reportedly a large group of teens in the area. An officer contacted the juveniles.

Saturday, May 6

0343 — Medical aid on Madrona Avenue.

1124 — A $2,600 ring was reported stolen. The owner found the person who was responsible and got the ring back, but wanted police to take a report.

1338 — The railroad arms at Adams Street were stuck in the down position with no train in sight.

1458 — A flash drive was found on Hunt Avenue.

1521 — Electronics valued at $1,000 were stolen from a vehicle on Oak Avenue sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

1623 — Police received a complaint about a homeless person living in a trailer and displaying Christmas lights on a Donald Trump flag. The complainant was given information about homeless rights and freedom of speech.

2311 — Dogs were barking in the backyard of a Spring Street home.

Sunday, May 7

0019 — Police checked on a possible domestic violence incident on Main Street and confirmed there had been no domestic violence.

0046 — A couple of people from a wedding party were being denied entry to a Main Street location.

1441 — Police were asked to check on a man lying face-down on a lawn on Hunt Avenue. It was just someone sunbathing on their lawn.

1932 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.

Monday, May 8

0255 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.

1047 — A man with a chihuahua was reportedly trespassing on an Adams Street property and letting his dog defecate without picking it up.

1522 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop near Pope/Silverado.

Tuesday, May 9

0843 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel.

1306 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Peppertree.

1318 — Medical aid for a fall victim with a head injury on San Juan Court.

1331 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Peppertree.

1403 — Police received a complaint about a trailer that had been parked on the street for many days. The complainant was referred to the homeless bill of rights.

