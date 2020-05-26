St. Helena Police Log, May 20-25

1111 -- A woman said someone hacked her Amazon account and bought multiple gift cards.

1209 -- Medical aid on Vallejo Street.

1730 -- A resident got a suspicious message from a credit card company. Police told her to disregard the message and never give out personal information.

1943 -- Medical aid for a man who fell and hit his head on La Canada Court.

2055 -- The stray Aussie dog was seen near Adams/Railroad.

2122 -- There was a parked car with its trunk open on La Fata Street.

Friday, May 22

0133 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.

0638 -- Someone was bitten by an animal Wednesday night on Saint James Drive.

0830 -- Someone left graffiti on a light pole near the skatepark.

0920 -- Report of four unmasked men going up to people’s cars and asking for work in a Main Street parking lot.

0935 -- Report of a car parked on McCormick Street for over two months. Police are not enforcing 72-hour parking restrictions during the pandemic, since the vehicle owners might be sheltering in place.