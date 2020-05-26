St. Helena Police Log, May 20-25

Wednesday, May 20
0156 -- A white car was parked in the middle of Allyn Avenue, with nobody in sight.
0205 -- Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
0953 -- Someone rummaged through a parked car on Chablis Circle. Nothing was missing. The perpetrator left behind a neighbor’s face mask, which had been burglarized from the neighbor’s car a few days ago.
1004 -- Report of a man being verbally abusive on Valley View Street.
1500 -- Someone outside St. Helena received suspicious mail with powder inside. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1529 -- There was a rooster on a Pope Street property. The matter was referred to code enforcement.
1556 -- A man reported being stalked. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1914 -- A woman asked to talk to an officer about harassment.
1948 -- Calistoga police said to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29.
Thursday, May 21
0830 -- A car was briefly reported missing from Kearney Street, but its owner found it.
0958 -- A green bike was left on Hunt Avenue.
1111 -- A woman said someone hacked her Amazon account and bought multiple gift cards.
1209 -- Medical aid on Vallejo Street.
1730 -- A resident got a suspicious message from a credit card company. Police told her to disregard the message and never give out personal information.
1943 -- Medical aid for a man who fell and hit his head on La Canada Court.
2055 -- The stray Aussie dog was seen near Adams/Railroad.
2122 -- There was a parked car with its trunk open on La Fata Street.
Friday, May 22
0133 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
0638 -- Someone was bitten by an animal Wednesday night on Saint James Drive.
0830 -- Someone left graffiti on a light pole near the skatepark.
0920 -- Report of four unmasked men going up to people’s cars and asking for work in a Main Street parking lot.
0935 -- Report of a car parked on McCormick Street for over two months. Police are not enforcing 72-hour parking restrictions during the pandemic, since the vehicle owners might be sheltering in place.
1137 -- A stray dog near Library Lane was reunited with its owner.
1147 -- Report of cars speeding on Pope Street near the Farmers’ Market.
1347 -- A caller said a black SUV was parked near Hollis/Peppertree, blocking views of oncoming traffic.
1432 -- Report of 10 juveniles/adults playing baseball on a field on Hillview Place.
1519 -- Report of a reckless driver going 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, as well as throwing garbage and a cup of ice at another car.
1605 -- Report of a juvenile on a skateboard hanging from the bumper of a moving pickup truck on Spring Street.
2245 -- A caller asked whether vineyard managers were allowed to be spraying and making noise in the vineyards late at night.
Saturday, May 23
1113 -- A caller asked police to check on a friend he hadn’t heard from since the beginning of April.
1339 -- A phone was reported lost from a Main Street gas station. It was pinging in the county unincorporated area.
1501 -- Report of a rattlesnake behind a shed on Birch Street.
1537 -- A downed tree was partially blocking White Sulphur Springs Road outside the city limits.
1641 -- Report of two reckless motorcyclists speeding and passing cars on southbound Highway 29 in Rutherford.
2022 -- Report of a stray dog near Chablis/Pinot.
2137 -- A caller smelled smoke near McCorkle Avenue. Cal Fire checked the area and said there was no fire.
Sunday, May 24
0948 -- Non-injury accident near Main/Adams.
0959 -- Two packages were reported stolen from Stralla Court.
1023 -- Report of a suspicious man driving slowly around the La Fata/Dowdell area in an old black car that had no license plate and was missing a headlight. Police checked the area.
1313 -- Report of seven young men not wearing masks and not social distancing outside Giugni’s. The caller believed they were from out of the area because they didn’t know how to order at Giugni’s.
1323 -- A wallet was found near Stice Lane.
1659 -- Report of dogs barking near Andrea Avenue.
1858 -- A loose dog found on Olive Avenue was reunited with its owner.
1934 -- Report of a loud party with alcohol and music near the flood project site.
2343 -- Water was leaking from a hot water heater on Laguna Seca Court. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
Monday, May 25
0102 -- Report of a party at a guest house on Inglewood Avenue. It was outside the city limits, so the matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
0909 -- Report of a suspicious man wandering around, acting strange, and asking for money on Main Street.
0916 -- Four people were camping in a pair of tents at Crane Park.
1042 -- Report of construction taking place on a holiday on Pratt Avenue.
1059 -- Police took a vandalism report at Oak/Mitchell.
1226 -- Report of four suspicious young men hanging around near a bank on Hunt Avenue. They were last seen entering the Safeway parking lot.
1229 -- A caller asked to be notified if a cooling center opens in town this week. The caller was concerned about people who don’t have air conditioning.
1543 -- A woman asked for information about COVID-19 in St. Helena and asked if there’s a health department in town. Police referred her to the county health department.
1548 -- Medical aid on Olive Avenue.
2022 -- A person on Chablis Circle keeps walking their large white dog, which gets aggressive with small dogs. The caller was concerned about people walking large dogs without leashes.
2029 -- Someone flagged down an officer to ask for directions near Allison/Charter Oak.
