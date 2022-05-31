St. Helena Police Log, May 23-29

Monday, May 23

1110 — Report of a solo vehicle accident in the elm tunnel.

1353 — Report of delivery truck driver speeding on Spring Street.

1554 — A man was upset that Comcast was trimming tree limbs on Spring Street.

1622 — Report of two suspicious men going door to door on Sylvaner Avenue.

1722 — Multiple reports of a fire across from the Pope Street Bridge. Firefighters responded with air and ground units and quickly prevented the Pope Fire from spreading.

1920 — Nine drivers were cited for trying to get around the barricades while road closures were in effect in the Pope/Silverado/Howell Mountain area.

Tuesday, May 24

0501 — There was a vehicle with a loud exhaust system near Crane/Vallejo.

0725 — Report of a frequent problem with a man who goes into a local convenience store and argues with employees about the price of items in the store. He was told to leave but came back to argue some more. Police contacted the man.

0842 — Two dogs were reported missing from Spring Mountain Road. One is a black and tan German shepherd. The other is a white German shepherd-type dog.

0909 — A Kubota utility vehicle containing tools and materials was stolen from Dowdell Lane.

0951 — Police assisted with a person who was reportedly acting hysterical and combative toward family members on Redondo Court.

1346 — Report of a phone scam referring to a retirement program.

2107 — A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car in the crosswalk at Main/Spring. The hit-and-run is under investigation. Police are looking for a 1999-2001 Toyota Camry with noticeable damage on its left front bumper.

2228 — Report of a drunk driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

Wednesday, May 25

1502 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1513 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on Hunt Avenue.

1549 — Report of a restraining order violation on Main Street.

1937 — A caller said someone seems to be living in a van on Hunt Avenue.

2021 — Report of a giant boom audible near Meadowcreek Circle, followed by a power outage.

2030 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.

2237 — Report of another loud sound audible from Hunt Avenue. Police contacted PG&E workers in the area and confirmed it was from a power line.

2302 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Hunt/Railroad.

Thursday, May 26

0533 — Report of a large tree blocking La Quinta Way.

1053 — Report of a reckless driver in a loud orange Mustang on Chardonnay Way. The caller was concerned about kids and pets in the area.

1320 — Someone reportedly cut several trees on a Pope Street property. Police determined it was a civil problem.

1453 — Police received a phone tip about a vehicle matching the description of the one in Tuesday’s hit-and-run. The information was passed to the investigating officers.

1821 — Report of a reckless driver in a Jeep Cherokee tailgating and swerving. The vehicle was last seen on Adams Street.

1941 — A loose dog found on Adams Street was returned to its owner after a short stay in the SHPD kennel.

1942 — Report of a man throwing rocks at the stop sign at the corner of Hunt/Monte Vista.

Friday, May 27

0812 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main.

0824 — Report of a two-vehicle accident blocking Pope/Silverado.

1047 — Report of an aggressive driver in a semi almost running someone off the road. It was last seen near Main/Pope.

1257 — Police took a report on a trip-and-fall near Oak/Adams.

1300 — Report of a civil issue turning into an argument at a local restaurant. A man who was there to pick up his final paycheck and sign some paperwork was reportedly yelling at the owner.

1539 — One of the parties involved in a two-car accident at Oak/Spring was refusing to exchange information with the other party. An officer responded to mediate the situation.

1550 — Someone called with a possible tip about the hit-and-run case.

1738 — Medical aid for a sick person on Chardonnay Way.

Saturday, May 28

0747 — A truck crashed into a parked car, which then hit a power pole and damaged some power lines on Main Street. Nobody was hurt. PG&E responded to deal with the damaged pole and lines.

1139 — A caller said a white utility trailer on Oak Avenue was an eyesore.

1905 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing illegally on Highway 29 near Lodi Lane.

1922 — An officer warned a driver about impeding traffic near Main/Grayson.

2006 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a Tacoma tailgating and swerving near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

2032 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Grove/Hunt.

2038 — Police marked two abandoned vehicles in the Monte Vista area.

2133 — An officer cited a driver for speeding near Pope/Silverado.

2200 — Following a traffic stop at Main/El Bonita, police arrested a 42-year-old Daly City man for an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, May 29

0906 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0949 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1255 — Medical aid for a man who walked into the police department and complained of chest pain.

1432 — A vehicle hit a guardrail on Edwards Street. A man involved in the incident was having a heart issue.