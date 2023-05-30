Wednesday, May 24
0758 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.
0809 — A water main had opened up and was flooding an area on Palmer Drive.
1032 — Report of a large camper van being parked on Signorelli Circle for weeks at a time.
1105 — Police issued a parking citation in the city lot between Oak Avenue and Money Way.
1202 — Report of juveniles driving recklessly near Main/Grayson.
1324 — Report of a solicitor selling something near Main/Spring.
1500 — A caller reported being chased by an unleashed Rottweiler near Main Street. He climbed on top of a vehicle to avoid the dog. The dog’s owner got it under control.
1556 — Report of a woman passed out inside a Main Street business.
1654 — A former student needed help on Grayson Avenue.
1932 — Report of a reckless driver heading west on Spring Street.
Thursday, May 25
0501 — Police cited a driver at Main/Pope.
1009 — The globe to one of the Main Street electroliers was sitting on a bench. Public Works picked it up.
1040 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and traveling at low speeds near Main/Pine.
1342 — Police were asked to check on a San Ardo Court resident who lives alone and hasn’t been answering her door.
1400 — Police received a third-hand report of truant kids fighting at Crane Park. Police checked the area.
1821 — About $25 worth of alcohol was reported stolen. The suspect was the male passenger of a white Mitsubishi Lancer.
1913 — A caller reported being harassed by a man on Vidovich Avenue. Police responded.
2147 — A driver needed a jump start on Main Street.
2244 — Report of three Mustangs speeding and passing illegally on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
2313 — Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Pratt Avenue.
Friday, May 26
0356 — Police checked on an unsecured building on Dowdell Lane.
1041 — Police cited a driver near Spring Mountain/Hillview.
1154 — Police cited a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.
1234 — Police cited a driver near College/Pope.
1451 — Report of a dog barking constantly on Spring Mountain Road. All was quiet when an officer arrived.
1856 — Report of five men drinking in a parking lot on Monte Vista. The caller said they don’t live there and were refusing to leave.
Saturday, May 27
1221 — Police cited a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.
1241 — A suspicious man went into a local jewelry store and asked what the most expensive piece in the store was. He’d reportedly been walking around town asking the same question at other businesses.
1325 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and traveling in the bike lane on Highway 29 in south St. Helena.
1338 — Report of an electrical extension cord running across Spring Mountain Road just past Spring Mountain Court and possibly creating a hazard.
1447 — Police were asked to check on a family with three children who were traveling in a van filled to the brim with items and a gas can. The van was parked on Main Street, and the caller said it didn’t look like there was any room to sit inside.
2236 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Main.
Sunday, May 28
0106 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Mitchell.
0749 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29/Deer Park Road.
0809 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Alexander.
1043 — Medical aid for a woman in pain on Pine Street.
1142 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
1331 — Report of a verbal dispute among neighbors on El Bonita Avenue about kids kicking soccer balls into a neighbor’s yard and playing basketball in the street.
1432 — Police received a third-hand report of a homeless person harassing an employee at an Adams Street business. The caller said there have been previous incidents with the same man. Police later admonished the man for trespassing.
1804 — Report of a live band setting up on live band. Police had a noise permit on file.
1845 — Police took a report after a traffic stop on Main Street.
Monday, May 29
0026 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0958 — A wallet was reported lost.
1025 — An officer attended the American Legion Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery.
2312 — Police cited a driver near Main/Alexander.