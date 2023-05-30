Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wednesday, May 24

0758 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

0809 — A water main had opened up and was flooding an area on Palmer Drive.

1032 — Report of a large camper van being parked on Signorelli Circle for weeks at a time.

1105 — Police issued a parking citation in the city lot between Oak Avenue and Money Way.

1202 — Report of juveniles driving recklessly near Main/Grayson.

1324 — Report of a solicitor selling something near Main/Spring.

1500 — A caller reported being chased by an unleashed Rottweiler near Main Street. He climbed on top of a vehicle to avoid the dog. The dog’s owner got it under control.

1556 — Report of a woman passed out inside a Main Street business.

1654 — A former student needed help on Grayson Avenue.

1932 — Report of a reckless driver heading west on Spring Street.

Thursday, May 25

0501 — Police cited a driver at Main/Pope.

1009 — The globe to one of the Main Street electroliers was sitting on a bench. Public Works picked it up.

1040 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and traveling at low speeds near Main/Pine.

1342 — Police were asked to check on a San Ardo Court resident who lives alone and hasn’t been answering her door.

1400 — Police received a third-hand report of truant kids fighting at Crane Park. Police checked the area.

1821 — About $25 worth of alcohol was reported stolen. The suspect was the male passenger of a white Mitsubishi Lancer.

1913 — A caller reported being harassed by a man on Vidovich Avenue. Police responded.

2147 — A driver needed a jump start on Main Street.

2244 — Report of three Mustangs speeding and passing illegally on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

2313 — Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Pratt Avenue.

Friday, May 26

0356 — Police checked on an unsecured building on Dowdell Lane.

1041 — Police cited a driver near Spring Mountain/Hillview.

1154 — Police cited a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

1234 — Police cited a driver near College/Pope.

1451 — Report of a dog barking constantly on Spring Mountain Road. All was quiet when an officer arrived.

1856 — Report of five men drinking in a parking lot on Monte Vista. The caller said they don’t live there and were refusing to leave.

Saturday, May 27

1221 — Police cited a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

1241 — A suspicious man went into a local jewelry store and asked what the most expensive piece in the store was. He’d reportedly been walking around town asking the same question at other businesses.

1325 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and traveling in the bike lane on Highway 29 in south St. Helena.

1338 — Report of an electrical extension cord running across Spring Mountain Road just past Spring Mountain Court and possibly creating a hazard.

1447 — Police were asked to check on a family with three children who were traveling in a van filled to the brim with items and a gas can. The van was parked on Main Street, and the caller said it didn’t look like there was any room to sit inside.

2236 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Main.

Sunday, May 28

0106 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Mitchell.

0749 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29/Deer Park Road.

0809 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Alexander.

1043 — Medical aid for a woman in pain on Pine Street.

1142 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

1331 — Report of a verbal dispute among neighbors on El Bonita Avenue about kids kicking soccer balls into a neighbor’s yard and playing basketball in the street.

1432 — Police received a third-hand report of a homeless person harassing an employee at an Adams Street business. The caller said there have been previous incidents with the same man. Police later admonished the man for trespassing.

1804 — Report of a live band setting up on live band. Police had a noise permit on file.

1845 — Police took a report after a traffic stop on Main Street.

Monday, May 29

0026 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0958 — A wallet was reported lost.

1025 — An officer attended the American Legion Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery.

2312 — Police cited a driver near Main/Alexander.

