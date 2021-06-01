St. Helena Police Log, May 25-June 1

Tuesday, May 25
0921 — A wallet was reported stolen from a broken-down bus.
1740 — A baseball glove was found at Lyman Park.
2201 — Police checked on an alarm going off near Mitchell Drive.
2345 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Crane Park and notified them that of the park’s hours.
Wednesday, May 26
0546 — Cal Fire was notified of a low-hanging wire on Spring Street.
0630 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and passing over double yellows on Highway 29.
0724 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows and almost causing a head-on collision on Silverado Trail.
1309 — The fire department responded to a fuel leak at Main/Adams.
1807 — A woman reported being harassed by a man who wanted her to sell her property.
2014 — Report of a car with no rear license plate swerving on Main Street. The car was damaged and appeared to have hit something. Police arrested the driver, a 68-year-old resident of Boise, Idaho, on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana while driving.
2143 — Report of loud construction occurring on Madrona Avenue. The workers agreed to stop.
2214 — A woman asked for a ride to a local hotel.
2333 — Report of an angry woman yelling on her cell phone near College Avenue.
Thursday, May 27
0309 — Police contacted some people who were illegally camping in a tent at Crane Park. They agreed to leave.
1013 — Report of a rowdy man not wearing a mask and refusing to leave a Vintage Avenue store.
1239 — A woman said she almost got hit by a black Audi SUV going about 50 mph in a downtown parking lot.
1247 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a silver Civic near Main/Pine.
1553 — Report of a drone flying in and out of neighbors’ backyards on Pinot Way. Police checked the area.
1800 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 headed toward Calistoga.
2116 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
Friday, May 28
1146 — Calistoga police requested backup while dealing with a man who’d violated a restraining order and made disturbing threats.
1313 — An officer was flagged by someone concerned about a fallen bicyclist.
1401 — Report of a drunk driver at Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road.
1606 — Report of a man stumbling down the sidewalk along Pope Street. Police arrested the 27-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication.
1838 — A hotel employee asked for help removing an unwanted guest who didn’t get the room she wanted and was now screaming at the staff.
2255 — Report of a dog barking on Chablis Circle.
2317 — A woman asked for help retrieving medicine/property she’d left in a Main Street hotel room. The manager said he would wait for an officer to retrieve the property.
Saturday, May 29
1113 — Non-injury lift assist on Kidd Ranch Road.
1629 — Non-injury accident at Madrona/Main.
1815 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 31-year-old Concord man for an outstanding warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.
1856 — Following a traffic stop at Park/Pratt, police cited four passengers for not wearing seatbelts.
1932 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
1942 — Police stopped a bicyclist and arrested the 55-year-old Santa Rosa man for an outstanding warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.
2037 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Pope Street.
2137 — A mother asked an officer to talk to her daughter who was being defiant and had been caught with drugs earlier in the week.
2205 — Report of a loud party on Charter Oak Avenue. The property owner agreed to turn off the music.
2212 — Report of a suspicious woman who seemed stoned near Pope Street. Police arrested the 28-year-old St. Helena woman for violating her bail agreement.
Sunday, May 30
0143 — Police checked on a woman who was having a problem on Paulson Court.
1109 — Report of possible fraud involving an Airbnb listing on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1305 — Report of a reckless driver passing illegally near Main/Grayson.
1425 — Medical aid on Main Street.
1629 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and forcing another car out of its lane on Highway 29.
1708 — A Riesling Way resident found a rattlesnake in their backyard. Police gave the resident the phone number of someone who could remove it.
1718 — Someone entered an unlocked car on Charter Oak Avenue. Nothing seemed to be missing, but the person left behind a pocketknife.
Monday, May 31
0908 — Report of construction occurring on Hillview Place.
0933 — A white Labrador and a brown/black shepherd was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road.
1134 — Medical aid for a man who fainted on White Lane.
1210 — Report of a leaf blower running for the last hour on Spring Mountain Road.
1244 — Report of a leaf blower running for 15 minutes on Pope Street.
1737 — A father reported a child custody exchange at a local store in which the mother aggressively snatched the child, causing the child to cry. Store employees witnessed the incident.
Tuesday, June 1
0115 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
