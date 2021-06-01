 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Police Log, May 25-June 1
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, May 25-June 1

{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, May 25

0921 — A wallet was reported stolen from a broken-down bus.

1740 — A baseball glove was found at Lyman Park.

2201 — Police checked on an alarm going off near Mitchell Drive.

2345 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Crane Park and notified them that of the park’s hours.

Wednesday, May 26

0546 — Cal Fire was notified of a low-hanging wire on Spring Street.

0630 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and passing over double yellows on Highway 29.

0724 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows and almost causing a head-on collision on Silverado Trail.

1309 — The fire department responded to a fuel leak at Main/Adams.

1807 — A woman reported being harassed by a man who wanted her to sell her property.

2014 — Report of a car with no rear license plate swerving on Main Street. The car was damaged and appeared to have hit something. Police arrested the driver, a 68-year-old resident of Boise, Idaho, on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana while driving.

2143 — Report of loud construction occurring on Madrona Avenue. The workers agreed to stop.

2214 — A woman asked for a ride to a local hotel.

2333 — Report of an angry woman yelling on her cell phone near College Avenue.

Thursday, May 27

0309 — Police contacted some people who were illegally camping in a tent at Crane Park. They agreed to leave.

1013 — Report of a rowdy man not wearing a mask and refusing to leave a Vintage Avenue store.

1239 — A woman said she almost got hit by a black Audi SUV going about 50 mph in a downtown parking lot.

1247 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a silver Civic near Main/Pine.

1553 — Report of a drone flying in and out of neighbors’ backyards on Pinot Way. Police checked the area.

1800 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 headed toward Calistoga.

2116 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

Friday, May 28

1146 — Calistoga police requested backup while dealing with a man who’d violated a restraining order and made disturbing threats.

1313 — An officer was flagged by someone concerned about a fallen bicyclist.

1401 — Report of a drunk driver at Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road.

1606 — Report of a man stumbling down the sidewalk along Pope Street. Police arrested the 27-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication.

1838 — A hotel employee asked for help removing an unwanted guest who didn’t get the room she wanted and was now screaming at the staff.

2255 — Report of a dog barking on Chablis Circle.

2317 — A woman asked for help retrieving medicine/property she’d left in a Main Street hotel room. The manager said he would wait for an officer to retrieve the property.

Saturday, May 29

1113 — Non-injury lift assist on Kidd Ranch Road.

1629 — Non-injury accident at Madrona/Main.

1815 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 31-year-old Concord man for an outstanding warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.

1856 — Following a traffic stop at Park/Pratt, police cited four passengers for not wearing seatbelts.

1932 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

1942 — Police stopped a bicyclist and arrested the 55-year-old Santa Rosa man for an outstanding warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.

2037 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Pope Street.

2137 — A mother asked an officer to talk to her daughter who was being defiant and had been caught with drugs earlier in the week.

2205 — Report of a loud party on Charter Oak Avenue. The property owner agreed to turn off the music.

2212 — Report of a suspicious woman who seemed stoned near Pope Street. Police arrested the 28-year-old St. Helena woman for violating her bail agreement.

Sunday, May 30

0143 — Police checked on a woman who was having a problem on Paulson Court.

1109 — Report of possible fraud involving an Airbnb listing on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1305 — Report of a reckless driver passing illegally near Main/Grayson.

1425 — Medical aid on Main Street.

1629 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and forcing another car out of its lane on Highway 29.

1708 — A Riesling Way resident found a rattlesnake in their backyard. Police gave the resident the phone number of someone who could remove it.

1718 — Someone entered an unlocked car on Charter Oak Avenue. Nothing seemed to be missing, but the person left behind a pocketknife.

Monday, May 31

0908 — Report of construction occurring on Hillview Place.

0933 — A white Labrador and a brown/black shepherd was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road.

1134 — Medical aid for a man who fainted on White Lane.

1210 — Report of a leaf blower running for the last hour on Spring Mountain Road.

1244 — Report of a leaf blower running for 15 minutes on Pope Street.

1737 — A father reported a child custody exchange at a local store in which the mother aggressively snatched the child, causing the child to cry. Store employees witnessed the incident.

Tuesday, June 1

0115 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.

St. Helena police and firefighters wish Raymond Monroy a happy 108th birthday on May 11, 2020.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Man arrested in Napa after air search

Man arrested in Napa after air search

  • Updated

A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News