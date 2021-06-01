St. Helena Police Log, May 25-June 1

1932 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

1942 — Police stopped a bicyclist and arrested the 55-year-old Santa Rosa man for an outstanding warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.

2037 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Pope Street.

2137 — A mother asked an officer to talk to her daughter who was being defiant and had been caught with drugs earlier in the week.

2205 — Report of a loud party on Charter Oak Avenue. The property owner agreed to turn off the music.

2212 — Report of a suspicious woman who seemed stoned near Pope Street. Police arrested the 28-year-old St. Helena woman for violating her bail agreement.

Sunday, May 30

0143 — Police checked on a woman who was having a problem on Paulson Court.

1109 — Report of possible fraud involving an Airbnb listing on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1305 — Report of a reckless driver passing illegally near Main/Grayson.

1425 — Medical aid on Main Street.