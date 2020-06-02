St. Helena Police Log, May 26-June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, May 26

1104 -- A downed limb was blocking one lane of traffic in the elm tunnel.

1239 -- Two men came to a Main Street home and asked the resident if she wanted her driveway paved. Police checked the area.

1311 -- A female black lab named Sammie got out of her house on Harvest Lane.

1437 -- A woman said a suspicious man was watching her while she was using an ATM near Main Street. Police checked the area.

1511 -- A man started a verbal argument with employees at a Main Street business. He was driving a blue Honda.

1620 -- Report of a delivery man driving recklessly in the Vallejo Street area. He was last seen headed toward Sulphur Springs. He always smokes a cigar.

1621 -- A car had been parked on Allison Avenue for over a week.

1658 -- A car had been parked in front of an Olive Avenue home for a few days. The homeowner was having the tree overhead trimmed and didn’t want the car to be damaged.

2050 -- Power lines were sparking near Tainter/Oak.