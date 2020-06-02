St. Helena Police Log, May 26-June 1

Tuesday, May 26
1104 -- A downed limb was blocking one lane of traffic in the elm tunnel.
1239 -- Two men came to a Main Street home and asked the resident if she wanted her driveway paved. Police checked the area.
1311 -- A female black lab named Sammie got out of her house on Harvest Lane.
1437 -- A woman said a suspicious man was watching her while she was using an ATM near Main Street. Police checked the area.
1511 -- A man started a verbal argument with employees at a Main Street business. He was driving a blue Honda.
1620 -- Report of a delivery man driving recklessly in the Vallejo Street area. He was last seen headed toward Sulphur Springs. He always smokes a cigar.
1621 -- A car had been parked on Allison Avenue for over a week.
1658 -- A car had been parked in front of an Olive Avenue home for a few days. The homeowner was having the tree overhead trimmed and didn’t want the car to be damaged.
2050 -- Power lines were sparking near Tainter/Oak.
2100 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a car near Spring Mountain/Madrona. He looked very disheveled.
2318 -- Report of a suspicious man walking around the Doris/Vineyard neighborhood.
Wednesday, May 27
0243 -- Dogs had been barking on and off since midnight on Saint James Drive.
0908 -- Police delivered certificates from St. Helena Primary School to various students sheltering at home.
1622 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29, last seen turning onto Pope Street.
0649 -- Police assisted sheriff’s deputies with an uncooperative subject in Angwin.
0747 -- Report of vandalism on Charter Oak Avenue.
1237 -- A caller said a St. Helena resident with COVID-19 has been seen out in public and not quarantining at home. The caller said she’d notified the health department, and they told her to call the police.
1509 -- Report of a suspicious man in a car parked in front of a Vineyard Avenue home. The man told the caller he was a police officer, but he was spitting in the street and not being very courteous to concerned residents.
1808 -- A tractor/trailer left deep grooves in the asphalt while unloading a large piece of equipment near Riesling/Madrona.
2020 -- A lot of people were playing soccer on the field near Hillview Place.
Thursday, May 28
0836 -- Police cited a dump truck driving with no license plate on Main Street.
1001 -- Minor-injury accident at Main/Madrona.
1103 -- Medical aid for a person with low blood pressure on Pope Street.
1239 -- Three-car accident at Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.
1610 -- Report of a continual problem with construction vehicles speeding while leaving a job site near Sulphur Springs/Crane.
1720 -- A wallet belonging to a San Francisco resident was found at Main/Adams.
1849 -- Report of a fire near Silverado Trail.
1952 -- A man said he left his wallet at the car wash, but when he went back to get it it was gone. He thinks the person who pulled in after him took it.
Friday, May 29
0715 -- Report of a tree crew using chainsaws and leaf blowers, in violation of a city ordinance.
0859 -- A few pieces of lumber were in the roadway in the elm tunnel. Police removed them.
0915 -- Report of a cement truck going 40 mph on Spring Street.
1110 -- CHP asked St. Helena police to take a report on a non-injury accident and possible hit-and-run that occurred in town.
1240 -- Police were asked to stand by for a small graveside service at the cemetery, due to the possibly of an estranged family member showing up and causing a problem.
1444 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1708 -- Report of teenagers using the playground equipment at Meily Park.
1911 -- A caller asked to speak to non-emergency medical personnel. Police transferred the call to Cal Fire.
1928 -- Report of an elderly woman acting confused and forgetting to eat and take her insulin on Hunt Avenue.
2357 -- Report of loud music playing since 10 p.m. on Spring Street.
Saturday, May 30
0225 -- Report of a suspicious car driving down Sulphur Springs Avenue with its door open.
1130 -- Medical aid for a man with severe back pain on San Lucas Court.
1250 -- Report of adults removing “closed” signs while 10 kids played on the playground at Meily Park.
1409 -- A white female Labradoodle-like dog was found wandering on Spring Street.
1542 -- A Hudson Avenue resident said that her permitted short-term rental property appears to be falsely represented on Craigslist, since she had an interested renter come by to look at it. The property manager who lives next door talked to the man and told him the ad he’d responded to was a scam.
1638 -- A woman reported losing her wallet Friday, possibly in the Sunshine parking lot.
1644 -- Police were asked to be on the lookout for a black car speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Silverado Trail.
2014 -- Police followed up on a case and arrested a juvenile.
2344 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Deer Park Road. The car was seen in the middle of the road.
Sunday, May 31
1305 -- A loose dog found on South Crane Avenue was brought to the police department.
1414 -- License plates were reported stolen from a car on Main Street.
1428 -- Report of loud construction work.
1828 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.
1947 -- Report of an injured bird next to a light post at Main/Fulton.
2022 -- Report of a drunk man sitting at Stockton/Hillview.
2027 -- Report of a teenage boy throwing rocks near Dean York/Spring Mountain.
2101 -- St. Helena police were asked to check on a disoriented woman who’d called Napa dispatch and acted confused before hanging up.
2134 -- There was a two-foot-long gopher snake up against a refrigerator on Vallejo Street.
Monday, June 1
0924 -- Report of a possible domestic dispute involving a couple in a car near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.
1003 -- Report of an injured squirrel in someone’s backyard on Magnolia Avenue.
1050 -- A man had been working on a beat-up Camry in front of someone else’s house on Rosebud Lane. When he left, he abandoned two tires and a crank shaft in front of the house.
1119 -- Someone left graffiti in an alley near Main/Spring.
1120 -- Someone tripped and fell. Police took a report.
1147 -- Report of a man urinating near the front door of the library.
1324 -- Someone was filling up someone else’s garbage dumpster on Madrona Avenue.
1345 -- A backpack was found behind a tree near Main Street.
1612 -- A box truck went into a ditch near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road. Nobody was hurt.
2158 -- A caller asked to know if St. Helena has a curfew in place. It does not.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!