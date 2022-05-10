St. Helena Police Log, May 3-9

Tuesday, May 3

0820 — Somebody appeared to have rummaged through trash on Arrowhead Drive.

0835 — Someone stole a black bike and left behind another bike on Pope Street.

0853 — Medical aid for a fall victim on San Lucas Court.

1207 — Barking dog complaint on El Bonita Avenue.

1251 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Grayson/Main.

1345 — Police assisted with a matter involving a juvenile.

1346 — Report of a forklift parked in front of a fire hydrant on Pine Street.

Wednesday, May 4

1116 — Mail was reported stolen from Allyn Avenue.

1452 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked on Main Street.

1519 — Police cited vehicles parked in blue zones on Main Street and Hunt Avenue.

1915 — Police cited a driver for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

2029 — Report of a physical fight between siblings on Magnolia Avenue.

2203 — A black Trek bike was reported stolen from Main Street.

Thursday, May 5

0633 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Pope Street.

0729 — Medical aid for a woman with abdominal pain on Redondo Court.

1041 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.

1100 — A man got locked inside one of the public restrooms at Lyman Park.

1455 — Four or five vehicles were partially blocking Pope Street.

Friday, May 6

0013 — A headlight was stolen from a bike.

0927 — An officer provided civil standby while a woman retrieved her vehicle on Fulton Lane.

1108 — A caller asked what he legally can and can’t do about macing a dog.

1110 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1233 — Police picked up an abandoned bicycle from Grayson Avenue.

1435 — Report of a reckless driver using the center lane of Highway 29 at Charter Oak Avenue.

1529 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1847 — An iPhone found on a bench was returned to its owner.

Saturday, May 7

0102 — Report of a verbal dispute maybe turning physical on Hunt Avenue. It involved two men and one woman.

0745 — Report of a dog barking nonstop on Stockton Street.

0859 — A Spanish-speaking resident reported a possible Internet scam involving English language courses.

1412 — Traffic was reportedly backing up on Charter Oak Avenue. People were exiting their cars on the street and walking away before valets parked the cars.

1432 — A box truck broke down on Vidovich Avenue. Its owner planned to pick it up on Sunday.

1453 — Report of a parking problem on Main Street.

1507 — A woman said she’d been walking her dog on Friday night when a loose German shepherd attacked her dog. She said several neighbors have had similar experiences.

1628 — Police picked up an abandoned bike from the flood project site.

2022 — Report of a loose white pit bull being aggressive toward another dog on Spring Street.

2106 — Lift assist on Crinella Drive.

Sunday, May 8

1136 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run near Allison/Brown.

1628 — Report of a shirtless man pushing a cart near Howell Mountain Road. The caller said he seemed to be in distress or having a mental problem.

1759 — Report of a suspicious man staring at a woman doing yoga at a school field on Adams Street.

2136 — Medical aid for a person with abdominal pain on Main Street.

Monday, May 9

0115 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Main/Fulton.

0450 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Silverado/Pope.

1024 — A mountain bike was reported stolen from Valley View Street.

1134 — A caller asked police to check on her brother, who’s been having health problems.

1526 — A pair of earrings were reported missing from a Springbrook Court home.

1803 — Report of a confused and semi-conscious man in a car near June/Chiles. Police arrested the 69-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.