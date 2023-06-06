Tuesday, May 30
1014 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a crosswalk on Monte Vista.
1438 — Police took a petty theft report on Main Street.
1709 — A person asked to talk to police about some concerning mail they’d received.
1957 — A car was keyed, and the owner believes a neighbor did it intentionally. Police took a report.
2030 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2217 — There was a loud explosion followed by a power outage on Dean York Lane. It was apparently a transformer.
Wednesday, May 31
0943 — Report of an abandoned box truck parked on Pope Street.
1035 — Medical aid for a woman who got her hair caught in the motor of a vacuum cleaner.
1040 — Report of a card potentially being used fraudulently at a downtown restaurant.
1421 — A stolen phone was tracked to a winery south of town.
1428 — Report of loud rap music coming from a Pope Street apartment complex.
1505 — Multiple pieces of furniture were dumped on Pratt Avenue with a “free” sign.
2212 — Police received a third-hand report of juveniles breaking into a pool area on Grayson Avenue. Officers contacted some high school seniors and warned them about trespassing.
2306 — Report of multiple cars with juveniles in a Hunt Avenue parking lot.
2316 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. Police saw a few vehicles matching the description, but none of them was driving recklessly.
Thursday, June 1
1130 — Report of a truck blocking the entrance to a parking lot near Tainter Street.
1135 — Report of an ongoing problem with cars driving in the bike lane on Spring Street, even when the bike lane is occupied.
1428 — Report of a white truck blocking the Pope Street bridge and causing traffic to back up.
1512 — Report of a blue Tesla parked in a blue school bus zone on Oak Avenue.
1715 — Report of very large potholes causing flat tires on Silverado Trail south of Pope Street.
1807 — A caller said her ex-partner was having someone follow her.
Friday, June 2
0019 — Police contacted three juveniles on bikes near Mariposa/Pope.
0138 — Police contacted an intoxicated man near Main Street. He was released to a friend.
0731 — A large construction unit had been parked on Riesling Way for more than 72 hours. The caller was able to contact a construction company, which moved the unit.
1222 — Medical aid for a woman who fell face-down on Main Street.
1451 — Non-injury accident at Main/Mills.
1656 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and driving at only 25 mph on southbound Highway 29 near Bale Lane. An officer contacted the driver, who was not intoxicated.
Saturday, June 3
0148 — An officer gave an intoxicated person a ride home.
0422 — Police contacted two juveniles in a vehicle near Pope/Edwards. They went back in the house.
0918 — Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.
0950 — A suspicious person had reportedly been looking into someone’s house on Spring Mountain Court at about 6 p.m. Friday.
1212 — Medical aid for a person having an epileptic seizure in a Main Street building.
1243 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Vidovich/Main.
1319 — Police assisted with a two-car accident at Silverado/Deer Park.
1352 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near College/Pope.
1838 — Medical aid for a little girl having an allergic reaction on Bella Vista Court.
1926 — Police issued a citation during a vehicle stop near Adams/Oak.
1955 — Police cited a driver near Mitchell/Main.
2031 — Report of a suspicious man acting strangely in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle on Hunt Avenue. Police contacted the man, who was just looking at his paycheck.
2206 — Report of a loud party on Crane Avenue.
Sunday, June 4
0150 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Meadowood.
0159 — A woman left her phone at a local bar. When she had someone call the number, a man picked up, said “Call the police,” and hung up. The woman was able to get her phone back from the man who’d found it.
0900 — Report of a water leak on private property on Meadowcreek Circle. The caller needed help shutting off the water. Public Works was notified.
0931 — A vehicle parked on private property on Charter Oak Avenue had its windows and taillights broken.
1010 — Report of loud construction noise on Spring Street. Police notified the construction company and the property owner about the city’s noise ordinance.
1241 — Police were asked to check on an elderly couple walking near Spring/Sylvaner who appeared to be dehydrated and couldn’t get back home.
1351 — Report of a broken water line on Boyson Lane. The caller planned to contact a plumber.
1514 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Main.
1624 — A vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone on Pope Street. An officer notified its owner, who moved it to a proper parking spot.
1911 — Police checked on a car parked near Deer Park Road. Its owner was arrowhead-hunting in the creek.
1944 — Report of woman screaming on Edwards Street.
2215 — Police were asked to help with a possible DUI collision near Spring Mountain/Langtry.
2327 — Public Works was notified of a dead squirrel on the sidewalk along Main Street.