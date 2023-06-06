Tuesday, May 30

1014 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a crosswalk on Monte Vista.

1438 — Police took a petty theft report on Main Street.

1709 — A person asked to talk to police about some concerning mail they’d received.

1957 — A car was keyed, and the owner believes a neighbor did it intentionally. Police took a report.

2030 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2217 — There was a loud explosion followed by a power outage on Dean York Lane. It was apparently a transformer.

Wednesday, May 31

0943 — Report of an abandoned box truck parked on Pope Street.

1035 — Medical aid for a woman who got her hair caught in the motor of a vacuum cleaner.

1040 — Report of a card potentially being used fraudulently at a downtown restaurant.

1421 — A stolen phone was tracked to a winery south of town.

1428 — Report of loud rap music coming from a Pope Street apartment complex.

1505 — Multiple pieces of furniture were dumped on Pratt Avenue with a “free” sign.

2212 — Police received a third-hand report of juveniles breaking into a pool area on Grayson Avenue. Officers contacted some high school seniors and warned them about trespassing.

2306 — Report of multiple cars with juveniles in a Hunt Avenue parking lot.

2316 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. Police saw a few vehicles matching the description, but none of them was driving recklessly.

Thursday, June 1

1130 — Report of a truck blocking the entrance to a parking lot near Tainter Street.

1135 — Report of an ongoing problem with cars driving in the bike lane on Spring Street, even when the bike lane is occupied.

1428 — Report of a white truck blocking the Pope Street bridge and causing traffic to back up.

1512 — Report of a blue Tesla parked in a blue school bus zone on Oak Avenue.

1715 — Report of very large potholes causing flat tires on Silverado Trail south of Pope Street.

1807 — A caller said her ex-partner was having someone follow her.

Friday, June 2

0019 — Police contacted three juveniles on bikes near Mariposa/Pope.

0138 — Police contacted an intoxicated man near Main Street. He was released to a friend.

0731 — A large construction unit had been parked on Riesling Way for more than 72 hours. The caller was able to contact a construction company, which moved the unit.

1222 — Medical aid for a woman who fell face-down on Main Street.

1451 — Non-injury accident at Main/Mills.

1656 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and driving at only 25 mph on southbound Highway 29 near Bale Lane. An officer contacted the driver, who was not intoxicated.

Saturday, June 3

0148 — An officer gave an intoxicated person a ride home.

0422 — Police contacted two juveniles in a vehicle near Pope/Edwards. They went back in the house.

0918 — Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.

0950 — A suspicious person had reportedly been looking into someone’s house on Spring Mountain Court at about 6 p.m. Friday.

1212 — Medical aid for a person having an epileptic seizure in a Main Street building.

1243 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Vidovich/Main.

1319 — Police assisted with a two-car accident at Silverado/Deer Park.

1352 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near College/Pope.

1838 — Medical aid for a little girl having an allergic reaction on Bella Vista Court.

1926 — Police issued a citation during a vehicle stop near Adams/Oak.

1955 — Police cited a driver near Mitchell/Main.

2031 — Report of a suspicious man acting strangely in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle on Hunt Avenue. Police contacted the man, who was just looking at his paycheck.

2206 — Report of a loud party on Crane Avenue.

Sunday, June 4

0150 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Meadowood.

0159 — A woman left her phone at a local bar. When she had someone call the number, a man picked up, said “Call the police,” and hung up. The woman was able to get her phone back from the man who’d found it.

0900 — Report of a water leak on private property on Meadowcreek Circle. The caller needed help shutting off the water. Public Works was notified.

0931 — A vehicle parked on private property on Charter Oak Avenue had its windows and taillights broken.

1010 — Report of loud construction noise on Spring Street. Police notified the construction company and the property owner about the city’s noise ordinance.

1241 — Police were asked to check on an elderly couple walking near Spring/Sylvaner who appeared to be dehydrated and couldn’t get back home.

1351 — Report of a broken water line on Boyson Lane. The caller planned to contact a plumber.

1514 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Main.

1624 — A vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone on Pope Street. An officer notified its owner, who moved it to a proper parking spot.

1911 — Police checked on a car parked near Deer Park Road. Its owner was arrowhead-hunting in the creek.

1944 — Report of woman screaming on Edwards Street.

2215 — Police were asked to help with a possible DUI collision near Spring Mountain/Langtry.

2327 — Public Works was notified of a dead squirrel on the sidewalk along Main Street.

Monday, June 5

1002 — Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.

1057 —A Grayson Avenue resident reported various problems associated with nearby baseball games. He reported being threatened this year by an adult attending a game, as well as people trespassing and disturbing the peace.

1106 — Non-injury accident on private property near Main Street.

1118 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Pope Street.

1210 — Report of a verbal altercation between a male construction worker and a family soliciting near Railroad Avenue.

1304 — A public bathroom was vandalized in the city parking lot near Oak Avenue.

1512 — Police responded to a family dispute on Starr Avenue.

1605 — Report of two people jumping a fence into the creek and trespassing near Pope Street. They left in a blue pickup.

1755 — A caller asking about streets and potholes was referred to the city clerk.

