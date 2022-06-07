St. Helena Police Log, May 30-June 7

Monday, May 30

1025 — A caller complained about construction work occurring on a holiday near Madrona/Oak. The caller said work has also been occurring on Sundays.

1054 — Police received a complaint about construction on Stockton Street.

1233 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a drunk bicyclist heading from Crane Avenue to Silverado Trail.

2245 — Lift assist on Los Robles Court.

Tuesday, May 31

1041 — Public Works turned in property found at the Little League field.

1328 — Report of a solo vehicle accident on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.

1725 — Report of a suspicious person in an idling SUV on Meadowcreek Circle.

Wednesday, June 1

0649 — A caller said her son was being released this morning and she didn’t feel safe when him coming home. Police agreed to provide civil standby if necessary.

0910 — Someone left graffiti in one of the bowls at the skatepark.

1138 — Report of a suspicious man asking for a lighter at the skatepark. Police arrested the 48-year-old Napa man on suspicion of possessing drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant.

1232 — Police issued two parking citations on Grayson Avenue.

1414 — There was gravel in the street on Crinella Drive. Public Works was en route to clean it up.

1453 — Police issued a parking citation near Adams/Money.

1854 — Report of a loud party on Church Street.

1907 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Sulphur Springs, police cited a 24-year-old Fairfield woman for an outstanding warrant.

2238 — Report of drunk people being loud and in one case urinating all over Church Street during a party.

Thursday, June 2

0231 — Police contacted a bicyclist near Main/Mitchell and arrested the 24-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding warrant.

0833 — Public Works found an abandoned bike near the Signorelli Barn.

1231 — Non-injury lift assist on Grayson Avenue.

1240 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1316 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1833 — A caller asked police to check on her elderly mother.

1843 — Report of two loose border collies on Madrona Avenue. They soon entered the backyard of a nearby house, but the caller wasn’t sure if they belonged there.

1844 — Non-injury collision on Spring Street.

Friday, June 3

0409 — Lift assist on San Ardo Court.

0517 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.

0732 — Someone cut a hole in the fence surrounding the city corporation yard.

0851 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from the Main/Grayson area.

0923 — Report of a reckless driver swerving, slamming on their brakes and cutting off another car on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

1221 — Report of a reckless driver cutting people off and passing over double yellows. It was last seen on Pope Street. Police stopped the car and cited the driver.

1528 — A broken-down car was blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.

1601 — A vehicle owner reported a dispute with a business over vehicle maintenance.

1655 — Report of an unwelcome person in the lobby of a Pine Street business.

1758 — Report of a drunk driver putting air in his tires on Main Street.

2208 — Report of a suspicious man in a reflective vest parked outside a Chiles Avenue home.

2235 — Police contacted two juveniles in a car on College Avenue and notified them that overnight camping and parking are illegal in St. Helena.

2304 — Police contacted three people in a car at Crane Park. The juveniles were admonished about being at the park after hours and driving without a license.

Saturday, June 4

0110 — Three juveniles on foot near Grayson/Crane were returned to their parents/guardians.

0116 — Solo vehicle accident on Main Street. The driver said he dozed off and hit a parked car. Nobody was hurt.

0632 — Report of an assault on Pope Street. Police arrested the 48-year-old Napa man on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

1134 — Report of a driver swerving on Highway 29.

1400 — An officer cited someone following a traffic stop near Mitchell/Main.

1725 — Report of multiple reckless drivers now parked near St. James/Mitchell.

1750 — Medical aid for a woman who’d been choking on Main Street.

2003 — Medical aid for a woman choking and briefly losing consciousness on Main Street.

2351 — Report of loud music and singing on College Avenue. The people agreed to shut off the music.

Sunday, June 5

0034 — Medical aid/lift assist for a man having trouble breathing on San Ardo Court.

0938 — Report of a loose dog running along Highway 29 in the elm tunnel.

1140 — Medical aid on San Ardo Court.

1233 — Police were asked to check on a woman who’d been asking for a ride on Spring Mountain Road. The caller said the woman seemed disoriented and might need help.

1253 — A Trek bike was left at Crane Park.

1652 — A caller reported getting strange texts/calls from an unknown man asking about a skid loader the caller has for sale. The man kept asking for the address of the yard where the skid loader was being kept, but he was elusive about his name and when he was willing to meet. The caller was concerned that the man might try to break into the yard.

2045 — Medical aid on San Ardo Court.

Monday, June 6

1428 — Report of cars speeding on Pratt Avenue in the afternoon.

1546 — A gray Trek bike was reported missing from Hillview Place about two weeks ago.

1754 — Report of a drunk man passing out at the bar of a Main Street restaurant.

1810 — A man said his phone company was asking for money and telling him he had a warrant out for his arrest. Police told him it was a scam and advised him not to give out any personal information.

1908 — Report of loud humming equipment audible from Pope Street.

1928 — A stray dog running around on Main Street was reunited with its owner.

2045 — Report of a multiple vehicles revving and racing out of the Meily Park parking lot. Police checked the area.

2322 — A Hudson Avenue resident heard a loud noise at the back of their house.

Tuesday, June 7

0015 — Report of a dog barking for two hours on Sylvaner Avenue. It was quiet when an officer arrived.