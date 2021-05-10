St. Helena Police Log, May 4-10

Tuesday, May 4
0842 — A car was parked in the primary school’s pick-up/drop-off area.
0847 — Report of a friendly pit bull loose behind the library with no owner in sight.
1344 — Report of a reckless driver who almost hit a pedestrian and was last seen near Main/Adams.
1356 — The manager of a local hotel received information about a fraudulent credit card that had been used at the hotel in April.
1614 — Report of a car illegally parked in a disabled spot near Main/Spring.
1622 — A gray and white male French bulldog was reported missing from Granger Court.
1759 — A brown labradoodle was reported missing from Chiles Avenue.
1910 — A motorcycle was found on the ground behind a Main Street business.
2117 — Report of a reckless driver swerving around on Highway 29.
Wednesday, May 5
0852 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1050 — Someone threw a computer monitor into a recycle bin on College Avenue.
1137 — A wallet found near Main/Spring was returned to its owner.
1420 — Report of a dead squirrel on Spring Mountain Road.
1553 — Report of a dog left in a car on Hunt Avenue.
1820 — A woman said someone else was using her phone number.
1928 — Medical aid on Saint James Court.
1929 — Someone asked how to obtain a restraining order.
Thursday, May 6
0019 — Medical aid for a person with hip pain on San Lucas Court.
0340 — Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
0844 — Report of an unwelcome man refusing to leave a College Avenue residence.
1108 — A dog attacked and injured a neighbor’s dog on Crinella Drive. Police determined it was a civil problem.
1213 — The faucet at the Meily Park bathrooms wouldn’t turn off. Police notified Public Works.
1400 — Someone asked to speak to an officer about a restraining order violation.
1424 — Report of a 10-year-old missing from Kennedy Court.
1636 — Report of a sick-looking skunk near Pope/College.
2004 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police determined the driver was not drunk but was driving without a license.
2103 — A caller said a neighbor on Alexander Court sits in his truck for 30 minutes to an hour and shines his lights into the caller’s house. It happens almost every night. An officer contacted the neighbor, who agreed to turn off the lights.
2250 — Loud music complaint on Adams Street.
Friday, May 7
0956 — Report of a restraining order violation.
1304 — Sprinklers had been running since Thursday afternoon on Adams Street. Police helped turn them off.
1542 — Report of a head-on collision blocking the northbound lane of Silverado Trail near Lodi Lane.
2020 — Report of a reckless driver spinning their tires near Main/Mitchell.
2133 — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on College Avenue.
2229 — A woman said she was being texted continuously by a delivery man who’d gotten her number off delivery paperwork. Police contacted the man and told him to stop texting the woman. Police also advised the woman to call the man’s workplace and file a complaint.
2240 — Report of a reckless, drunk or distracted driver on southbound Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane. Police stopped the car and cited the driver.
Saturday, May 8
0635 — A car ran into a guardrail at Silverado Trail and Crystal Springs Road.
0947 — A blue heeler and a heeler/border collie cross were reported missing from the Silverado Trail area.
1114 — A memorial bench at Lyman Park, just outside the St. Helena Police Department, was dedicated in memory of the late Community Service Officer Cori Montez.
1250 — A bag containing baseball equipment was found near Adams Street.
1701 — Non-injury accident at Pope/Edwards.
1807 — Report of loud construction noise at Vineyard/Hillview. Police told a construction worker about the hours when construction can and can’t take place.
2023 — After eating at a downtown restaurant, a man said he needed a ride to Napa. Police said they couldn’t take him to Napa and advised calling Uber or a taxi. The man said he had no money and his wife has everything. He refused to give police her location or phone number.
2212 — Report of a suspicious car parked along Pratt Avenue near the river. The caller was concerned the driver might be drunk.
2310 — Police assisted a driver who didn’t know how to drive stick.
2342 — Report of a wood chipper operating near Oak Avenue. Shortly thereafter, the property owner said PG&E was chipping a tree that had fallen on Tripoli Court.
Sunday, May 9
1120 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and passing over double yellows on Highway 29 at Zinfandel Lane.
1216 — Report of a minor-injury crash on Silverado Trail near Calistoga.
1218 — Non-injury accident blocking one lane of traffic on Silverado Trail north of Deer Park Road.
1301 — A caller said residents are wasting water every day and he will continue to call and complain.
1403 — A caller said their ATM card was stuck in an ATM machine on Adams Street, and bank security was not helping.
1454 — Non-injury hit-and-run near Main/Spring. Police issued a citation.
1505 — Public Works said they were still working on a water problem in the Madrone Knoll area. Several callers said their water was off.
1526 — Report of a man looking into the windows of a Hunt Avenue home.
1725 — Water service was restored in the Madrone Knoll area.
Monday, May 10
0024 — Medical aid for a woman with low blood pressure feeling dizzy on Sarah’s Way.
0359 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Pine, police cited a 30-year-old Olivehurst man for an outstanding warrant.
