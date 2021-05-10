St. Helena Police Log, May 4-10

Saturday, May 8

0635 — A car ran into a guardrail at Silverado Trail and Crystal Springs Road.

0947 — A blue heeler and a heeler/border collie cross were reported missing from the Silverado Trail area.

1114 — A memorial bench at Lyman Park, just outside the St. Helena Police Department, was dedicated in memory of the late Community Service Officer Cori Montez.

1250 — A bag containing baseball equipment was found near Adams Street.

1701 — Non-injury accident at Pope/Edwards.

1807 — Report of loud construction noise at Vineyard/Hillview. Police told a construction worker about the hours when construction can and can’t take place.

2023 — After eating at a downtown restaurant, a man said he needed a ride to Napa. Police said they couldn’t take him to Napa and advised calling Uber or a taxi. The man said he had no money and his wife has everything. He refused to give police her location or phone number.

2212 — Report of a suspicious car parked along Pratt Avenue near the river. The caller was concerned the driver might be drunk.