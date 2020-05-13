St. Helena Police Log, May 5-11
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, May 5-11

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, May 5

1025 — An officer visited various addresses to award certificates to St. Helena Primary School students.

1028 — Report of a 5-year-old girl riding a bike alone on Main Street. Police checked the area.

1157 — Report of two suspicious people wandering around near the water treatment plant on Crystal Springs Road.

1253 — A Madrona Avenue resident was receiving unsolicited photos and texts.

1322 — A CHP officer assigned to Interpol said a woman in Russia was trying to contact her sister in St. Helena.

Wednesday, May 60620 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a man in a gray car who’d committed a hit-and-run and pulled a gun on someone outside Calistoga.

1023 — Medical aid on Del Campo Court.

1725 — Non-injury accident on Pope Street. A car hit a parked truck and almost overturned.

1940 — A caller said a group of teens were gathered in front of the elementary school.

2003 — A caller said a woman near Deer Park/Silverado was trying and saying a man had just hit her.

Thursday, May 70834 — Report of a sick raccoon, possibly rabid quivering on Spring Street.

1029 — A man asked police to check on his friend because he hadn’t heard from him in awhile.

Friday, May 80925 — Someone rummaged through mailboxes and stole a weed whacker from a truck on Meadowcreek Circle.

1550 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Stice Lane.

Saturday, May 91048 — Report of a possible sinkhole forming near a fire hydrant on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1335 — An employee at a downtown restaurant reported being in a dispute with his employer after the till came up $50 short. The employee requested a police presence.

1400 — Report of a drunk man yelling while walking down Main Street.

1601 — Police found two men at Lewis Station Park and reminded them the park is closed.

1908 — Police found four people at the Crane Park skatepark and reminded them the park is closed.

2037 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

2313 — Report of a dog barking for three hours on Sylvaner Avenue.

Sunday, May 100815 — An officer found a few loose dogs on Allyn Avenue.

0920 — Report of construction noise on Madrona Avenue.

1857 — A 14-year-old left home without permission, and her dad was looking for her around town.

1950 — Report of loud music coming from a social gathering on McCorkle Avenue.

Monday, May 110150 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 coming from Yountville.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News