St. Helena Police Log, May 5-11

1029 — A man asked police to check on his friend because he hadn’t heard from him in awhile.

Friday, May 80925 — Someone rummaged through mailboxes and stole a weed whacker from a truck on Meadowcreek Circle.

1550 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Stice Lane.

Saturday, May 91048 — Report of a possible sinkhole forming near a fire hydrant on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1335 — An employee at a downtown restaurant reported being in a dispute with his employer after the till came up $50 short. The employee requested a police presence.

1400 — Report of a drunk man yelling while walking down Main Street.

1601 — Police found two men at Lewis Station Park and reminded them the park is closed.

1908 — Police found four people at the Crane Park skatepark and reminded them the park is closed.

2037 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

2313 — Report of a dog barking for three hours on Sylvaner Avenue.