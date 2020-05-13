St. Helena Police Log, May 5-11

Tuesday, May 5
1025 — An officer visited various addresses to award certificates to St. Helena Primary School students.
1028 — Report of a 5-year-old girl riding a bike alone on Main Street. Police checked the area.
1157 — Report of two suspicious people wandering around near the water treatment plant on Crystal Springs Road.
1253 — A Madrona Avenue resident was receiving unsolicited photos and texts.
1322 — A CHP officer assigned to Interpol said a woman in Russia was trying to contact her sister in St. Helena.
Wednesday, May 60620 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a man in a gray car who’d committed a hit-and-run and pulled a gun on someone outside Calistoga.
1023 — Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
1725 — Non-injury accident on Pope Street. A car hit a parked truck and almost overturned.
1940 — A caller said a group of teens were gathered in front of the elementary school.
2003 — A caller said a woman near Deer Park/Silverado was trying and saying a man had just hit her.
Thursday, May 70834 — Report of a sick raccoon, possibly rabid quivering on Spring Street.
1029 — A man asked police to check on his friend because he hadn’t heard from him in awhile.
Friday, May 80925 — Someone rummaged through mailboxes and stole a weed whacker from a truck on Meadowcreek Circle.
1550 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Stice Lane.
Saturday, May 91048 — Report of a possible sinkhole forming near a fire hydrant on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1335 — An employee at a downtown restaurant reported being in a dispute with his employer after the till came up $50 short. The employee requested a police presence.
1400 — Report of a drunk man yelling while walking down Main Street.
1601 — Police found two men at Lewis Station Park and reminded them the park is closed.
1908 — Police found four people at the Crane Park skatepark and reminded them the park is closed.
2037 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
2313 — Report of a dog barking for three hours on Sylvaner Avenue.
Sunday, May 100815 — An officer found a few loose dogs on Allyn Avenue.
0920 — Report of construction noise on Madrona Avenue.
1857 — A 14-year-old left home without permission, and her dad was looking for her around town.
1950 — Report of loud music coming from a social gathering on McCorkle Avenue.
Monday, May 110150 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 coming from Yountville.
