Tuesday, May 21
0142 -- Report of a car alarm going off on College Avenue.
0221 -- There was another report of a car alarm going off on College Avenue. The caller said it goes off every day.
0517 -- A silver sedan ran off the road and partly in a ditch near Main/Sulphur Springs.
0824 -- A caller asked police to patrol near Oak/Tainter, where drivers keep disregarding the stop sign on the school bus.
0842 -- A caller said a car was racing up and down Sulphur Springs Avenue Monday night between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. Police said to call back as soon as it happens again.
0853 -- Report of someone possibly setting up a homeless encampment near Silverado/Pope. Police had already contacted the person in question, who was only there for the day.
1022 -- Police were asked to check on an elderly woman on Hudson Avenue who usually opens her curtains and picks up her newspaper in the mornings, but hadn’t done so this morning.
1056 -- Police took a report on a two-car accident with major injuries at Charter Oak/Main.
1252 -- Report of a homeless man with a shopping cart and a pit bull at Meily Park. Police had already talked to the man, who was just there for the day.
1956 -- Caltrans closed parts of Madrona, Pine and Fulton while Main Street was being repaved.
Wednesday, May 22
0137 -- Non-injury lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
1003 -- Report of check fraud.
1514 -- Davis, a German Shorthaired Pointer, was reported missing from Library Lane after he took off after a rabbit.
1841 -- Non-injury lift assist on Meadowcreek Circle.
1923 -- Two black suitcases containing clothes were found behind some bushes at Meily Park.
Thursday, May 23
0508 -- Report of a dog barking for the last three hours on Spring Street.
1024 -- Medical aid for a person having a possible seizure on Main Street.
1048 -- Someone dumped a refrigerator on College Avenue.
1644 -- A chair and a birdhouse were stolen from Nemo Court.
1645 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving in and out of traffic near Main/Grayson.
Friday, May 24
0018 -- Medical aid on Spring Mountain Court.
1530 -- Used condoms were found on a playground on Adams Street. The primary and middle schools have reported the same issue.
Saturday, May 25
0202 -- Report of four younger-looking men drinking beer in a parking lot near Vintage Avenue.
0248 -- Report of an unconscious man lying in the road on Valley View Street. The man was alert and conscious when an officer arrived, but he had been drinking heavily.
0833 -- Medical aid for a man who’d collapsed on the floor on Del Monte Court. He might have been lying there since Friday.
0856 -- Report of a “metal cover” lying in the road in the elm tunnel.
0945 -- Someone had been using a leaf blower near Meily Park since 9:15.
1320 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving and traveling at erratic speeds on southbound Highway 29 at Grayson Avenue.
1734 -- A man said he’d pumped gas at a Main Street gas station less than two hours ago, and now his credit card company was notifying him that the station was trying to charge two additional charges to his account.
1807 -- Report of a 3-year-old girl in the middle of Pope Street.
1859 -- Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on northbound Highway 29.
1927 -- A black Android phone in a silver case was found at Safeway.
1943 -- Minor-injury head-on collision at Hunt/Monte Vista.
2027 -- One of the walk signals at Pope/Main was facing the wrong direction. Police notified Caltrans.
2108 -- Report of a woman sleeping in the post office.
2319 -- Report of a possible drunk driver last seen pulling over and pumping gas at a Main Street gas station.
Sunday, May 26
1330 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Highway 29.
1357 -- Police cited a Prius parked in a disabled parking space on Main Street.
1449 -- A Ford Taurus was damaged in a hit-and-run on Main Street. The responsible car was described as a gray Honda CRV last seen heading south.
2250 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman with high blood pressure on Pratt Avenue.
Monday, May 27
0629 -- A doctor asked to speak to an officer about a patient.
1234 -- A Charter Oak Avenue resident said a car was partially blocking her driveway. She found its owner momentarily.
1711 -- Report of a dog locked in a pickup near Railroad Avenue.
1717 -- Report of a vehicle fire on Chiles Pope Valley Road.
1917 -- Report of two suspicious people leaning on the hood of a white vehicle on Church Street.