Tuesday, May 14
0702 -- A heavy-duty truck with a trailer and tractor were blocking Silverado Trail near Madrone Knoll. Police helped with traffic control.
1039 -- Report of a double-trailer big rig sticking out four feet into Spring Street and blocking traffic.
1139 -- Non-injury fender-bender on Main Street.
1718 -- Police took a report on suspected child abuse.
1734 -- Report of a man using a leaf blower after hours on Spring Street.
Wednesday, May 15
1206 -- The stoplights were askew at Main/Madrona.
1531 -- Report of an unknown utility line down on the ground on Charter Oak Avenue.
1544 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Saint Andrews.
1629 -- A man asked for advice on how to handle a dispute with his girlfriend.
1646 -- A window was shattered on Crane Avenue.
1950 -- Report of an electrical hazard on Spring Mountain Road.
Thursday, May 16
0757 -- Minor-injury head-on accident at Silverado/Zinfandel.
1907 -- A bag of trash broke open on Spring Mountain Road, spreading trash all over the place.
2211 -- Police arrested a 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic violence.
Friday, May 17
0621 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
0818 -- Report of a white Ford Escape passing over double yellows on Pope Street.
0922 -- A possible drunk driver almost swerved into other cars and bikes near Crane Park.
0949 -- Report of a suspicious man and woman trying the door handles of parked cars as they walked toward the park on Mitchell Drive.
1340 -- Medical aid on Pinot Way.
1403 -- St. Helena police assisted the sheriff’s office with a vehicle pursuit that started on Petrified Forest Road and ended with a foot pursuit on Spring Mountain Road.
1450 -- Someone was gathering petitions on Safeway property. They were asked to leave due to store policy, but they had refused.
1519 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and almost hitting a parked car near Main/Madrona.
1617 -- A woman said someone had opened multiple credit cards in her husband’s name.
1721 -- Report of a loud tour bus idling for 30 minutes on Adams Street.
1919 -- A vehicle was damaged in an apparent hit-and-run sometime since Thursday night. Its driver’s-side mirror was gone.
1951 -- Report of someone power-washing their house near Pope/Starr.
Saturday, May 18
0254 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving near Deer Park/Main.
0825 -- Report of a silver sedan parked in the middle of Spring Mountain Road near Dean York Lane.
0918 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1128 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving near Main/Sulphur Springs.
1349 -- Police assisted with a solo vehicle into a ditch on Deer Park Road.
1719 -- Report of very loud bass music coming from Main Street.
1728 -- The wind had blown open a gate at a construction site on Vineyard Avenue. Police were asked to secure the gate with a rope.
1932 -- A Vallejo man was concerned about his wife, who’d gone to St. Helena and should have been home by now. She got home soon.
2126 -- A person reported almost getting hit by speeding cars on Main Street at Charter Oak Avenue.
2227 -- A caller on Saint James Drive called about strong bass vibrations coming from somewhere on Main Street. Police told the caller that a business had filed a noise permit.
2252 -- Police received a second call about loud bass sounds.
Sunday, May 19
0154 -- Report of a loud beeping sound on Vineyard Avenue.
0710 -- Report of a loose phone line hanging from a pole on Oak Avenue.
1103 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1125 -- One of the stoplights at Main/Pope was facing the wrong direction.
Monday, May 20
1023 -- The owner of a Sylvaner Avenue home asked police to check on his house after noticing that yard lights and other equipment had been tampered with.
1518 -- A white bus was blocking the entrance to an Adams Street property.
1523 -- There was a dog inside a car on Hunt Avenue, but it appeared to be fine.
1633 -- Report of a reckless driver tailgating and almost causing a collision on Silverado Trail near Skellenger Lane.
1649 -- The rear window of a car was smashed Saturday night during an event on Main Street.
1747 -- Report of a man and woman shouting and screaming on Edwards Street. Police checked the area.
1813 -- Report of three juveniles screaming, possibly under the bridge near Allison/Pope.
1844 -- A woman found feces spread on both of the clothing donation bins at RLS Middle School. She called the company phone number listed on the bins and was told they would send someone out.
1847 -- There was a loose dog on Spring Mountain Road.
Tuesday, May 21
0142 -- Report of a car alarm going off on College Avenue.
0221 -- There was another report of a car alarm going off on College Avenue. The caller said it goes off every day.
0517 -- A silver sedan ran off the road and partially in a ditch near Main/Sulphur Springs.