Monday, Nov. 25
0942 -- Report of a dog barking on Voorhees Circle.
1032 -- An officer gave young cyclists gift certificates for wearing their helmets.
1117 -- Human waste was coming up from a sewer cap on Chiles Avenue, and it was all over the sidewalk. Public Works responded.
1329 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Hunt Avenue.
1540 -- There was a dead squirrel in a walkway on Edwards Street.
1547 -- Minor non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street. The victim confronted the responsible driver, who hadn’t realized there'd been a collision.
1653 -- Report of a person becoming violent around a family member on Pope Street. Police took a report.
1719 -- A car with a dead battery was blocking the turn lane at Silverado/Pope. A tow truck was on the way.
1844 -- Medical aid for a fall victim with a possible head injury on Vallejo Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
0749 -- Report of someone using a leaf blower on Meadowcreek Circle outside the permitted hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
0810 -- Police responded to another leaf blower complaint on Signorelli Circle.
1120 -- Report of a dog barking inside a parked car on Hunt Avenue.
1407 -- Report of a man with kids panhandling near Adams/Railroad. He left while the caller was talking to the police.
1743 -- A car was stuck on the train tracks near Whitehall Lane.
1840 -- There was some flooding at Pine/Main.
2216 -- The last loose Aussie dog was spotted in the Safeway parking lot, heading toward the railroad tracks.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
1126 -- Medical aid on Spring Street.
1234 -- Report of an abandoned car parked on Charter Oak Avenue for four weeks.
1545 -- Multiple callers reported panhandlers blocking a walkway and making people feel uncomfortable on Adams Street. The panhandlers had small children with them who had been out in the rain all day.
1615 -- Report of a reckless driver near Main/Adams.
1943 -- Medical aid for a woman with abdominal pain on Redondo Court.
2114 -- Non-injury accident near Main/Vintage.
Thursday, Nov. 28
1127 -- An officer gave young cyclists gift certificates for wearing their helmets.
1501 -- Minor-injury accident on Las Posadas Road.
1642 -- A caller from Pratt Avenue said a neighbor goes onto the caller’s property and cuts a hole in the hedge at the property line. The caller caught him on camera doing it five minutes ago.
2319 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving and passing over double yellows on Silverado Trail.
2346 -- Medical aid for a woman with abdominal pain on Main Street.
Friday, Nov. 29
0431 -- Report of a woman walking around without shoes. She was later taken to the hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
1242 -- A briefcase and suitcase were found near Grove Court.
1528 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1808 -- Report of a car parked in a poorly lit area and causing a traffic hazard on Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel.
1905 -- Report of a drunk man trying to drive a car on Main Street. Police arrested the 45-year-old Orinda man on suspicion of DUI.
Saturday, Nov. 30
0016 -- Report of a man being verbally aggressive on Grayson Avenue.
0218 -- Report of a person being aggressive in front of a house on Vineyard Avenue. The person left in a red Jeep.
1042 -- Min-injury accident on Pope Street near Allison Avenue.
1208 -- A woman on Pratt Avenue with high blood pressure needed to go to the hospital.
1300 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Hunt.
1449 -- A car was parked in a blue zone on Main Street.
1621 -- A Prius was blocking a driveway on Tainter Street.
2215 -- Medical aid for a person not breathing on San Juan Court.
Sunday, Dec. 1
0635 -- A man accidentally called 911 on his Apple Watch.
0932 -- A large tree limb was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 29.
0933 -- A small rockslide was partially blocking the westbound lane of Spring Mountain Road.
1129 -- Non-injury accident in the city parking lot near Oak Avenue. Police helped the parties exchange information.
1138 -- An electrical fire had been extinguished on Silverado Trail, but the outlet was still smoking. Cal Fire was notified.
1147 -- The loose Aussie was spotted in a field near Railroad/Hunt. The police department will set a humane trap to try to catch it.
1208 -- There was some flooding at Main/Pine.
1250 -- A woman with a child tried to steal almost $500 worth of baby formula from a Hunt Avenue store. She left behind a stroller and blanket. A witness got a picture of her as she was driving away.
1313 -- There was some flooding at Elmhurst/Spring Mountain. Public Works scraped the drains to help the water flow.
1803 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and traveling very slowly near Main/Pratt.
1956 -- A couple asked an officer for directions to a gas station that sells diesel.
2224 -- A caller in Sonoma asked police to check on his family in St. Helena.
Monday, Dec. 2
0337 -- Report of a man walking near Main/Mitchell.
0822 -- A branch fell on a car near Pratt/Silverado, shattering its sunroof.
0951 -- A yellow lab found near the library was returned to its owner.
1051 -- Medical aid for a man who wasn’t breathing on Olive Avenue.
1605 -- Report of a loose dog on the train tracks near Adams/Railroad.