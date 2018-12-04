Try 1 month for 99¢

Tuesday, Nov. 27

0936 -- Police were asked to check on a driver who had pulled over on Spring Mountain Road. The driver had just pulled over to rest.

1603 -- Report of a dog barking and crying on Grayson Avenue. It was wet and tangled up in a backyard. Its owner wasn’t home, so police left a card and sent a letter.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

1211 -- Report of a small dog loose near Pope/Peppertree.

1428 -- Report of an ongoing problem with the same car parking in a bus zone on Oak Avenue.

2324 -- Water was flooding the road and rising toward the gas station at Main/Pope.

Thursday, Nov. 29

1111 -- Report of a rockslide on Sage Canyon Road.

1510 -- An officer read to students at the Boys & Girls Club.

1518 -- Parents were double-parking on Grayson Avenue during pick-up hours.

2210 -- Report of a person playing loud music and talking loudly at Lyman Park.

Friday, Nov. 30

2058 -- Report of a drunk and belligerent former employee waiting for food at a Main Street restaurant. Police counseled the man not to drink and drive and told him to call an Uber to get home.

Saturday, Dec. 1

0121 -- An officer gave a couple a ride to the El Bonita Motel.

0432 -- Medical aid for a man with a heart problem on Bella Vista Court.

1301 -- Report of an ongoing problem with cars speeding on Kearney Street, especially during commute hours. Earlier today the second pet in three months was killed by a speeding car.

1310 -- A young man with blood on his hands and clothes reportedly left a car running with a dead dog inside on Silverado Trail. He was last seen walking north on the Trail.

1635 -- Police assisted with a child custody issue.

1902 -- Medical aid for a fall victim with a gash on her head on Main Street.

