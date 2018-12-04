Tuesday, Nov. 27
0936 -- Police were asked to check on a driver who had pulled over on Spring Mountain Road. The driver had just pulled over to rest.
1603 -- Report of a dog barking and crying on Grayson Avenue. It was wet and tangled up in a backyard. Its owner wasn’t home, so police left a card and sent a letter.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
1211 -- Report of a small dog loose near Pope/Peppertree.
1428 -- Report of an ongoing problem with the same car parking in a bus zone on Oak Avenue.
2324 -- Water was flooding the road and rising toward the gas station at Main/Pope.
Thursday, Nov. 29
1111 -- Report of a rockslide on Sage Canyon Road.
1510 -- An officer read to students at the Boys & Girls Club.
1518 -- Parents were double-parking on Grayson Avenue during pick-up hours.
2210 -- Report of a person playing loud music and talking loudly at Lyman Park.
Friday, Nov. 30
2058 -- Report of a drunk and belligerent former employee waiting for food at a Main Street restaurant. Police counseled the man not to drink and drive and told him to call an Uber to get home.
Saturday, Dec. 1
0121 -- An officer gave a couple a ride to the El Bonita Motel.
0432 -- Medical aid for a man with a heart problem on Bella Vista Court.
1301 -- Report of an ongoing problem with cars speeding on Kearney Street, especially during commute hours. Earlier today the second pet in three months was killed by a speeding car.
1310 -- A young man with blood on his hands and clothes reportedly left a car running with a dead dog inside on Silverado Trail. He was last seen walking north on the Trail.
1635 -- Police assisted with a child custody issue.
1902 -- Medical aid for a fall victim with a gash on her head on Main Street.