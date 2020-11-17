St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 10-16

Tuesday, Nov. 10

1619 -- A gray Toyota was parked in the wrong direction and blocking someone’s driveway on Valley View Street.

1804 -- A mother couldn’t find her 15-year-old daughter. An officer contacted the girl and reunited her with her mother.

2003 -- Report of harassment on Hunt Avenue. Police determined it was a civil matter.

2035 -- Report of suspicious activity in a Kearney Street house that’s supposed to be empty.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

0001 -- Report of men talking very loudly in a Spring Street parking lot.

0744 -- Report of two huskies and one terrier running loose on Sulphur Springs. Police were able to catch the terrier, but not the two bigger dogs.

1013 -- A man was able to catch the two huskies and turn them over to the police.

1159 -- Report of six young men playing soccer without masks on Hudson Avenue.

1816 -- Report of someone smoking something in a parked car near Charter Oak Avenue.

2224 -- A man believed someone had taken his dog. It was last seen on Church Street.