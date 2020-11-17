St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 10-16

Tuesday, Nov. 10
1619 -- A gray Toyota was parked in the wrong direction and blocking someone’s driveway on Valley View Street.
1804 -- A mother couldn’t find her 15-year-old daughter. An officer contacted the girl and reunited her with her mother.
2003 -- Report of harassment on Hunt Avenue. Police determined it was a civil matter.
2035 -- Report of suspicious activity in a Kearney Street house that’s supposed to be empty.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
0001 -- Report of men talking very loudly in a Spring Street parking lot.
0744 -- Report of two huskies and one terrier running loose on Sulphur Springs. Police were able to catch the terrier, but not the two bigger dogs.
1013 -- A man was able to catch the two huskies and turn them over to the police.
1159 -- Report of six young men playing soccer without masks on Hudson Avenue.
1816 -- Report of someone smoking something in a parked car near Charter Oak Avenue.
2224 -- A man believed someone had taken his dog. It was last seen on Church Street.
Thursday, Nov. 12
0749 -- Minor-injury accident at Main/Vintage.
1025 -- Police were notified of a problem involving bullying at school.
1247 -- Someone reportedly violated a restraining order.
Friday, Nov. 13
0332 -- An officer found a large box in the middle of the northbound lane of Main Street.
0418 -- Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Crane Park.
1103 -- An officer gave stickers to two boys who were wearing their helmets while riding their bikes on Spring Street.
1215 -- Report of a suspicious man walking down Spring Mountain Road and looking onto people’s porches.
1349 -- An officer talked to a student who wanted to interview an officer for a school project.
2228 -- Report of a transformer near June/Hunt making a loud humming sound.
2304 -- A black SUV failed to yield following an attempted traffic stop at Main/Zinfandel.
Saturday, Nov. 14
0100 -- Gunshots were heard near Edwards Street.
0847 -- A water pipe broke on Madrona Avenue. Police contacted the property owner.
1022 -- A person said there was no toilet paper in the public restroom at Lyman Park. Police notified Public Works.
1549 -- People passing through a drive-through in a blue Dodge and a black Suburban were reportedly honking their horns and harassing their employees without placing an order. As they left the drive-through, the Blue Dodge almost hit the caller.
2316 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving around in a blue car. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
Sunday, Nov. 15
0302 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
0856 -- A wallet was found on College Avenue.
1303 -- Report of a tree limb hanging over Spring Street.
1439 -- A car alarm was going off constantly on Main Street. One or two dogs were inside the car. An officer found the car and its owner arrived.
1526 -- Report of a man in a green van yelling at people and acting psychotic near Wappo Park.
Monday, Nov. 16
1208 -- Report of illegal dumping on Monte Vista Avenue.
1329 -- Non-injury accident on Vintage Avenue.
1741 -- Solo traffic accident at Silverado/Meadowood.
1927 -- A parked car was damaged in a hit-and-run.
