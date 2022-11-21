St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 15-21

Tuesday, Nov. 15

0841 — Medical aid for someone who tripped and fell on the sidewalk near Charter Oak/Main.

1122 — Police issued a parking citation near Spring/Money.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1126 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Main Street.

1134 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1140 — Two dogs were briefly reported missing from Mitchell Drive, but they returned home.

1217 — A parent said two juveniles had followed their son home and threatened him with a gun. They were last seen wearing all red and leaving in a gray Toyota sedan. Police took a report.

1236 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.

1609 — Police took a report on a crime that reportedly occurred near Fulton/Main.

1646 — Two dogs running loose near Starr Avenue were returned to their owners on Meadowcreek Circle.

2151 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

0243 — Police responded to a disturbance on Crinella Drive. Brothers had gotten into an argument and their father was trying to mediate the issue.

0721 — Someone left graffiti at a bathroom by a playground near Crane Avenue.

1217 — A suspicious man was seen taking pictures of a Dowdell Lane property on Tuesday.

1541 — Police were asked to check on someone who was driving around with a flat tire before parking near Adams Street.

1814 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 17

0248 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

0711 — Report of a vehicle into a tree on Silverado Trail between Meadowood Lane and Pope Street. Police found the vehicle and discovered damage to a power pole. PG&E, CHP and firefighters responded.

0754 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.

0807 — Report of a truck and trailer blocking the Pope Street Bridge. The road was clear when police arrived.

0902 — A local resident received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be from Amazon and reporting a fraudulent charge on the resident’s account. The caller asked for the resident’s bank information and referred them to other people who asked for more personal information and then claimed the resident was being investigated for money laundering. The resident realized it was a scam and wanted to alert the community.

1000 — Medical aid for someone having an allergic reaction on Del Rio Court.

1820 — Police cited a driver near Pine/Main.

1941 — Report of two suspicious men and a dog near Oak Avenue.

2317 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

Friday, Nov. 18

0525 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1428 — Report of a limo parked in a red zone near Main/Hunt. It was gone when police arrived.

1448 — a person filed a report on a traffic collision that occurred Nov. 12.

1821 — Report of suspicious young people playing music in the back parking lot of a Pope Street facility.

1842 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Silverado/Pope.

1852 — Medical aid on Oak Avenue.

2044 — Police cited someone for reckless driving near Main/Elmhurst.

2313 — Police contacted someone trespassing on a Charter Oak Avenue property. The property owner didn’t want him arrested, as long as he didn’t return.

Saturday, Nov. 19

0609 — Fire and police units responded to a dumpster fire outside a restaurant in south St. Helena.

0805 — A house on Pope Street didn’t have water service. Public Works was notified.

0920 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows. It was last seen on Spring Mountain Road.

1111 — Report of an illegally parked pickup and trailer near Fulton/Main.

1502 — Medical aid for a woman who tripped and fell on Main Street and was bleeding from the side of her head.

1641 — Report of multiple people, including teenagers, smoking at the skatepark. An officer contacted the people.

1736 — Police responded to a loud party with amplified sound on El Bonita Avenue.

2100 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2107 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and crossing over double yellows on Highway 29. Police stopped the car. The driver wasn’t drunk, but police issued a traffic citation.

2252 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone near Main/Hunt.

Sunday, Nov. 20

0255 — Police cited a driver near Main/Fulton.

0948 — A drinking fountain at Wappo Park was running continuously.

1031 — Police took a report on a case of possible harassment.

1538 — Police cited a driver for illegally tinted windows near Adams/Main.

1939 — Police arrested a 50-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI near Main/Adams.

2001 — A caller said he parked on Adams Street and ran some errands around, only to find his car missing when he returned. Police found it parked on Main near Adams.

Monday, Nov. 21

0557 — Report of two vehicles parked in a no-parking zone near Pope/Church.