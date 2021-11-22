St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 16-22

Tuesday, Nov. 16

0840 — Medical aid on Allyn Avenue.

1008 — Medical aid for a woman not breathing on Allison Avenue.

1800 — Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

0818 — Report of a trailer parked on Brown Street for four weeks.

2003 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Britton.

Thursday, Nov. 18

0100 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

0328 — Police secured an unlocked business on Main Street.

1608 — A caller said a traffic light allowing traffic to turn left from eastbound Mitchell Drive onto Main Street hadn’t turned green for over 20 minutes. Police confirmed that no left turns are allowed there.

1620 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1828 — Report of a fire in Deer Park. Cal Fire confirmed it was a permitted burn day.

1955 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.

Friday, Nov. 19

0007 — Report of a woman crying hysterically on Main Street. Police arrested the 36-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

0217 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over Highway 29 and unable to maintain a consistent speed near Yountville. The CHP was notified.

0831 — An officer cited a driver for improperly using the center turn lane of Main Street near Grayson Avenue.

1017 — Police assisted with Meals on Wheels deliveries.

1228 — Report of a constant problem with someone playing loud music on Stockton Street, disturbing a neighbor who works from home and has a sleeping infant. The caller has spoken with the neighbors in the past, but they keep playing the loud music.

1556 — Report of an extremely intoxicated woman at a winery.

1653 — Report of a suspicious man parked outside a bank for a few hours.

1705 — An officer helped move a disabled vehicle out of the road on Railroad Avenue.

1921 — Non-injury accident on Deer Park Road, with one vehicle in a ditch.

Saturday, Nov. 20

0226 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and arrested one of the people, a 29-year-old St. Helena man, for an outstanding felony warrant.

0308 — A car broke down on Main Street and the driver needed help contacting a tow truck.

1045 — Report of two people smoking marijuana in a pickup on Main Street.

1505 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Pine Street.

1638 — Murky water was coming from faucets on a Highway 29 property. Public Works was notified.

Sunday, Nov. 21

0739 — A woman in Meily Park reported being followed by two large coyotes as she walked her small dog.

1047 — Report of tree work and chipping occurring on Pope Street.

1126 — Report of very loud music on Stockton Street.

1845 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and almost hitting oncoming traffic on southbound Highway 29.

Monday, Nov. 22

0403 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.