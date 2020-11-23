St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 17-22

Tuesday, Nov. 17
1044 -- A man said he was hit by a bicyclist while walking on the sidewalk on Adams Street.
1307 -- Report of a possibly intoxicated man near a Main Street building, saying he had a broken rib.
1341 -- A woman said she got a suspicious phone call about her account being charged a large sum.
1724 -- Report of a semi truck with its hood up partially blocking the northbound lane of Main Street. It was gone when police arrived.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
0724 -- Non-injury accident blocking the road near Howell Mountain Road/Big Rock Road.
1222 -- Police were asked to talk to someone about a child not being transported in a car seat.
2352 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on Madrona Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 19
0035 -- Cal Fire was asked to check on the smell of gas coming from a gas meter on Los Robles Court.
0533 -- Report of a reckless delivery truck driver weaving on Highway 29.
1119 -- Report of a car blocking traffic in the intersection of Spring/Oak. The owner agreed to move it.
1152 -- Someone brought in what they suspected was a fraudulent letter from the DMV. An officer determined it was valid.
1328 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1909 -- The windshield of a vehicle was smashed on Pope Street.
Friday, Nov. 20
0751 -- Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Mitchell Drive. Nothing was missing.
0921 -- Two dogs were loose on Dean York Lane.
1147 -- A caller saw 30 or 40 screws in the road near Railroad/Hunt and was concerned about someone getting a flat tire.
1331 -- Report of a woman with a child waving people down and asking them for money on private property near Hunt Avenue. An officer contacted her and told her she couldn’t be on private property.
1525 -- Another report of a woman with a child waving people down and asking them for money on private property near Adams Street. Police told her she couldn’t do so on private property.
1915 -- A man said he’d sold a vehicle with a payment agreement, but he hadn’t received payments for a few months. He knocked on the buyer’s door, but they wouldn’t open up. He asked an officer to talk to the buyer.
1955 -- Non-injury fender-bender on Main Street.
2328 -- Police checked an occupied vehicle on Sulphur Springs Avenue and cited a 20-year-old Clearlake man who had an outstanding warrant from Lake County.
Saturday, Nov. 21
1228 -- A man said he was enraged about his items getting damaged in the rain. He’d asked the person at the house to bring the things inside before the rain, but it didn’t happen.
1236 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
Sunday, Nov. 22
1649 -- Report of fire smoldering near Spring Mountain Road. Cal Fire was notified.
1712 -- Report of two suspicious people in a pickup truck. They turned out to be tree cutters.
1800 -- Report of someone flashing lights into a building near Adams Street.
2207 -- Medical aid on Del Rio Court.
2248 -- Non-injury accident near Silverado/Deer Park, with a vehicle into a power pole.
2318 -- A Fulton Lane resident asked for help turning off their water, which was pouring out of a kitchen faucet and causing flooding on the floor.
