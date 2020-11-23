St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 17-22

1152 -- Someone brought in what they suspected was a fraudulent letter from the DMV. An officer determined it was valid.

1328 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1909 -- The windshield of a vehicle was smashed on Pope Street.

Friday, Nov. 20

0751 -- Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Mitchell Drive. Nothing was missing.

0921 -- Two dogs were loose on Dean York Lane.

1147 -- A caller saw 30 or 40 screws in the road near Railroad/Hunt and was concerned about someone getting a flat tire.

1331 -- Report of a woman with a child waving people down and asking them for money on private property near Hunt Avenue. An officer contacted her and told her she couldn’t be on private property.

1525 -- Another report of a woman with a child waving people down and asking them for money on private property near Adams Street. Police told her she couldn’t do so on private property.

1915 -- A man said he’d sold a vehicle with a payment agreement, but he hadn’t received payments for a few months. He knocked on the buyer’s door, but they wouldn’t open up. He asked an officer to talk to the buyer.