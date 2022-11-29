St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 21-28

Monday, Nov. 21

0557 — Report of two vehicles parked in a no-parking zone near Pope/Church.

0738 — Medical aid for a possible panic attack on Hunt Avenue.

1532 — Someone tried to remove the exhaust system from a vehicle on Edwards Street Sunday night. Police took a report.

1912 — Someone reported a harassment issue that had occurred throughout the day.

2209 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

0242 — Report of an abandoned vehicle near Oak/Adams.

0520 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

0632 — A vehicle was egged on Hunt Avenue. Police checked the area and found two other cars that had been egged.

0757 — Police cited a driver near Meily Park.

1135 — A car on Sylvaner Avenue had been egged.

1226 — Another car on Sylvaner Avenue had been egged.

1248 — A vehicle parked on Main Street was towed for expired registration.

1317 — A vehicle on Sulphur Springs Avenue had been egged.

1424 — An officer found an egg carton possibly associated with vehicle eggings near Sulphur Springs/Crane.

1651 — Leaf blower on Oak Avenue.

1839 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2038 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

0759 — A caller requested extra patrol in the North Crane/Birch area due to teens speeding and driving recklessly during lunchtime on school days.

1428 — Report of a limo bus in a red zone near Main/Hunt. It was gone when police arrived.

1448 — A person filed a report about a traffic collision that occurred on Nov. 12.

1810 — Report of a possible prowler in a Pratt Avenue home. With the help of a K-9, police searched the house and made sure it was clear.

2031 — Report of a live band playing very loudly in the Charter Oak Avenue area.

Thursday, Nov. 24

0806 — Police responded to a report of construction work occurring on a holiday on Stockton Street. Police contacted construction workers who were unaware of the noise ordinance and stopped for the day.

1255 — A class ring was fond on Crane Avenue and brought to the police station for safekeeping.

1447 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1601 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license near Main/Pine.

Friday, Nov. 25

0020 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

1046 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1211 — A man received a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped his daughter and asking for money. Police determined there had been no kidnapping, and the call was apparently a scam.

1259 — An old BB gun and air gun were turned into the police for destruction.

1323 — A diaper backpack was found at McCullagh Park.

1416 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.

1526 — Medical aid on Chardonnay Way.

1728 — Report of a car swerving all over the road near Main/Hunt.

1842 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Hunt.

1922 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

2234 — A white kitten with tortoise shell coloring was reported missing. It was last seen near Madrona/Main.

Saturday, Nov. 26

0004 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0732 — One of the traffic lights at Main/Adams wasn’t working. Police notified Caltrans.

0811 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

0845 — Police contacted someone using a leaf blower near June/Hunt and gave them a copy of the city’s leaf blower ordinance.

1017 — A driver hit a pothole on Pratt Avenue and got a flat tire. The potholes had already been marked with paint, but Public Works installed cones for added safety.

1041 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Vintage.

1111 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Railroad Avenue.

1144 — An abandoned vehicle on Park Street was marked to be towed in 72 hours.

1331 — Police cited a driver for going over double yellows near Silverado/Meadowood.

1820 — Police cited a driver for illegally using the center turn lane near Main/Mitchell.

1937 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

2233 — Report of workers using tools to remodel a house on Kennedy Court.

Sunday, Nov. 27

0050 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1028 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a blue Ford SUV containing two men suspected of catalytic converter theft in Calistoga.

1144 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Pope/Peppertree.

1307 — An officer contacted someone who’d been using a leaf blower on Madrona Avenue. Police provided a copy of the city’s leaf blower ordinance.

1901 — A woman was seen carrying an ornament that had been taken from the wine barrel tree near Main/Hunt. The woman brought the ornament back to the tree.

2040 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2145 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29/Inglewood.

2218 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Deer Park/Silverado.

2232 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29/Deer Park.

2307 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

2317 — Following a traffic stop in the elm tunnel, police arrested a 22-year-old Fairfield resident on suspicion of DUI.

2321 — Report of two bicycles left at Wappo Park.

Monday, Nov. 28

0507 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0537 — Police cited a driver near Pratt/Main.

1241 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vintage.

1611 — A package was reported stolen from a porch on Pine Street.

2007 — Someone reportedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from a truck near Brown/Allison. They cut half of it off but didn’t take it. It happened sometime in the past week.

2108 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.