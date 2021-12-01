St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 23-28

Tuesday, Nov. 23

0944 — Medical aid for a man in a car with a racing pulse and shortness of breath near Main/Charter Oak.

1126 — Barking dog complaint on Stockton Street.

1457 — A gray Suburu was parked in the middle of College Avenue.

1517 — Report of a woman walking a dog off leash on Main Street.

1749 — Report of a suspicious vehicle parked by a neighbor’s empty home on Arrowhead Drive.

2103 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Grayson Avenue, last seen five minutes ago.

2220 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

0924 — A woman said she was in her vehicle last Thursday evening near Spring/Money when a man entered her car. He didn’t threaten or speak to her, and he left while she was screaming. She wanted to log the incident for informational purposes.

0925 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

1417 — Two coyotes were seen on Oak Avenue late Sunday night.

1427 — Report of a truck driver stalling on Silverado Trial while waiting to turn on to the Pope Street Bridge, which is off-limits to large vehicles.

1947 — Six packages addressed to an Adams Street location were delivered to Hillview Place. The person who got them will deliver them to the right location on Friday.

Thursday, Nov. 25

0057 — A dog had been barking since 10 p.m. on Crinella Drive.

0501 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 36-year-old Buena Park man for a misdemeanor warrant from another country. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.

1048 — A man was using a leaf blower on Madrona Avenue. He’d restarted it after previously being asked to stop.

1250 — Medical aid near Railroad/Adams.

1300 — Report of a reckless driver heading south on Main Street.

1340 — A caller asked whether an officer had stopped his cousins from painting. Dispatch said officers hadn’t contacted anyone in regards to painting.

1445 — Water was leaking form a house on Mariposa Lane.

2005 — A caller reported his social media account had been hacked.

2015 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Stockton Street.

2021 — Report of a motorcyclist with no taillights traveling south on Highway 29.

Friday, Nov. 26

0209 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 33-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

0938 — A caller said he talked to a driver who was confused about the detour signs. He said the signs can be confusing, especially for those from out of town. He said he would talk to the Chamber of Commerce.

1023 — Medical aid for a woman with a fever on Olive Avenue.

1105 — Report of low-hanging wires at the corner of Elmhurst Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

1332 — Medical aid on Main Street.

1834 — Report of harassment and extortion.

Saturday, November 27

0804 — Two coyotes were seen near Meily Park. Two appeared to be aggressive and followed a man who was walking his dog just before 8 a.m. Public Works has put up signs at the park reading, “Warning/Coyotes in the area. Do not feed coyotes, keep pets on a leash. If a coyote approaches and appears large and aggressive, make loud noises, back away slowly and do not run. Napa County Wildlife services 707-253-4357.” Police advise to be careful and keep pets on leashes.

1425 — Police cited an unlicensed driver following a traffic stop at Pope/College.

1556 — Three opened packages were found on the side of White Sulphur Springs Road.

1648 — Report of a possible scam involving a man cruising around in an SUV and trying to get people to give him money.

2137 — Report of a suspicious man on Spring Street.

Sunday, Nov. 28

0632 — Report of a reckless driver last seen turning from Main Street onto Spring Street.

1013 — Report of an ongoing problem with loud construction noise before 8 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road.

1210 — Calistoga police said to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver in a gray Saturn SUV, with a female passenger and two kids in the back.

1305 — Police cited an unlicensed driver following a traffic stop on Hunt Avenue.

1322 — Report of cars speeding at over 40 mph on Pope Street.

1341 — Police cited an unlicensed driver following a traffic stop at Pope/Peppertree.

1437 — Police responded to a dispute on Valley View Street.

2057 — Following a traffic stop on Highway 29, police arrested a 27-year-old Calistoga man for an outstanding felony warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.