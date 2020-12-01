St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 23-30

Monday, Nov. 23
1035 -- The school resource officer was notified of a juvenile problem. Police took a report and referred the matter to another agency.
1412 -- A caller was concerned that tree cutters on Hudson Avenue didn’t know what they were doing. The complaint was referred to city code enforcement.
1534 -- The resident of a Pope Street apartment said her neighbor has a camera pointing to the common area and is now harassing her and complaining to the landlord.
1700 -- A man lodged a complaint about his items getting wet in the rain.
1718 -- Report of a reckless driver in a black Mercedes on Highway 29.
1733 -- Report of a reckless driver in a Honda Civic on Highway 29.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
1123 -- Non-injury accident involving a pedestrian at Main/Spring. Police arrested a 66-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
1206 -- Report of a loud boom from a blown transformer on Hunt Avenue. A squirrel had touched the lines.
1754 -- Report of a reckless driver near Main/Pope.
2011 -- A dog had been barking for an hour on Meadowcreek Circle. Police left a voicemail for its owner.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
0440 -- Medical aid for a person with stomach pain on La Canada Court.
1100 -- Someone overheard some juveniles talking about a theft in Napa.
1147 -- Report of possible domestic violence on Hunt Avenue.
1430 -- An aggressive dog went after a neighbor dog near Chiles/Signorelli.
1630 -- Lift assist on Olive Avenue.
1656 -- Report of loud, offensive music coming from a car parked near the Crane Park bocce courts.
1917 -- An unleashed pit bull charged and barked at someone near the library parking lot. The owner reportedly laughed it off. An officer contacted both parties and told the dog owner to keep the dog on a leash.
Thursday, Nov. 26
1058 -- Lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
1721 -- Non-injury hit-and-run near Silverado/Deer Park. A PG&E pole was cut in half and left leaning against some lines. Car parts were left at the scene.
2140 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding on northbound Highway 29.
Friday, Nov. 27
0004 -- Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
1056 -- Report of three people drinking at Lewis Station Park, where alcohol consumption is not allowed.
1153 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
1425 -- Report of a man yelling for help on Stockton Street.
1707 -- Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.
2052 -- Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on College Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 28
1128 -- Report of a vehicle fire at Oak/Tainter. All occupants were safe.
1554 -- Report of two juveniles trying to destroy a bench at Meily Park.
1917 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling on the wrong side of the road, running a stop sign and almost hitting another car on Crane Avenue. Police contacted the driver, who said he hadn’t been looking to the left when making a turn and went onto the wrong side of the road to avoid a collision. Police told him to look both ways when turning.
Sunday, Nov. 29
0740 -- Report of a water leak at a house on Signorelli Circle.
0817 -- Lift assist on Crinella Drive.
0920 -- A stray dog was reunited with its family on Chiles Avenue.
0931 -- Report of three men picking olives without permission on Pine Street.
1316 -- Police cited a driver parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1438 -- Report of kids riding through the Hunt Avenue Hub on skateboards and bikes.
1822 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the driver, who was not drunk.
Monday, Nov. 30
0731 -- Report of a dog barking nonstop on Edwards Street whenever its owner is gone.
0901 -- Some posts at Meily Park appeared to have been broken intentionally.
0929 -- Report of a break-in on Main Street. Police took a report.
1520 -- Report of a reckless driver in a black Hyundai near Main/Deer Park.
1527 -- Report of a reckless driver in a white Subaru near Main/Pine.
1546 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1546 -- A house that’s under construction on Palmer Drive was broken into. Some tools were stolen.
1653 -- Medical aid for a man with chest pain and difficulty breathing on McCorkle Avenue.
1819 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Hunt Avenue.

