St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 23-30

1056 -- Report of three people drinking at Lewis Station Park, where alcohol consumption is not allowed.

1153 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.

1425 -- Report of a man yelling for help on Stockton Street.

1707 -- Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

2052 -- Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on College Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 28

1128 -- Report of a vehicle fire at Oak/Tainter. All occupants were safe.

1554 -- Report of two juveniles trying to destroy a bench at Meily Park.

1917 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling on the wrong side of the road, running a stop sign and almost hitting another car on Crane Avenue. Police contacted the driver, who said he hadn’t been looking to the left when making a turn and went onto the wrong side of the road to avoid a collision. Police told him to look both ways when turning.

Sunday, Nov. 29

0740 -- Report of a water leak at a house on Signorelli Circle.

0817 -- Lift assist on Crinella Drive.