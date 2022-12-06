St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Tuesday, Nov. 29
0717 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pratt.
0741 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.
0836 — Report of a low-hanging cable line hanging near Pope/Allison. The fire department assisted.
0848 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.
1337 — Police cited a driver for speeding and expired registration near College/Pope.
1709 — Police cited a driver for an exhaust violation near Edwards Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
0802 — Two mountain bikes were left in the garden area at Meily Park. The police took them for safekeeping.
0831 — Report of an appliance fire now extinguished on Main Street.
1234 — A large box truck hit some utility lines on Spring Street. Police asked the fire department to assist with a low-hanging wire.
1308 — A young man wearing a construction vest reportedly stole a smiley-face lawn decoration. The property was returned and the young man was admonished. The other party didn’t wish to press charges.
1635 — A 9-year-old girl got upset and walked away from her family on Main Street. She might have been headed toward her mom’s house on the east side of town.
1810 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.
1850 — Report of a power outage on Spring Street. PG&E said a pole on Chablis Circle had been damaged.
Thursday, Dec. 1
0857 — Medical aid for a man possibly having a seizure on Crane Avenue.
1015 — Medical aid for a woman on Monte Vista who’d fainted after being sick for a few days.
1154 — Someone had reportedly ripped out roses on private property on Madrona Avenue. Police determined it was a civil matter.
1440 — A woman said she’d fallen on an uneven Main Street sidewalk, hurting her hand and breaking some items she’d just bought. Police took a report.
1631 — Report of an illegally parked vehicle near Main Street.
1636 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a Maserati on Silverado Trail, last seen turning into a winery’s driveway.
1925 — Someone’s driver’s license was found on Main Street.
2137 — Medical aid for a person who fell and hit their head.
Friday, Dec. 2
0009 — A drunk guest had been trying to drive away from a Main Street property, but a security guard had taken his keys. Police arrested the 36-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.
0045 — Report of a medium-sized white dog running down Grayson Avenue toward Main Street.
0707 — Report of a reckless driver with no brake lights heading north on Highway 29 near Yountville.
0912 — Report of an abandoned car on McCormick Street.
0916 — Medical aid for a woman with abdominal pain on Olive Avenue.
1015 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.
1041 — Police cited a driver near the elm tunnel.
1201 — A woman asked to talk to an officer about ongoing problems with her estranged husband.
1452 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Deer Park Road.
1637 — Medical aid for a teenage wrestler with a dislocated shoulder on Grayson Avenue.
1909 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.
2118 — Police cited a parked vehicle with expired registration on Charter Oak Avenue.
2205 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
Saturday, Dec. 3
0124 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 30-year-old Watsonville man on charges of possession of tear gas by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
1254 — Report of a delivery truck parked in the center lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue with its hazard lights on. It was gone when police arrived.
1259 — Police stopped a car near Main/Hunt to warn the driver that his rear passenger door was open.
1733 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Oakville Cross Road, possibly headed to St. Helena.
2217 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.
2323 — Police filed a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.
Sunday, Dec. 4
1338 — Police were asked to check on an intoxicated woman on Adams Street.
1603 — A tree fell on Silverado Trail. An officer cleared the branches and debris from the roadway.
1701 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 37-year-old Vallejo man for an outstanding Napa County warrant.
2215 — Report of loud music playing since 4 p.m. near Grayson Avenue. Officers made contact and the music was turned off.
Monday, Dec. 5
0527 — A manhole cover came off near Oak/Mitchell. An officer helped reattach it.
1308 — Report of a man trespassing near Madrona Avenue.
1315 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
1343 — Report of a former employee with a history of drug and alcohol abuse trespassing near Adams Street. Police arrested the 45-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
1400 — Medical aid on Colombard Court.
1659 — Report of an ongoing problem with a dog at large. The dog has been seen pushing over an elderly woman and going after a leashed dog.