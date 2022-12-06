 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

  • 0
St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Nov. 29

0717 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pratt.

0741 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0836 — Report of a low-hanging cable line hanging near Pope/Allison. The fire department assisted.

0848 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.

1337 — Police cited a driver for speeding and expired registration near College/Pope.

1709 — Police cited a driver for an exhaust violation near Edwards Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

0802 — Two mountain bikes were left in the garden area at Meily Park. The police took them for safekeeping.

People are also reading…

0831 — Report of an appliance fire now extinguished on Main Street.

1234 — A large box truck hit some utility lines on Spring Street. Police asked the fire department to assist with a low-hanging wire.

1308 — A young man wearing a construction vest reportedly stole a smiley-face lawn decoration. The property was returned and the young man was admonished. The other party didn’t wish to press charges.

1635 — A 9-year-old girl got upset and walked away from her family on Main Street. She might have been headed toward her mom’s house on the east side of town.

1810 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.

1850 — Report of a power outage on Spring Street. PG&E said a pole on Chablis Circle had been damaged.

Thursday, Dec. 1

0857 — Medical aid for a man possibly having a seizure on Crane Avenue.

1015 — Medical aid for a woman on Monte Vista who’d fainted after being sick for a few days.

1154 — Someone had reportedly ripped out roses on private property on Madrona Avenue. Police determined it was a civil matter.

1440 — A woman said she’d fallen on an uneven Main Street sidewalk, hurting her hand and breaking some items she’d just bought. Police took a report.

1631 — Report of an illegally parked vehicle near Main Street.

1636 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a Maserati on Silverado Trail, last seen turning into a winery’s driveway.

1925 — Someone’s driver’s license was found on Main Street.

2137 — Medical aid for a person who fell and hit their head.

Friday, Dec. 2

0009 — A drunk guest had been trying to drive away from a Main Street property, but a security guard had taken his keys. Police arrested the 36-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

0045 — Report of a medium-sized white dog running down Grayson Avenue toward Main Street.

0707 — Report of a reckless driver with no brake lights heading north on Highway 29 near Yountville.

0912 — Report of an abandoned car on McCormick Street.

0916 — Medical aid for a woman with abdominal pain on Olive Avenue.

1015 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

1041 — Police cited a driver near the elm tunnel.

1201 — A woman asked to talk to an officer about ongoing problems with her estranged husband.

1452 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Deer Park Road.

1637 — Medical aid for a teenage wrestler with a dislocated shoulder on Grayson Avenue.

1909 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

2118 — Police cited a parked vehicle with expired registration on Charter Oak Avenue.

2205 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 3

0124 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 30-year-old Watsonville man on charges of possession of tear gas by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.

1254 — Report of a delivery truck parked in the center lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue with its hazard lights on. It was gone when police arrived.

1259 — Police stopped a car near Main/Hunt to warn the driver that his rear passenger door was open.

1733 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Oakville Cross Road, possibly headed to St. Helena.

2217 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

2323 — Police filed a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.

Sunday, Dec. 4

1338 — Police were asked to check on an intoxicated woman on Adams Street.

1603 — A tree fell on Silverado Trail. An officer cleared the branches and debris from the roadway.

1701 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 37-year-old Vallejo man for an outstanding Napa County warrant.

2215 — Report of loud music playing since 4 p.m. near Grayson Avenue. Officers made contact and the music was turned off.

Monday, Dec. 5

0527 — A manhole cover came off near Oak/Mitchell. An officer helped reattach it.

1308 — Report of a man trespassing near Madrona Avenue.

1315 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

1343 — Report of a former employee with a history of drug and alcohol abuse trespassing near Adams Street. Police arrested the 45-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.

1400 — Medical aid on Colombard Court.

1659 — Report of an ongoing problem with a dog at large. The dog has been seen pushing over an elderly woman and going after a leashed dog.

Chief Chris Hartley addressed the St. Helena City Council on Aug. 9, 2022 regarding noise complaints stemming from the jazz festival the previous weekend.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News