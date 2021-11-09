 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 3-8

St. Helena Police Logs

Wednesday, Nov. 3

0824 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Pope/College.

0853 — A car was reportedly using the center lane of Highway 29 to pass near Vintage Avenue. The driver appeared to be smoking something.

1155 — Report of several oversized vehicles crossing the Pope Street Bridge and blocking the roadway.

1941 — A person asked to talk to an officer about trespassing and noise complaints on Saint James Drive.

2024 — Report of a verbal altercation that occurred about one hour ago on Saint James Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 4

0901 — Police assisted following a non-injury accident at Main/Alexander.

0917 — A Mercedes emblem was torn off a vehicle on Kearney Street.

1059 — Report of a husky running down the center lane of Main Street.

1526 — Report of a road rage incident on Pope Street.

1539 — Police cited a passenger bus that tried to cross the Pope Street Bridge.

People are also reading…

1610 — Medical aid at Pope/Main.

2331 — A caller reported fraud.

Friday, Nov. 5

0726 — Police cited an unlicensed driver at Silverado/Pope.

1237 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Pope Street.

1536 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Railroad Avenue.

1823 — Lift assist on Pratt Avenue.

1936 — A car was completely blocking a driveway on Spring Street. Police couldn’t locate its owner, so they had it towed.

2031 — A car was reported stolen from Spring Street. It turned out to be the car from the last call. It had been towed, not stolen.

2159 — A broken-down semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Main Street near Deer Park Road.

Saturday, Nov. 6

1119 — A Mazda illegally passed three cars on Main Street while other cars were waiting for pedestrians to cross the street.

1630 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Charter Oak Avenue.

1744 — A Spring Mountain Road resident had low water pressure. He was referred to Public Works.

Sunday, Nov. 7

1249 — St. Helena police assisted Calistoga police responding to an incident that was originally reported as a stabbing.

1338 — Police cited a car parked in a disabled space on Main Street.

1512 — Report of intoxicated guests refusing to leave a Main Street property.

2009 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Kennedy Court.

2157 — Report of an injured owl on top of a car on Pope Street. It got spooked and flew away.

2238 — Medical aid for a sick child on Bella Vista Court.

Monday, Nov. 8

1004 — Report of a dog barking in a backyard on Park Street.

1024 — A person left threatening voicemails over the weekend.

1113 — A fallen tree was partially blocking the road near Howell Mountain/Silverado.

1719 — A caller felt threatened by a suspicious man on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1937 — The lights were still on at the Crane Park tennis courts. An officer helped turn them off.

Iraq War veteran and St. Helena native LJ Montelli talks about his new job as a St. Helena police officer.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News