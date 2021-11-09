St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 3-8

Wednesday, Nov. 3

0824 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Pope/College.

0853 — A car was reportedly using the center lane of Highway 29 to pass near Vintage Avenue. The driver appeared to be smoking something.

1155 — Report of several oversized vehicles crossing the Pope Street Bridge and blocking the roadway.

1941 — A person asked to talk to an officer about trespassing and noise complaints on Saint James Drive.

2024 — Report of a verbal altercation that occurred about one hour ago on Saint James Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 4

0901 — Police assisted following a non-injury accident at Main/Alexander.

0917 — A Mercedes emblem was torn off a vehicle on Kearney Street.

1059 — Report of a husky running down the center lane of Main Street.

1526 — Report of a road rage incident on Pope Street.

1539 — Police cited a passenger bus that tried to cross the Pope Street Bridge.

1610 — Medical aid at Pope/Main.

2331 — A caller reported fraud.

Friday, Nov. 5

0726 — Police cited an unlicensed driver at Silverado/Pope.

1237 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Pope Street.

1536 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Railroad Avenue.

1823 — Lift assist on Pratt Avenue.

1936 — A car was completely blocking a driveway on Spring Street. Police couldn’t locate its owner, so they had it towed.

2031 — A car was reported stolen from Spring Street. It turned out to be the car from the last call. It had been towed, not stolen.

2159 — A broken-down semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Main Street near Deer Park Road.

Saturday, Nov. 6

1119 — A Mazda illegally passed three cars on Main Street while other cars were waiting for pedestrians to cross the street.

1630 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Charter Oak Avenue.

1744 — A Spring Mountain Road resident had low water pressure. He was referred to Public Works.

Sunday, Nov. 7

1249 — St. Helena police assisted Calistoga police responding to an incident that was originally reported as a stabbing.

1338 — Police cited a car parked in a disabled space on Main Street.

1512 — Report of intoxicated guests refusing to leave a Main Street property.

2009 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Kennedy Court.

2157 — Report of an injured owl on top of a car on Pope Street. It got spooked and flew away.

2238 — Medical aid for a sick child on Bella Vista Court.

Monday, Nov. 8

1004 — Report of a dog barking in a backyard on Park Street.

1024 — A person left threatening voicemails over the weekend.

1113 — A fallen tree was partially blocking the road near Howell Mountain/Silverado.

1719 — A caller felt threatened by a suspicious man on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1937 — The lights were still on at the Crane Park tennis courts. An officer helped turn them off.