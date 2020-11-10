St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 3-9

Tuesday, Nov. 3
0636 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
0833 -- Non-injury accident on Grayson Avenue.
0840 -- Report of morning traffic congestion involving the school at Grayson/Crane.
1502 -- Report of a large truck blocking traffic while trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.
1626 -- Police participated in a Zoom meeting with Rianda House and the Calistoga Police Department.
1652 -- Report of a man burning leaves in his yard on La Quinta Way.
1809 -- A woman reported being followed by a suspicious man in a Hunt Avenue store. He was last seen walking toward Adams Street.
1859 -- Medical aid for a person feeling ill on Pratt Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
1615 -- Report of a verbal dispute between juveniles at Oak/Spring.
1736 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
1852 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Del Campo Court.
Thursday, Nov. 5
0306 -- Lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
0719 -- Police were asked to check on a person lying on the sidewalk in a sleeping bag near Library Lane.
0827 -- Two-car accident at Madrona/Kearney.
0858 -- A vehicle had been blocking a charging station since 4 p.m. Wednesday.
0943 -- A car was parked three or four feet away from the curb, causing a hazard near Adams/Money.
1818 -- Report of a suspicious woman recording a man with her camera phone on Hunt Avenue.
1822 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
2017 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
2252 -- Following a pedestrian check on Main Street, police arrested a 46-year-old Napa man with five outstanding warrants.
Friday, Nov. 6
1050 -- Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Arrowhead Drive.
1154 -- Non-injury accident at Adams/Railroad.
1202 -- Non-injury accident in the elm tunnel.
1736 -- Police were asked to check on a Del Campo Court resident.
Saturday, Nov. 7
1018 -- Report of construction noise on McCorkle Avenue. Police said construction noise by a contracted company can happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
1057 -- Public Works was asked to fix an irrigation problem north of the library.
1527 -- Report of smoke near Fir Hill Drive. Cal Fire was notified.
1533 -- Report of a suspicious man whistling at two women behind a Main Street business. The women got scared and ran away. Police contacted the man, who said it had been a misunderstanding.
1829 -- Report of a reckless driver brake-checking another car on Silverado Trail. Police talked to both drivers.
2057 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 33-year-old Concord man on suspicion of DUI.
Sunday, Nov. 8
0009 -- Report of people listening to music and talking very loudly on Spring Street.
0320 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail between Pope Street and Zinfandel Lane, with a vehicle on its roof and blocking both lanes.
1122 -- Police were notified of a child custody matter.
Monday, Nov. 9
0834 -- Report of a man trying to shove a woman into a truck on Main Street. Police took a report.
1140 -- Report of a reckless driver exceeding 55 mph on Grayson Avenue.
1426 -- A large box truck got high-centered near Deer Park Road and Sanitarium Road. Its rear wheels were in the air and it was blocking the southbound lane. A tow truck was on the way.
1444 -- A parked car was damaged in a hit-and-run near Hunt Avenue.
2318 -- Report of someone sleeping in a car on Scott Street. Police notified the person of the city code prohibiting camping.
