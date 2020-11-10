St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 3-9

1057 -- Public Works was asked to fix an irrigation problem north of the library.

1527 -- Report of smoke near Fir Hill Drive. Cal Fire was notified.

1533 -- Report of a suspicious man whistling at two women behind a Main Street business. The women got scared and ran away. Police contacted the man, who said it had been a misunderstanding.

1829 -- Report of a reckless driver brake-checking another car on Silverado Trail. Police talked to both drivers.

2057 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 33-year-old Concord man on suspicion of DUI.

Sunday, Nov. 8

0009 -- Report of people listening to music and talking very loudly on Spring Street.

0320 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail between Pope Street and Zinfandel Lane, with a vehicle on its roof and blocking both lanes.

1122 -- Police were notified of a child custody matter.

Monday, Nov. 9

0834 -- Report of a man trying to shove a woman into a truck on Main Street. Police took a report.