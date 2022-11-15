St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 9-15

Wednesday, Nov. 9

0712 — Report of a vehicle blocking a fire hydrant on Magnolia Avenue. Its owner agreed to move it.

0908 — Report of a green Subaru parked on Stockton Avenue for over a week.

1057 — Report of a verbal argument at Wappo Park over an incident involving dogs in the dog park.

1339 — Report of a suspicious man directing traffic and shaking a newsrack near Main/Pine. Police detained the 61-year-old Corona Del Mar man, who was later released.

1348 — A pickup truck and trailer containing tools was reported stolen from Charter Oak Avenue. The keys had been left inside. The person who reported the truck stolen soon found it on Howell Mountain Road. Police told him not to touch the vehicle and responded to take a report.

1733 — Report of a dog in distress on Magnolia Avenue.

1842 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2159 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop near Oak/Tainter.

2247 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 10

0759 — Public Works found graffiti in the public bathrooms near Money Way.

1005 — Report of a dog in distress on Magnolia Avenue.

1005 — Police contacted the owner of a car parked in front of a fire hydrant on Kennedy Court.

1026 — A dog found on Spring Street was brought to the police station. Police contacted its owner.

1038 — Personal property found at a local store was returned to its owner.

1129 — Lift assist on Olive Avenue.

1517 — Police contacted the owner of a car parked in a red zone on Monte Vista.

1654 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a family matter on Crane Avenue.

1819 — A Pope Street resident asked for extra patrol throughout the night because they were afraid of retaliation from a family member.

Friday, Nov. 11

0949 — A bike was left in some shrubs on Hudson Avenue. Police took a report.

1111 — Report of a very loud generator running at a Scott Street home during a power outage. Police checked the area and heard several generators running.

1121 — A building manager near Main Street reported recent problems with someone turning off the property’s parking area lights on numerous occasions. A suspicious vehicle had been seen leaving the area.

1220 — Dispatch helped a caller with information and referred the caller to the UpValley Family Centers.

1404 — Report of a water leak near a Main Street building.

1543 — A 17-year-old girl reported missing from Pope Valley was reportedly seen near Main/Crinella.

1628 — Police were asked to look for a truck that had been stolen from Fairfield and was pinging in the Main/Mitchell area.

1937 — Report of a disorderly guest in a fedora yelling at people, refusing to stop smoking, and threatening somebody at a Main Street establishment. Officers contacted the man, who was leaving the property.

2004 — Police cited a driver near Silverado Trail and Howell Mountain Road.

Saturday, Nov. 12

0004 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

0039 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 44-year-old Fairfield resident on suspicion of DUI.

0814 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

0839 — An officer found a landscaper using a leaf blower on Sylvaner Avenue. The officer educated the landscaper on the hours when such work is allowed.

1030 — Report of a generator running at a Vineyard Avenue home, even though power had been restored. Police contacted the homeowner, who said the generator would be turned off.

1106 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Crinella.

1658 — Medical aid for someone having an allergic reaction on Charter Oak Avenue.

1904 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1916 — Report of loud music on Spring Street. An officer contacted the people who responsible, who said the noise would be ending soon.

1947 — Police received another noise complain ton Spring Street. An officer spoke to the event’s host, who was under the impression that a noise permit came with the hall rental. The officer clarified the situation.

2141 — Following a traffic stop near Deer Park Road and Main Street, police arrested a 47-year-old Middletown man on suspicion of DUI.

2322 — Report of a group of people entering traffic and flipping people off near Main/Spring. They’d entered a bar by the time officers arrived.

Sunday, Nov. 13

0131 — Police checked on a pedestrian near Main/Spring and arrested the 26-year-old Napa man on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

0248 — An officer contacted some people at the skatepark and told them the park was closed for the night.

0630 — Police contacted someone camping near the skatepark.

0708 — Report of a tree branch down on Hillview Place.

0731 — A loose German shepherd found near Spring Mountain/Hillview was returned to its owner.

0811 — Report of a reckless driver cutting people off and almost causing two collision on Highway 29 in Yountville. It was last seen heading east on Pope Street.

1034 — Report of dogs barking at Carpy Field, which was causing a neighbor’s dog to bark.

1457 — An officer answered questions about a child custody exchange.

1500 — A loose dog found near Birch/Valley View was returned to its owner.

1606 — Report of an improperly parked vehicle causing a traffic hazard near Sulphur Springs/Arrowhead.

2008 — Report of a dog barking for hours at a time on Magnolia Avenue. Police checked the area and didn’t hear anything.

2008 — An officer found signs of recent sideshow activity near Deer Park Road and Silverado Trail.

2342 — Report of a carbon monoxide alarm chirping on Sylvaner Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.

Monday, Nov. 14

0030 — Police found a few people at Meily Park after hours. They agreed to leave.

0231 — An officer found a catalytic converter near La Fata/Mills.

0247 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

0415 — An officer on Colombard Court found a car with its trunk open and closed it.

0734 — There were two vehicles parked in an area near Adams/Main where no-parking signs had been posted last week.

0825 — Police were asked to check on a child on Monte Vista who was refusing to go to school.

0927 — Police arrested a 46-year-old St. Helena man for outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

1025 — A person was suspicious that their phone had been hacked. Police determined it was just spam and showed how to block the sender.

1308 — A semi was blocking Main Street. An officer determined it was backing into a business and moving out of the way.

1453 — Police cited a vehicle parked on a sidewalk near Adams/Main.

2014 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

2158 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

2312 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

2339 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

0217 — Report of a reckless driver going 75 mph in a 25 mph zone on Pratt Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 27-year-old Stockton man, for felony reckless evading. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.