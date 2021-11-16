St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 9-16

Tuesday, Nov. 9

0717 — A manhole cover popped off near Tainter/Oak.

1123 — A driver said he’d struck a dog on Silverado Trail.

1842 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.

2034 — A caller said the traffic light at Main/Mitchell was malfunctioning. An officer observed it, and it seemed to be working fine.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

0647 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop at Main/Adams.

1409 — Police contacted a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 42-year-old St. Helena man for three misdemeanor bench warrants. He was cited and released with a promise to appear in court.

Thursday, Nov. 11

0952 — Report of someone on Hunt Avenue using a leaf blower on a holiday.

1016 — Water was leaking from an Oak Avenue building.

1128 — Liquid was being discharged from a commercial building at Main/Hunt.

1342 — A caller warned police about a phishing scam that’s going around.

1540 — Report of a dog barking near Fulton Lane.

1603 — Medical aid for a man feeling sick on Pope Street.

2348 — Report of a water leak on Railroad Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 12

0121 — Medical aid for an unconscious man on Main Street.

0751 — A branch was hanging low over Spring Mountain Road.

1146 — A man got upset about a pump not working at a Main Street gas station. He reportedly burned rubber and almost ran someone over as he drove away in his black Lincoln.

1242 — A tool was reported stolen from a parking lot on Vintage Avenue.

1342 — A white luxury bus was parked in the wrong direction near Oak/Adams, creating a traffic hazard.

1458 — Police took a report on a non-injury accident at Main/Britton.

1632 — Seven guests were being verbally combative and refusing to leave a restaurant on Charter Oak Avenue.

1823 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1905 — Report of three juveniles possibly intoxicated near Main Street. Police checked the area.

1956 — The unruly restaurant patrons from a previous call were now reportedly calling the restaurant, making threats and using racial slurs.

2051 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Grayson, police arrested a 32-year-old Chicago woman on suspicion of DUI.

2250 — An intoxicated man was refusing to leave a Main Street property.

2307 — Report of an intoxicated woman trying to get into a house on Charter Oak Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 13

0004 — Report of vandalism on Charter Oak Avenue.

0201 — Report of loud music, singing and talking since 8 p.m. on Oak Avenue.

0519 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street.

0740 — Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Pratt Avenue.

1339 — A fallen tree branch was blocking the northbound lane of the elm tunnel.

1348 — A man threw coffee all over an Oak Avenue building during what was described as a domestic altercation.

1641 — Report of two reckless motorcyclists swerving in and out of traffic on Main Street.

1918 — Report of a reckless driver passing illegally on Main Street.

2024 — Report of a verbal dispute between a man and a woman at Britton/Main. Police took a report.

2102 — St. Helena police assisted Calistoga police responding to a shooting on Washington Street.

Sunday, Nov. 14

0136 — Following a traffic stop at McCorkle/Allison, police arrested a 22-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.

1224 — Report of a dog wandering around Allyn Avenue.

1422 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Silverado Trail.

1636 — Police were asked to check on a small child in a car seat in a vehicle near Hunt Avenue, with no adults around.

1807 — Non-injury hit-and-run on the Pope Street Bridge.

2148 — Loud amplified music on Main Street was audible from McCorkle Avenue. An officer asked for it to be turned down.

Monday, Nov. 15

1803 — A broken-down pickup was blocking one lane of Starr Avenue and needed to be moved to Monte Vista.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

0405 — Medical aid on Redondo Court.