Tuesday, Nov. 19
0733 -- Report of a car almost causing an accident and causing other cars to swerve to avoid a collision on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver had been falling asleep.
0831 -- An officer was flagged down by someone looking for a diner.
1242 -- Non-injury accident at Oak/Mitchell.
1618 -- Police were notified of a fraud case with loss of funds.
2134 -- Non-injury lift assist on Los Robles Court.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
0123 -- Lift assist on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
0802 -- Two dogs were running around Sylvaner Avenue.
1012 -- The branches of a tree appeared to be interfering with power lines near Oak/Pine.
1404 -- Non-injury accident at Oak/Adams.
Thursday, Nov. 21
0306 -- Police were ready to assist with a high-speed motorcycle pursuit that started in Guerneville. The pursuit ended safely when the suspect surrendered in Santa Rosa.
0832 -- Report of a reckless driver turning from Main onto Adams.
0950 -- Medical aid for a trip-and-fall victim who hit her head near Adams/Main.
1302 -- A driver said she was crossing the Pope Street Bridge when a large truck crossed over the yellow line and stopped in the middle of the bridge. She proceeded, and her vehicle scraped the truck. Witnesses took pictures of the truck.
1601 -- A large box truck barely made it across the Pope Street Bridge. It was gone when police arrived.
1613 -- Report of cars speeding on South Crane Avenue.
1701 -- The traffic lights at Main/Pope went out, even though nearby businesses had power.
1957 -- A white poodle was reported missing.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Nov. 22
0045 -- There was a stray Aussie near Adams/Railroad.
0839 -- Someone opened and rummaged through packages delivered to someone’s porch on Allyn Avenue. The packages contained household items and laundry soap. Nothing was stolen.
1300 -- Medical aid for a trip-and-fall victim with an injured wrist near Main/Hunt.
1416 -- Three-car accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Mills Lane. One car had to be towed away.
1723 -- Report of a drunk woman driving down Fulton Lane toward Main Street.
1737 -- Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue. One car had to be towed away.
2147 -- Report of a man threatening to hit a bouncer with a laptop at a Main Street bar. Police arrested the 24-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.
Saturday, Nov. 23
0613 -- A man was sleeping on a mattress that had been left outside a Pope Street home. Officers contacted him. He’d gotten drunk the night before and fallen asleep on the mattress. He was heading home now.
1039 -- Two dogs found in Angwin were returned to their owner.
1117 -- A customer at a Main Street business placed $175 on the counter, and another man behind him stole it. He was described as an older white man with a white beard.
1323 -- Report of five cars speeding on Spring Mountain Road, heading toward Santa Rosa.
1503 -- Report of gypsies once again hanging out in a parking lot near Adams Street. An officer told them to leave the property.
1849 -- A woman got locked out her truck with its engine running on Main Street. Police gave her the number of a towing company that could help her.
Sunday, Nov. 24
1218 -- A pair of prescription sunglasses were found on a bench in front of the elementary school on Friday.
1425 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a car near Spring Mountain/Hillview. Police contacted the man, who was homeless and just passing through on his way to Sonoma County.
1631 -- Medical aid for a cyclist who flipped his bike and hurt his face on White Sulphur Springs Road.
2144 -- A mother accidentally locked her baby inside her car in a Hunt Avenue parking lot. Firefighters responded to help.