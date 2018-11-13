Tuesday, Nov. 6
1124 -- Police arrested a 27-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
1342 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1353 -- A caller said her car had gotten blocked in by another car parked behind her in an Oak Avenue parking lot.
1406 -- Report of two yellow labs running in the center of Pope Street toward Silverado Trail.
1604 -- A mom brought her 3-year-old son to the police department to meet an officer. Officer Brown gave him a tour of the station, showed him a patrol car, and talked to him about seat belt safety.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
1808 -- Some areas of town were without power, including Vineyard Valley and Starr Avenue.
1834 -- Report of two cars parked on Pratt Avenue. The caller believed they weren’t supposed to park there ever since the hotel was built. Police confirmed they were parked legally.
Thursday, Nov. 8
0643 -- Police checked for speeders on Spring Mountain Road.
0823 -- Police participated in “A Cup with a Cop.”
1128 -- A Blue Heeler ranch dog was reported missing from Conn Valley Road.
1131 -- Report of a power outage on Kearney Street.
1242 -- A caller said she came home to find a trailer parked in front of her home, loaded with all of her possessions. The locks on the house had been changed. She said she hadn’t been notified of any formal eviction process.
1637 -- A child didn’t arrive home on the bus as scheduled. Police called the school and advised the mother to check the Boys & Girls Club. Sure enough, the child was there.
2143 -- Report of a broken sprinkler at the high school.
Friday, Nov. 9
0143 -- Police checked on a barking dog complaint on Fulton Lane.
1031 -- Report of a suspicious man walking in the bed of Sulphur Creek behind Harold Smith.
1036 -- A resident received a scam phone call from someone saying he owed money on his PG&E bill. The caller threatened to shut off his power in 45 minutes unless he paid immediately. However, the caller wasn’t able to verify the customer’s account number. The customer called a PG&E representative, who confirmed the call was a scam and referred him to the police.
1155 -- Report of someone using an illegal leaf blower on Adams Street. The caller had given the landscaper several leaflets showing the city’s leaf blower ordinance, but the landscaper continues to use it.
1226 -- Report of two trucks unloading wine in the center turn lane of Main Street just south of Adams Street.
1559 -- A mother came to the lobby with her 6-year-old son, asking for an officer to help with a discipline issue.
1654 -- Report of a black motorcoach heading north on Silverado Trail with its side door swinging open toward oncoming traffic.
1747 -- Police assisted with a child custody exchange.
1832 -- A suspicious man was seen hurrying away from an ATM machine that still had $20 hanging out. He was described as a tall black man wearing a cap and a gray sweater. He left in a light gray four-wheel-drive vehicle.
2023 -- A local bank representative reported an ATM scam device. The bank found an overlay (cutting a hold in the machine) but no scamming electronics of any kind yet. An ATM technician was on the scene. Police took a report.
Saturday, Nov. 10
0318 -- Report of a car on the side of the road with its door open, causing a traffic hazard on Silverado Trail near Meadowood.
2206 -- Medical aid for a woman who got her foot stuck in a collapsible chair on San Lucas Court.
2214 -- A man on Grayson Avenue reported his son had beat him in the face with his hands. Police arrested the 18-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of assault and battery.
2236 -- Report of a man flailing his arms alongside Highway 29 at Zinfandel Lane.
Sunday, Nov. 11
0929 -- A dog found near Oak/Adams was reunited with its owner at the police department.
0932 -- Report of a child custody issue.
1005 -- A man on Grayson Avenue was concerned that his son would return to the house since he had bailed out. The father asked for information about how to keep him off the property. Police advised him of the restraining order process, civil standby, etc.
1213 -- Police checked Spring Mountain Road for speeders.
1437 -- A wallet was found on Dean York Lane.
Monday, Nov. 12
0653 -- A power outage affected the northwest side of town, including the light at Main/Adams. The power came back before 9:30.
0748 -- Pedestrians reported hearing possible transformer explosion on Stockton or Kearney. Police checked the area.
0907 -- Police checked for speeding cars near Spring/Valley View.
0929 -- A flatbed trailer had reportedly been parked on Madrona Avenue for more than 72 hours.
1127 -- Police checked for speeding cars at Pope/Starr.
1517 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about harassment.
1707 -- Police were asked to provide civil standby while someone retrieved some property from Crane Avenue.