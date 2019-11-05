Tuesday, Oct. 29
0908 -- Report of a man smoking a cigarette and flicking ash, causing a fire hazard near the Upper Reservoir on Spring Mountain Road.
1122 -- Police marked an abandoned truck on Allyn Avenue and another vehicle on Hunt Avenue. Unless they are moved, they will be towed in 72 hours.
1236 -- A small gray male cat named Jazz ran away from his Hunt Avenue home on Sunday.
1620 -- Report of an assault by a juvenile on Park Street. Police arrested the juvenile.
2120 -- Medical aid on Library Lane.
2159 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 32-year-old Mendota, Fresno County, man on suspicion of DUI.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
0745 -- A runaway dog was found and returned to its owner.
1358 -- A utility line was down on Madrona Avenue.
1408 -- Electrical equipment was glowing on a Pope Street power pole.
1504 -- Report of an intoxicated man near the railroad tracks on Pope Street.
1913 -- Medical aid on Del Rio Court.
2118 -- A driver reported being followed by a person in a gray Nissan. He said the Nissan tailgated him, passed him, then made a U-turn to follow him again. It was last seen on Mills Lane. Police checked the area.
2320 -- Report of people shouting at a party on Edwards Street.
Thursday, Oct. 31
0727 -- A bike and helmet were found at Meily Park.
0834 -- Police cited a car parked in a no-parking zone on Grayson Avenue.
0929 -- An officer escorted Sun and Stars Montessori School on a walk downtown.
1106 -- Medical aid on Crane Avenue.
1123 -- Police cited a delivery truck parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1450 -- Report of a structure fire on Colombard Court.
1601 -- A person asked for advice about a child custody issue.
2319 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
Friday, Nov. 1
1838 -- A debit card was returned to its owner.
1846 -- A dog was returned to its owner.
2001 -- Police cited a person for driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Saturday, Nov. 2
1018 -- An officer awarded pizza gift certificates to young cyclists who were wearing their helmets on Hunt Avenue.
1318 -- Prescription drugs were reported missing from a Hunt Avenue apartment.
1804 -- Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on Main Street.
1910 -- Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Mitchell.
1935 -- A man was being drunk and belligerent at a Main Street restaurant.
2028 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on McCorkle Avenue. The person agreed to turn it down.
2247 -- Report of a loud party on Sylvaner Avenue.
2310 -- Police received another complaint about loud music on Sylvaner Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 3
0119 -- Following a traffic stop at Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue, police arrested a 28-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
0138 -- A dog found near the elm tunnel was returned to its owner.
0200 -- A dog had been barking since 10 p.m. near Grove Court.
0642 -- A man asked police to stand by while he picked up his dog from Allison Avenue.
1048 -- Medical aid for a 10-year-old boy who lost consciousness while kneeling at an altar on Tainter Street. He was now alert and feeling fine.
1217 -- Two Dalmatians pooped on Carpy Field. When the caller told their owner to pick it up, he copped an attitude and said, “Why don’t you pick it up?”
1820 -- Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.
1822 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident on suspicion of DUI.
Monday, Nov. 4
0712 -- Report of a woman sleeping in a car. She was also seen begging for food a week ago. Police talked to her.
0914 -- A black Yorkie was reported missing from Kearney/Pine.
1146 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a white semi speeding on Spring Street.
1154 -- The speed limit sign at Pope/Hollis hadn’t been working since the power outage.
1314 -- Report of cars speeding in the Spring/lower Sylvaner area.
1712 -- A homeless man was reported missing for the last week. He might be staying under a bridge in Napa. His mother talked to him a week ago.