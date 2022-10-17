St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 12-17

Wednesday, Oct. 12

0905 — Two-car accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street north of Grayson Avenue.

1000 — A purse was found containing passports and credit cards belonging to a Canadian family.

1231 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1247 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1552 — Report of a woman yelling at two neighbor girls on College Avenue. One of the girls said this is the second time it’s happened. The girls and their mother came to the police station to lodge a complaint.

1556 — Report of a German shepherd barking constantly in the Pope/Mariposa area.

1638 — A mother reported that her 13-year-old daughter was sexually harassed and assaulted by a male student at a local after-school facility on Oct. 7. The boy allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments and offers involving money, and slapped the girl on the buttocks. The mother has notified the school and the staff of the facility.

1812 — Lift assist on Quail Court.

1855 — Report of someone violating a restraining order via phone.

2017 — Police cited a driver near Church/Pope.

Thursday, Oct. 13

0000 — Lift assist on Los Robles Court.

0705 — Report of a car speeding and passing illegally on Main Street. Police stopped the car near Main/Zinfandel. The caller declined to sign the citation, so police let the driver go with a warning.

0940 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and nearly crashing on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and gave the driver a warning.

1003 — A vehicle had been parked on Kidd Ranch Road since Monday. An officer tried to contact the owner, who lives nearby.

1326 — A caller was concerned about a large dog that was howling constantly and sounding distressed on Peppertree Circle.

1353 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Harvest/Starr.

1404 — Report of a driver weaving on Deer Park Road and Highway 29.

1755 — Report of a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident near Main/Vidovich, with the cyclist on the ground. Police arrested a 39-year-old Napa man on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and driving a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license. He also had a misdemeanor warrant from Solano County and a felony warrant from Lake County.

Friday, Oct. 14

0956 — An officer was asked to meet with a school counselor on Hillview Place.

1226 — A truck brought down a utility wire on Main Street.

1311 — Report of a water problem on Edwards Street.

1349 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1412 — An officer played basketball with kids on Kennedy Court.

1526 — A vehicle was damaged due to a road hazard.

1538 — Police cited a driver near Main/Saint Andrews.

1637 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1733 — Report of a woman possibly using drugs near Sulphur Springs/Vallejo.

2112 — Report of a man riding a horse in the bike lane near Main/Deer Park, with no lights or reflectors.

Saturday, Oct. 15

0119 — Police cited a driver near Mitchell/Main.

0226 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

0413 — Police issued a parking citation on College Avenue.

0951 — Public Works responded to a water leak on Dean York Lane.

1018 — A gray Honda Civic was reported stolen from Pope Street. It was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday. The vehicle owner still has the keys.

1455 — An officer found a key fob belonging to a car on Fulton Lane and returned the fob to its owner.

1521 — Multiple juveniles reported harassment.

1556 — An iPhone was reported lost downtown.

1817 — A street sign near Charter Oak/Main was bent.

1847 — Report of a young child looking confused and possibly lost near Pope/Edwards.

2049 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2157 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel.

2202 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

2237 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Hunt.

2313 — Report of a reckless driver on Pope Street.

2344 — A woman asked for help finding her very intoxicated sister. Police found her and got her home safely.

Sunday, Oct. 16

0112 — Report of a loud party on Granada Court. The revelers agreed to keep it down.

0427 — Following a traffic stop at Pratt/Main, police arrested a 46-year-old El Sobrante man for an outstanding warrant.

1513 — Report of a woman crawling on the ground near Deer Park/Silverado. Police found a woman with an ankle injury who declined medical attention and was waiting for a ride. Police arrested the 47-year-old Lucerne woman for an outstanding warrant.

1553 — Report of a loose Chihuahua near Sulphur Springs/Vallejo. Police checked the area.

1735 — Report of a man yelling near Crane/Grayson. Police made sure everything was OK.

2018 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mitchell.

2056 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over the road near Highway 29 and York Lane. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk, just avoiding potholes at a construction site.

2248 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2252 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

Monday, Oct. 17

0323 — Police checked on a suspicious vehicle on Allison Avenue. The driver was just taking a nap before continuing his drive home.